Enbridge Should Be A Cornerstone You Can Build On

The last 10 years have been a great time to be invested in the stock market as total returns have outpaced the long term average by a significant amount. However as the bull market limps through its tenth year cracks have started to appear as uncertainty creeps in. It’s at times like this that I like to look a little closer at my portfolio and try to find those cornerstones that I can lean on going forward. In the past I would have said that Enbridge (ENB) was one of those cornerstones, but is that still the case?

Can the future match past returns

Five years ago Enbridge was on a roll: Their stock price had more than doubled since the end of the financial crisis and with an enviable backlog of projects on the drawing board they were a market favorite, listed by many analysts as among their top picks. However with the collapse of oil and gas pricing along with a significant investment in Spectra Energy and greater environmental push back this shining star lost a lot of their luster. From a high share price of $54 in 2015 the stock has dropped to where it currently trades at around $35 per share in what has been mostly sideways trading for quite some time.

What initially drew me to Enbridge several years ago was their ability to paint a very clear picture of the future. They had a highly regulated business with predictable cash flows. They had a consistent record of dividend increases and stock appreciation that made it easy to connect the dots. But the combination of environmental activism, an exploding share count following the Spectra acquisition and an accelerating debt level pushed the stock lower and it has never really recovered.

And yet here we are. The first half of 2019 saw them complete $3 billion CAD in new capital projects and they are on track to complete their $19 billion capital expansion program by 2022. When complete these projects will extend cash flow growth for the company allowing them to meet their forecast 10% dividend increases in 2019 and 2020 on an already generous yield of more than 6%. At the same time they continue to pay down the debt that spooked investors in 2016 and strengthen their balance sheet without the need to issue additional equity. The company has also committed itself to working towards a self funding model for future capital expansion projects ensuring future growth and cash flows will be fully accretive to shareholders.

Investor Presentation

A Good Start to 2019

2019 has been a good year so far for the company as they reaffirmed their earlier guidance in terms of distributable cash flow, forecasting that they would come in somewhere in the mid range of their $4.30- $4.60 projection. This is despite continuing delays in their Line 3 replacement which continues to plague the company. Despite this they were able to complete the Canadian part of the construction and place it into service this year. The company is hoping to resolve ongoing challenges in Minnesota and complete construction of Line 3 in 2020.

On other fronts the company continues to work through optimizations of their Mainline system allowing greater access to customers. At the same time the company secured $2.5 billion in new capital projects as demand for capacity continues to grow along with increasing production and export demand.

All this bodes well for Enbridge as they attempt to relieve constrained demand for additional pipeline capacity as production levels in North America continue to reach new records. Looking forward demand for energy continues to grow. As shown below in the forecast released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The worldwide demand for oil and natural gas will continue to grow over the next 20 plus years along with increasing supplies of renewable energy. Enbridge, which is North America's largest energy infrastructure company, is well positioned to profit from this trend.

In the most recent investor presentation brought forward by Enbridge they highlighted their plan to spend up to $35 billion, post 2020, in 4 key areas including; Liquids Pipelines and Terminals, Gas Transmission and Storage, Gas Utilities and Offshore Renewables. This plan, which still requires final approval from shippers and partners will not become official until the necessary contracts are in place. But it speaks to the aggressive nature of the company to drive growth in a measured and calculated fashion.

This figure includes the $19 billion already in development and also includes future capital allocations of between $5-6 billion per year based on a self funding model. This should be music to shareholders' ears, because a self funding model will mean less pressure on the company to dilute shareholder value by issuing additional shares. At the same time it should generate an increase of between 5-7% in distributable cash flows securing future dividend increases in the same range. Although it has been nice cashing the 10% increases over the past couple years that number might prove unsustainable for most companies, including Enbridge, based on their current payout.

Investor Presentation

Also important to note is that Enbridge, by streamlining the company following the Spectra acquisition, has placed a much greater emphasis on their core businesses. They are choosing to focus on the lower risk pipeline/utility model with its steady and predictable cash flows. Their initial efforts to deleverage the company by reducing debt has allowed many of these projects to be self- funded from existing cash flows without issuing significant new equity.

Carbon based energy will continue to power North American economy into the future

As shown in the EIA forecast, energy demand will continue to grow over the next 20 years for carbon based fuels with particularly strong demand for natural gas. This relatively abundant, cleaner burning and inexpensive gas is already replacing coal as the primary fuel source as many of North America's aging generating stations are converted.

Source: EIA projects 28% increase in world energy use by 2040

Despite pressure oil sands production continues to grow

The Canadian Oil Sands are one of the largest proven oil reserves in the world and existing capital investments made by major oil companies will ensure that this resource will continue to produce for decades to come. Forecasts by prominent industry groups are predicting that output will grow from the current 3.5 million barrels per day to around 5 million barrels per day over the next decade.

Investor Presentation

With the expected growth in the oil sands Enbridge is confident that its Mainline will remain at close to full capacity through 2021. Beyond 2021 is less clear as one and possibly even two new export pipelines are forecast as a possibility. Despite this, a combination of competitive advantages and incentive tolling should allow the Mainline to remain fully utilized as supply continues to increase through 2030.

Source: Investor Presentation

Enbridge has indicated that they plan to invest $2 billion per year in new capacity opportunities. This includes increasing production by up to 300,000 bpd on Western Canadian Egress. They also have the opportunity to add an additional 500,000 bpd on Bakken Egress, an additional 250,000 bpd on the Market Access Pipeline and additional infrastructure investments that will ship more product to the US Gulf Coast.

Investor Presentation

Enbridge is also looking at $2-3 billion in opportunities to expand their footprint in the Permian Basin as well where a shortage of pipeline capacity is failing to keep up with the explosion in productivity currently taking place. In addition, the expanding export industry which is developing on the US Gulf Coast is creating opportunities for Enbridge to leverage their expertise in fee for service and pipeline operation to create new revenue sources.

Natural Gas is becoming the preferred source for new power generation

In the medium term the greatest opportunities for Enbridge may come on their gas transmission system. This will come about as a result of growing demand for natural gas in electricity production. The opportunity centers around the electrification of our transportation system, export of liquid natural gas and natural gas fired electricity generation becoming the preferred source for base load electricity production.

Currently, electricity is mainly generated through a combination of coal, nuclear, hydro, natural gas and renewables. Recognizing that environmental concerns are forcing policy shifts towards cleaner forms of energy, natural gas is quickly becoming the preferred choice. Compared with nuclear, natural gas fired generation is cheaper to build, is less expensive to operate and allows greater flexibility to increase or decrease base loads without the long term concerns present with nuclear waste disposal. Natural gas is also 50% cleaner than coal fired stations making it the natural choice for replacing or converting these older units. Hydro is an excellent source of electricity as well, however most of North America's hydro rivers have been tapped and few new projects are being planned. That leaves renewables which continue to grow, however their unpredictable nature and high costs make them unsuitable for base load production in many areas.

Through their acquisition of Spectra Energy Enbridge now has one of the premier gas transmission footprints in North America serving Western Canada, US Midwest, Central Canadian, US and Canadian East Coast and Gulf Coast regions.

Investor Presentation

In the future Enbridge expects to invest $2-3 billion per year towards expansion opportunities focusing primarily on 4 key areas. These include the US Gulf Coast where a growing LNG export market has necessitated additional pipeline connectivity for shippers and producers alike. The US Southeast has seen increased demand for natural gas as coal fired electricity generation is being replaced by newer natural gas plants. In the US Northeast there are opportunities to enhance connectivity while supporting a growing liquids export business as well. Finally Western Canada provides additional opportunities in support of better egress as additional liquids business continues to grow.

Investor Presentation

A growing utility business fueled by expansion in the Ontario market

As the population in Ontario continues to grow new opportunities for expansion pop up for Enbridge. Fueled by immigration growth the population in Ontario is forecast to steadily increase in the province over the next 20 years and as the largest volume franchise in the province Enbridge is well positioned to take advantage of this growth. Supported by expansion of the Dawn Hub Enbridge has budgeted investment of $1 billion per year as they add an additional 50-70 new communities to the system. It is also noteworthy that the company continues to find additional synergies each year allowing them to grow returns above the regulated 9% guideline.

Investment Presentation

A cornerstone that I will continue to lean on

As an investor I classify myself as a buy-and-hold, dividend-growth type of person. I am an investor, not a speculator or a trader so I look for good companies that can meet my long term goal of providing increasing income to support my financial needs and lifestyle choices. In the case of Enbridge they do meet my goals providing a very generous 6% yield that has been growing at more than 10% per year for some time. Although this will drop to between 5-7% in the next few years you are starting from a generous base and 5-7% growth is very acceptable.

From a stability point of view, despite the noise we are still very dependent on oil and gas to power our vehicles, heat our homes, power our grid and produce many of the day to day items we take for granted. I do believe there will be new advancements in renewables that take some of the pressures off but I also believe there will be new advancements that will allow the oil and gas industry to drastically reduce their environmental impacts as well. For this reason I do believe the demand for Enbridge’s services will continue to grow in the coming decades making it a cornerstone in my portfolio that I will continue to lean on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.