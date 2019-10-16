Utilities Are Overvalued But Still Attractive

With investors continuing to shift to defensive positions and expectations for a future recession still alive and well, there's still a likelihood that this sector will continue to perform well.

Among all of them, the utilities sector is undoubtedly back to new all-time highs due to a market rotation into conservative equities and retreating Treasury yields.

Stocks, in general, have been losing momentum for the last several weeks, and the only segments gaining any traction are defensive areas, such as utilities, consumer staples, etc.

"Successful investing is anticipating the anticipations of others." – John Maynard Keynes

Stocks, in general, have been losing momentum for the last several weeks, and the only segments gaining any traction are defensive areas, such as utilities, consumer staples, and low beta stocks. Among all of them, the utilities sector is undoubtedly back to new all-time highs due to a market rotation into conservative equities and retreating Treasury yields. Utilities won't benefit from the current value rotation, as its P/E ratio of 21x is already expensive for the group. However, with investors continuing to shift to defensive positions and expectations for a future recession still alive and well, there's still a likelihood that this sector will continue to perform well.

What should we do to catch the momentum in the utilities sector? Here are some ETFs that you could incorporate into your portfolio.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) is one of the most popular options for any investor to gain exposure to the U.S. utilities sector. XLU tracks the performance of the Utilities Select Sector Index. The index includes securities of companies from the following industries: multi-utilities, electric utilities, independent power and renewable electricity producers, water utilities, and gas utilities. Utilities is a sector with high distribution yields as well as low volatility. Therefore, this ETF is useful to establish a low-risk equity exposure and/or to enhance the current returns generated by the equity portion of a portfolio. Like other sector-specific ETFs, XLU is effective for investors to implement a sector rotation strategy or to establish a tactical tilt towards the low beta sector of the U.S. market. Those building a long-term, buy-and-hold portfolio will likely achieve utilities exposure through broad-based equity funds (though the allocation to this sector can be relatively small).

This ETF distinguishes itself in a few ways. First, it provides one of the lowest expense ratios in the category at 0.13%. Second, it offers the best liquidity within this category and the largest AUM in the broad utilities ETFs category at ~$11 billion, making it a popular choice for investors who want to establish or liquidate a position quickly. However, it does offer a relative shallow portfolio with only 29 holdings and significant allocations to the most prominent components such as NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) (12.8%), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) (8.0%), and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) (7.53%).

The 1-year return is 21.97%, the 3-year return is 14.41%, and the 5-year return is 11.73%, with a trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.91%.

The iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P Global Utilities Index, a benchmark that measures the performance of the global utilities sector equity market.

Many utilities are necessities in today's world, and as our population continues to grow in the future, the demand for them will only increase in theory. These utilities' high dividend yields also give investors a steady stream of income despite what market conditions may be. Finally, utilities could be somewhat recession-proof given people still need to use electricity and other utility for their daily lives regardless of the economic conditions. JXI spreads its assets globally on most developed markets, including the U.S. (64%), Italy (7%), U.K. (5%), Spain (5%), France (5%), Germany (3%), and others. It offers excellent opportunities for investors who want to pursue opportunities abroad, but wish to obtain exposure to this robust sector in the U.S. economy as well.

JXI provides an expense ratio of 0.46%. The 1-year return is 19.4%, the 3-year return is 12.38%, and the 5-year return is 8.0%, with a trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.07%.

*Like this article? Hit the Follow button above!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That’s why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager isn’t enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I’ve managed to become an award-winning author, and I’m sharing all of my data analysis with you right here. Click here now to get 14 days free of my Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.