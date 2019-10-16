Gerdau Doing What It Can, But End-Market Demand Remains Soft

Gerdau shares don't trade at such a wide discount to fair value as other multinational steel companies, but Gerdau could be one of the rare companies to achieve EBTIDA growth.

Signs of life in Brazil's construction sector bode well for steel demand in 2020, and Brazil may be one of the strongest major markets in 2020.

Gerdau's 2019 stock performance has been weak, with disappointing results in both Brazil and North America, but management has accomplished a lot on the cost structure side.

An ever-present challenge for commodity company management teams is that there’s only just so much they can control – ultimately end-market demand and pricing, not to mention substantial percentages of their input cost, are beyond the influence. I believe that’s relevant in the case of Brazil’s Gerdau (GGB); management has done its part to run this business about as well as could be expected, but weaker demand in key markets like Brazil and the U.S. are sapping the company’s near-term earnings power.

Management’s expectation for a better second half in 2019 now seems out of reach, but the market also appears to have adjusted since the second quarter earnings report. While Gerdau has outperformed other international steel companies like ArcelorMittal (MT) and Ternium (TX) on a year-to-date basis (“outperformed”, in this case, means “declined less”), the performance has been more ordinary since then.

The valuation and investment opportunity with Gerdau is mixed. I see more upside in Ternium, but I also think Gerdau is likely to have a better 2020 than most other steel companies on an improving Brazilian economy.

Brazil Is Recovering, But More Slowly Than Expected

Brazil’s recovery has disappointed investors as 2019 has gone on, with economists and companies lowering their expectations for GDP growth as the year has gone on. Global trade turbulence has certainly contributed to Brazil’s challenges, but the government has also been slow to make real (and needed) progress on structural reforms.

This weakness has extended to the steel market, as demand in key steel-using sectors like autos, appliances, machinery, and construction has disappointed. Brazilian steel demand has started shrinking in recent months, dragging the year-to-date comps into the negative. With that, there are widespread reports of steel products (like rebar) selling at double-digit discounts to list prices.

I’m still cautious on 2020, but I believe the outlook is improving at least in some respects. As highlighted in a chart from JPMorgan, real estate construction activity is starting to pick up (up 19% on a trailing twelve month basis through September), and steel prices typically start picking up about a half-year later. Add in what should be a stabilizing auto market and I believe Gerdau could be looking at improved Brazilian demand in 2020, one of the relatively few markets where I expect demand to be better in 2020.

Good Attention To Detail From Management

Gerdau has put a lot of energy and effort into reducing its expense structure in recent years and shifting toward a more variable structure. A big part of this plan has been increased IT investments dedicated toward digitalization meant to reduce the company’s SG&A cost base. With Gerdau’s second quarter results, the company reported the lowest SG&A in its history and management now believes that SG&A costs are optimized at around 3% to 3.5% of revenue. Although further leverage to cost reductions seems pretty minimal, this low cost base should help the company better take advantage of future demand improvements.

I would note too that third quarter results are unlikely to be as strong. Input cost leverage won’t likely show up so strongly until the fourth quarter, and margins in Brazil are likely to be lower this quarter on a scheduled maintenance shutdown at one of its major production facilities. This is widely known and part of analyst models.

Not strictly a margin item per se, Gerdau has also shown greater responsibility on capital projects and asset efficiency. Gerdau has disposed of some less productive non-core steelmaking assets and the company’s capital projects are now focused on “de-bottlenecking” as opposed to gross capacity expansion.

The Outlook

I expect management to once again revise guidance lower for both the Brazilian and North American businesses when the company reports its third quarter earnings. I believe a lot of this has been worked into expectations, with Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE) providing mid-quarter updates that highlighted weaker trends in the U.S. and many sell-side analysts lowering numbers in their third quarter preview pieces on Gerdau.

As far as near-term trends go, I’m not bullish on North American demand. Non-residential construction demand remains surprisingly healthy (good for long products), but other markets have been weakening and U.S. steelmakers haven’t been able to hold all of their attempted price hikes. I previously discussed the Brazilian outlook; 2019 has been slower than expected, but I believe demand will improve in 2020. I’d also note that demand in important South American markets like Colombia and Peru remains healthy.

I’ve trimmed back my near-term expectations for revenue, EBITDA, earnings, and free cash flow, but the longer-term outlook hasn’t changed all that much. Gerdau looks undervalued on the basis of both discounted free cash flow and EV/EBITDA, though not to the same extent as ArcelorMittal, POSCO (PKX), or Ternium. I believe at least some of that stands to reason, though, given a better near-term outlook for Gerdau (exposure to the stronger Brazilian market).

The Bottom Line

Gerdau remains a credible way to play a Brazilian economic recovery and that leverage to Brazil’s recovery should offset at least some of the sentiment headwind dogging the steel sector now. Valuation tempers my enthusiasm somewhat, but with Gerdau looking to be one of the relatively few steel companies likely to show year-over-year EBITDA growth in 2020, I believe these shares could be worth considering for 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.