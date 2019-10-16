Have No Fear Of Texas Instruments' PE Ratio

But in the case of cyclical companies like TI, PE ratios need to be handled with care. Denominator effects can point to a contrarian interpretation.

PE Ratios: Handle with Care

PE ratios are often maligned as overly simplistic and for newbies only, while "sophisticated" investors prefer ratios based on cash flow, free cash flow, enterprise value, or any of a myriad other metrics instead. Yet I always feel that the humble old PE ratio can be the best single indicator of whether a stock's valuation is high, low, or just right.

Of course, PE's have to be used correctly, and that is the subject of this article, with semiconductor company Texas Instruments (TXN) as a case in point.

For most companies, the main issues with the PE ratio relate to choosing which number to use for the earnings, viz., whether to use GAAP earnings or adjusted earnings, and whether to use trailing 12 month earnings or future estimated earnings.

But for Texas Instruments (TI), we will instead discuss how the level of the PE ratio behaves and the special care needed in the case of semiconductor companies.

The semiconductor industry is a cyclical industry: it experiences sharply defined upwards and downward cycles that can last for a year or longer, and these swings affect the entire income statement, including revenue, net income, and earnings per share.

These cycles affect the correct interpretation of the PE ratio.

TI's PE: How big is big?

On September 21, SA Contributor Wolf Report published an article arguing that TI's valuation is "excessive", citing a high PE ratio of 23.87 as the main evidence, and calling it the "tip of the valuation curve".

But whether the current PE ratio is high or low depends on the context in which you view it. Here is a chart of TI's PE ratio since the beginning of 2018:

TXN PE ratio from Jan. 3, 2018 to Oct. 3, 2019. Source: Morningstar data.

This shows that the recent TTM (trailing twelve month) PE ratio of approximately 22.81 (per Seeking Alpha) is very close to the (mean) average PE of 23.06 since the beginning of 2018. (Interestingly, every service seems to report a slightly different number, with Yahoo Finance reporting a TTM PE of 23.26 and Morningstar reporting only 22.43. My own calculation yields 23.60.)

I don't want to make too big a deal of this one chart. Charts are unreliable - you can make a current value look either big or small depending on how you select the starting date. As an illustration, here's a PE chart showing an increase, starting at its recent low on January 3, 2019. January 3 was a day of heavy decline in the stock market, and TI's trailing PE ratio was about 16 (the closing price was $88.88 and the earnings per share over the previous 12 months was $5.59).

TXN PE ratio from January 3, 2019 to October 3, 2019.

Now the current PE ratio looks high.

A Rise in the PE: Deep Dive

Let's look more closely at the increase in the PE from January 3, 2019 to October 3, 2019 by examining the components of the PE to understand the change.

Date Price TTM Earnings PE Ratio January 3, 2019 $ 88.88 $5.59 15.9 October 3, 2019 $128.70 $5.23* 24.6

(*A technical note on the earnings used for the 10/3/19 PE calculation: this is based on the earnings of the four most recently completed quarters before October 3, namely Q4 of 2018 and Q1, Q2, and Q3 of 2019. However, since the Q3 2019 financials have not been reported yet, I am using the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.41 for the Q3 2019 financials. If I had instead used the four most recently reported quarters instead of completed quarters, the TTM earnings would be $5.40 and the PE would be slightly lower at 23.8; the subsequent analysis would not change qualitatively.)

So the PE ratio rose 55% in the nine months from Jan. 3 to Oct. 3. Let's break that down to examine the changes in the components of the PE:

Component Starting Value Ending Value % Change Price 88.88 128.70 45% Earnings 5.59 5.23 -6.4% PE Ratio 15.9 24.6 55%

So the PE ratio increased an extra 10% more than the 45% increase in the price, due to the decrease in the earnings. Note that changes in the denominator have a non-linear effect, increasing the PE ratio by 10% even though the earnings only decreased 6.4%. Although in this case the majority of the increase in the PE ratio was due to the increasing stock price, it was further accelerated by the earnings decrease.

PE for Cyclical vs. Non-Cyclical Companies

For companies experiencing continually increasing earnings, an increase in the PE ratio is caused by the stock price rising more rapidly than the underlying earnings, i.e., the stock is becoming more expensive. This is the "normal" way to understand PE ratios, and for such a company a low PE ratio indicates a better buying opportunity than a high PE.

But for companies that regularly undergo earnings decreases as part of the cyclical nature of their industry (e.g., semiconductor and semiconductor equipment companies), the PE ratio can rise because the company is in the downward phase of its cycle. For such companies at such times - including TI now - a high PE ratio can be a signpost of the company's cyclical low.

For such a cyclical company, would you rather buy the stock when it's at a cyclical earnings low, or at an earnings high? I'd rather buy at the earnings low, when an upward swing in earnings is about to emerge (although the timing of the upswing is generally not predictable). Buying at the earnings top - just before a semiconductor downturn - is not recommended.

Conclusion

For companies in cyclical industries such as semiconductors, a high PE ratio can signal an earnings low and thus a buying opportunity, and a low PE ratio may signal the opposite. But be sure to research the recent earnings trend to understand if the earnings cycle is responsible for the recent changes in the PE ratio.

Coverage Initiated

We believe that TI is approaching a cyclical low in earnings per share (or has already reached such a low). In light of the expected EPS upswing and the recent 17% increase in the dividend, we are initiating coverage of TI at Buy. No price target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.