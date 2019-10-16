NBT Bancorp's Earnings To Suffer From Sticky Funding Costs

Dividends are expected to remain at $0.26 per share every quarter in 2020, resulting in dividend yield of 2.98%.

Reduction in net interest margin following the 50bps Fed rate cut is expected to drag earnings of NBT Bancorp, Inc. (NBTB) in 2020. Some of the negative effect of the margin decline is expected to be offset by slightly higher earning assets, higher non-interest income, and lower provisions charge for loan losses. Unlike earnings, dividends are expected to remain at their current level through 2020.

Sticky Cost to Pressurize Net Interest Margin

According to the results of a simulation disclosed in the 2QFY19 SEC filing, NBTB's net interest income can decrease by an estimated 1.85% if rates decline by 100bps. The management expects the trajectory of net interest income to depend significantly on their ability to lower cost of deposits. NBTB's funding cost is very sticky, having shown a full cycle deposit beta of just 14.7%, as mentioned in the 2QFY19 SEC filing. While the Federal Reserve increased its target rate by 225bps in the period December 2015 to June 2019, NBTB's average cost of deposits increased by only 33bps.

I expect NBTB's funding cost to continue to remain sticky in the future, declining by 3bps in 3QFY19 and another 3bps in 4QFY19 in response to the 50bps Fed rate cut. As I'm not expecting any further cut in Fed's target rate, and as time deposits make up only 12% of NBTB's total deposits (meaning low lagged effect), I'm expecting funding cost to remain mostly unchanged in 2020 compared to the last quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, I'm expecting yields to decline by 7bps quarter over quarter in both 3QFY19 and 4QFY19. I'm also expecting a lagged effect on yields next year from the 50bps Fed rate cut in 2019, as shown in the table below.

Slow Loan Growth to Continue

NBTB has a well diversified loan portfolio so it is not at risk from any particular segment or industry in the economy. It also has quite an expansive presence with operations in six states, namely New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. Consequently, the overall economy of the nation (especially New England and Mideast regions) is the biggest determining factor of NBTB's loan growth trajectory. Due to the outlook of economic slowdown in the nation, I'm expecting loan growth to remain low in 2020.

NBTB's loan growth has already been slow in the first half of 2019, with net loans at the end of June 2019 just 1% above the December end 2018 figure. I expect the low growth to continue through 2020, as shown in the table below.

Earnings Likely to Decline in 2020

Apart from the reduction in NIM, NBTB's earnings are also likely to take a hit from higher non-interest expense. NBTB's non-interest expense rose by 4% year on year in the first six months of 2019, due to normal, recurring items like salary increase and employee benefits. Non-interest expense is expected to continue to grow at a rate of 2% quarter over quarter in both 3QFY19 and 4QFY19.

On the other hand, continuation of the downward trend of provisions charge for loan losses is expected to support earnings. Further, continued growth in non-interest income is expected to boost the bottom-line.

Considering the above mentioned factors, I'm expecting NBTB to post earnings of $2.65 per share in full year 2019 and $2.52 per share in 2020. The table below shows forecasts of key income statement items.

Due to the prospects of earnings decline, I'm expecting no further dividend increase in 2020. Instead, I'm expecting NBTB to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level, i.e. $0.26, throughout 2020. This estimate implies a dividend yield of 2.92%.

There is little threat of a dividend cut as the estimated dividend suggests a payout ratio of 41% for 2020, which can be comfortably sustained. Further, NBTB's Tier I capital ratio was recorded at 12.24% at the end of June 2019, which is far above the regulatory requirement of 8.50%. Consequently the company will not feel the need to cut dividends to meet capital requirements.

NBTB Currently Trading Closing to Target Price

I'm valuing NBTB using its historical average price to book ratio, P/B, of 1.43, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $26.5 gives a target price of $37.9 for December 2020. NBTB's market price as of October 14, 2019 was close to the target price, thereby implying a price upside of only 3.8%. The table below shows working for the target price (shaded column) as well as sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Combining the forward dividend yield with the potential price upside gives a total expected return of 6.7%. As this return is less than 10%, I'm adopting a neutral stance on the stock. Further, I'm recommending to buy the stock if its price dips to a level at least 10% below the target price, i.e. $34.49.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.