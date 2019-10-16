High Dividend Strategy Since '07 Peak

The S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend has outperformed since 2007, beating the market during the drawdown and the subsequent expansion.

In a continuation of a recent piece on factor tilt strategies since the 2007 market peak, this article looks at a Low Volatility High Dividend strategy.

In yesterday's Editor's Pick article entitled "7 Ways to Beat the Market Since 2007 Peak", I highlighted the performance of 7 factor tilts - Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, Momentum, and Quality - that have all collectively outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since the last market peak in 2007. By breaking down these strategies during the peak-to-trough from October 2007 to March 2009, and then separately during the expanded bull market since the 2009 bottom, that article was able to illustrate which strategies outperformed in what part of the business cycle.

I highlight these isolated factor tilt or alternative weighting strategies to illustrate their standalone effectiveness. However, there are products that combine two of these factor tilts into a single vehicle that have generated strong long-run returns. In this article, I wanted to highlight a strategy that blends dividend and low volatility strategies - the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index.

Since the 2007 market peak, that strategy has generated market-beating performance, producing annualized returns of 10.58%. As seen in the graph below, this strategy has bested the broad market index from which the constituents are drawn by 2.76% per annum.

Source: Bloomberg

The S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index takes the 75 highest dividend-yielding stocks in the S&P 500, selecting the 50 stocks with the lowest realized volatility over the trailing year. The number of stocks from a given industry is capped at 10. The index constituents are weighted by dividend yield, and rebalancing is done bi-annually in January and July. The PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) tracks this underlying index, but has only been in existence since 2012. The underlying index is used for the longer-term look at the efficacy of this strategy.

Low volatility helped drive the outperformance of the strategy during the stock market drawdown. From the graph below, you can see that the strategy produced a total return roughly 6% higher than the broad market during the peak-to-trough drop from October 9th, 2007 to March 9th, 2009.

Source: Bloomberg

From that market low, the strategy has also outperformed, generating stellar 19.43 % annualized returns, which outpaced the market be nearly 2% per year.

Source: Bloomberg

I think the outperformance during the crisis and in the subsequent bull market demonstrates an all-weather strategy that generates structural alpha versus the broad market.

Critics might contend that the passive vehicle replicating this index (SPHD) has actually underperformed since its October 2012 inception, but I believe that the longer horizon for the underlying index which captures multiple business cycles is more instructive.

Another misgiving about the fund might be that dividend strategies have done well in this period of steadily lower interest rates that has been atypical of extended equity bull markets. I would counter that the S&P 500 High Dividend Index, which features the 80 highest dividend yielding stocks in equal weights has actually meaningfully lagged the market since the 2007 peak. The low volatility screen and rebalancing of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend has been a value driver of this strategy.

Source: Bloomberg

I like the Low Volatility High Dividend strategy and the monthly-pay dividend ETF that replicates this index. I believe that this strategy will continue to generate structural alpha in the future, much as it has done since the 2007 peak.

