Deutsche Bank: Invest Now While The P/TBV Is Low

Although Deutsche Bank's (DB) common stock has been a horrible investment over the last 10 years, their current price to tangible book value (P/TBV) is too low for investors to pass up. I have made a similar investment previously in Bank of America (BAC) near the same P/TBV with exceptional results, which can be used as a reference when investing in DB now. The bank is beginning to show solid results under the Basil 3 stress tests, showing the bank has the liquidity to buy time while they execute on their restructuring plan.

There is also little risk of insolvency during this period of negative rates in Europe, because of their strong liquidity position. With the possibility of fiscal stimulus from the German Government and a Brexit deal in the future, the time period of negative rates in Europe could be much shorter than many investors anticipate. Investors should put themselves in the best position possible to take advantage of a shift in Europe's rate cycle, and shares of DB may have the most upside because of their low P/TBV.

BAC Is A Great Reference For DB Investors

When you think about BAC in 2011, what is the first thing that comes to mind? For many, the first thought is how the bank was fighting for survival after the financial crisis and was hit with lawsuit after lawsuit. For me however, I think about the massive opportunity one had to invest in Bank of America’s common stock at well under tangible book value. At the time, BAC was trading at a similar TBV as DB today and also had to go through a long period of settling lawsuits. Investors should use their story as a reference when considering to make this investment in DB.

Buying BAC shares in December 2011 was my first successful long-term investment. By that time, new CEO Brian Moynihan had already cut the bank's long-term debt by around $200 billion, but investors still had worries about the solvency of the bank going forward. The path of slowly raising interest rates was not clear to everyone and the concerns about future litigation were a cloud over the bank’s future. While trading at around $5.00 at the time, investors who were fortunate enough to have cash to invest, had an opportunity to make many multiples on their principal, as shown in the chart below. By 2017, the same shares were worth $30 and now pay a small dividend.

Data by YCharts

Common Shares of DB could provide investors with another chance to invest in a bank that has structural importance to their domestic economy, while trading at a very low (P/TBV) after years of a falling share price.

Data by YCharts

Typically, bank shares trade well below their tangible book value for two reasons. The first is when investors don’t believe that the assets stated on the bank’s books are worth the stated value. The second is when investors are worried about the solvency of the bank (this can go hand in hand with reason one). Currently, shares of DB are trading close to .25 times tangible book value, which is metrically even cheaper than BAC in 2011.

Data by YCharts

Trust The Stated TBV Because Of Government Stress Tests

One of the biggest differences between BAC then and DB now, is that DB has had to meet stringent liquidity standards under Basil 3 tests for years. This makes investing in the bank's common stock much safer. At the time of my BAC investment, Dodd-Frank in America was in its infancy. DB’s assets have now been under a microscope by government regulators for years and their recent results are surprisingly good, given their low P/TBV.

In Q2, DB’s CET1 ratio (comparing liquid capital against its illiquid assets) was at 13.4% and their liquidity coverage ratio (ability to fund short-term cash outflows) was 147%. It may surprise potential investors that this is on the high end among major European banks, given the extremely negative sentiment toward the bank by investors. DB’s liquidity is clearly in a healthy position based on these results, so I am not very concerned that this bank will become insolvent anytime soon. This alone makes a long-term investment at this P/TBV very attractive to me.

The bank's high liquidity ratio gives them room to reduce their liquidity ratio during their recently announced restructuring, if needed. This will give the bank time to sell sections of the bank at a reasonable value and not rush these important asset sales. Finding buyers at reasonable prices will cement the stated value of their assets in the eyes of investors. Currently, the bank is focusing on shedding illiquid assets with the creation of a “bad bank.”

This is a major focus of the bank’s restructuring plan under CEO Christian Sewing. The successful shedding of these assets at reasonable prices, or a surprise sale of a major section of the company at a fair price, would change investors' perception of DB’s assets. By trading at such a low P/TBV, I believe one major asset sale at a good price will change investors' minds about the stated value of the bank's assets and be a boon for DB’s stock price. Simply shedding the "bad assets" from their books should also do the same thing for the stock price over time. Since their liquidity ratios are so high, they do not need to rush this process and can wait to find buyers of their assets at reasonable values.

Fiscal Stimulus And A Brexit Deal Should Shift The Rate Cycle

Fiscal stimulus by the German Government and an orderly Brexit deal could shift the rate cycle upward in Europe, which should send DB much closer to its tangible book value. The interest rate cycle in Europe may be the biggest risk to DB’s ability to be profitable in the future. Negative rates have made it very challenging for European banks to grow revenue and show consistent profits to shareholders. At this point, every article written about why not to buy European banking stocks, has written about the effect of negative interest rates. This effect is very important to understand if you want to invest in DB. With that being said, DB shares offer an opportunity to make many multiples on your investment if the rate cycle shifts upward. In a normal rate environment, banks tend to trade between 1 and 2 times TBV. At their current share price, this would provide investors with many multiples on their principal.

Germany is also in the best position of any Eurozone nation to inject fiscal stimulus into their economy, which would be great for shareholders of Germany's biggest bank. For years, the German government has shown restraint in spending and has ended the year with a budget surplus in every year since 2012. Currently, the unemployment rate in Germany is just over 3%. But with the German economy slowing down, it’s time for their government to borrow money at negative interest rates and use the borrowed funds on infrastructure spending.

Combined with tax cuts, this will help keep Germany out of a deep recession. This will be a difficult political decision to make within Germany's saving culture, but it is the right move now after recent negative German economic data, combined with the ability to borrow at negative rates. If the German government moves forward with a well thought out stimulus package, DB shares this far under TBV will increase substantially.

A Brexit deal would also be great news for Europe's economy and could help the ECB's case for raising interest rates. A no-deal Brexit would be horrible for Europe and clearly bad for business. Although it’s possible that negotiations could go on for quite some time, I want to put myself in the best position possible to benefit from an orderly exit. Although Boris Johnson is playing hardball in public, politicians throughout history have often entered into negotiations with a loaded ’45 and exited with a fountain pen. An orderly Brexit would likely send DB shares up about 50% in a short period of time, because investors will begin to position themselves for an end to negative interest rates, normalizing the bank share's P/TBV.

Buy DB Shares Now And Wait For Their P/TBV To Normalize

In my last article, I wrote about what has turned out to be a very successful trade in GLD and IAU. This helped to increased my capital position, so that I could build a sizable stake in DB shares over the last two months. I no longer think the risk/reward in trading in these ETF positions is worth the risk, because the same catalysts for DB could crush the trade in gold. For the average investor with a normal bankroll, successful trades like these in GLD and IAU may earn you enough money to pay off a credit card, but the potential for compounded long-term gains from investing in a bank stock trading well under tangible book value can be life-changing.

The low tangible book value and solid liquidity position of DB make this an attractive turnaround investment. The bank has time to execute on their turnaround plan because of their liquidity position, which gives the bank time to sell assets at fair prices. Germany also has a lot of room in their budget to provide fiscal stimulus to help their economy. With that and an orderly Brexit deal, the path for the ECB to raise interest rates should become clear. The result of this should be exponential growth in the bank's share price, as DB begins to trade closer to its TBV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.