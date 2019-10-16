Surveilling The Laggards, Part III: IBM Earnings Preview - IBM May Be Forming A Longer-Term Bottom

Since mid-April 2013 or IBM peak near $220 per share, the S&P 500 has returned 118.8% versus Big Blue's -32%.

Current consensus indicates that calendar 2020 is looking for 4% revenue growth, which would be the best pace of revenue growth since 2010's 7%.

IBM has had one year of positive revenue growth in the last 7 years - that absolutely must change.

Big Blue has had a remarkable way of transforming itself in the last 40 years, although usually late to the "tech disruption" game.

The RedHat merger closed in early July '19. Time will be given to incorporate RedHat but investor patience is wearing thin.

For the Q3 '19 earnings season and the rest of 2019, this series of articles will take a look at longer-term underperformers for readers in order to try and identify the value that can capitalize on the inevitable rotation when it occurs.

In the '80s and '90s secular bull market, Tech and Financials led the way particularly in the last 5 years of the '90s when "large-cap growth" as a sub-asset class dramatically outperformed all other asset-class and sector returns. During the late-'90s period of dramatic large-cap growth and out-performance, a substantial part of the market was going nowhere. Areas of severe underperformance included small- and mid-caps; many industrial and commodity names; emerging and international markets; and non-U.S. listings. Then these asset classes, sub-groups, and individual stocks all started to outperform after the March 2000, peak in tech and large-cap growth.

The spread between "growth" and "value" today is nearing as wide as early 2000, so investing in non-momentum names and "value" sectors or stocks or asset classes requires patience. Joel Greenblatt, the famed Columbia b-school professor came through Chicago in late December 2018, noted in his Chicago CFA Society lecture that of the top-performing managers with the best 10-year track records, almost half spent a few years in the bottom performance deciles, just being patient.

IBM (IBM) reports its third quarter 2019 financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 (confirmed by Briefing.com).

Analyst consensus is expecting $2.67 in earnings per share on $18.225 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year declines of 22% and 3% respectively.

Despite its position as the world's largest IT services provider in the Services business (per Morningstar), IBM also has a narrow Morningstar moat as the Cloud has eroded IBM's competitive position particularly as the "strategic imperatives" business has struggled to get traction.

Since the peak in IBM's stock price in the first half of 2013, here is the annual EPS and revenue growth for Big Blue in the ensuing 5-6 years:

Annual EPS growth Annual Rev growth 2021 - est 8% +2% 2020 - est +5% +4% 2019 - est -7% -2% 2018 0% +1% 2017 +2% -1% 2016 -9% -2% 2015 -10% -12% 2014 -3% -7% 2013 11% -5% 2012 15% -2%

Source: financial modeling spreadsheet - forward estimates sourced from IBES by Refinitiv, percentages calculated here.

Before 2018 (and that was just 1% growth), IBM hasn't had a positive year of revenue growth since 2010.

Think about that...

Looking at forward EPS and revenue revisions:

Q3 '19 (estimate) Q2 '19 Q1 '19 Q4 '18 2021 EPS est $14.46 $14.42 $14.42 $14.36 2020 EPS est $13.44 $13.49 $14.17 $14.14 2019 EPS est $12.91 $12.81 $13.91 $13.91 2021 est EPS gro rt 8% 7% 2% 0% 2020 est EPS gro rt 5% 5% 2% 3% 2019 est EPS gro rt -7% -7% 1% 1% 2021 PE 10x 10x 10x 9x 2020 PE 11x 11x 10x 9x 2019 PE 11x 11x 10x 9x 2021 est rev ($s bls) $83 $83.2 $78.4 $78.9 2020 est rev $81.2 $81.0 $77.9 $78.6 2019 est rev $77.9 $77.9 $77.7 $78.0 2021 est rev gro rt 2% 2% 1% 0% 2020 est rev gro rt 4% 4% 0% 1% 2019 est rev gro rt -2% -2% -2% -2%

Consensus estimates as of 10/14/19 by IBES by Refinitiv

IBM valuation:

Source: valuation s/sheet from IBM financials

Valuation metrics not shown above:

valuation metric latest data 3-yr avg EPS gro rt +2% 3-yr avg rev gro rt +1% 3-yr avg PE 11x Price-to-sales 1.6x Free cash flow (FCF) yield 9% Div as % of FCF 40-50% % of FCF distr as div and repo's 95-100%

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet from IBM financials.

The most compelling valuation metric continues to be the 9% free cash flow yield with the stock near $142 per share.

Also, the 4.5% dividend yield with the dividend comprising 40-50% of free cash flow is also compelling here.

Technical analysis:

IBM weekly chart (Source - Worden technical software)

A trade above the 200-week moving average and then the trendline near $160 would likely lead technicians to believe that IBM is gradually repairing itself.

IBM has not made a new low since Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty made a gutsy call on the stock, telling investors to get long IBM near $120 in Q1 '16.

The low in Q1 '16 was $116.90 and then again in Q4 '18, with the S&P 500 correction, the stock traded as low as $113, so some might say a longer-term double-bottom has formed in IBM.

A trade below these levels would likely mean the stock is broken.

How has IBM performed relative to the S&P 500?

10-year return:

5-year return:

3-year return:

1-year return:

Source: Ycharts

None of these periods show IBM outperforming the S&P 500. IBM peaked in April-May 2013 near $213 per share, so the underperformance since then has been dramatic.

Summary/Conclusion:

For IBM, it's all about the RedHat deal now and how it integrates into IBM.

For astute Seeking Alpha readers that follow the consensus revenue and EPS estimates, RedHat has added about $3 billion to 2020 revenue estimates and $5 billion to 2021 revenue estimates, which - as they say - is a good start.

If IBM's 2020 consensus holds up of 5% EPS growth and 4% revenue growth, it will be the best year for IBM's revenue and EPS growth since 2013 for EPS and 2012 for revenue.

Per the Morningstar notes from IBM's analyst meeting with the closure of the RedHat acquisition, here is what RedHat brings to the table for Big Blue:

IBM held its investor briefing for 2019 and laid out its strategy and financial outlook with Red Hat under its umbrella. Most notably, the messaging was clear: IBM is chasing the $1.2 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity. As IBM said during the meeting, 92% of enterprises have hybrid environments, but only 10% of enterprises can support holistic management and agile movement of applications across environments, which we think is a big opportunity for the firm with Red Hat now onboard. With Red Hat's OpenShift container platform, IBM becomes the only horizontal hybrid option in the market where it can run workloads across public cloud providers such as itself, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, while also catering to private cloud and on-premises environments. As such, we see mindshare and sales opportunities across IBM's services, cloud, and infrastructure businesses. As we've said before, the hybrid cloud boost IBM will receive from the Red Hat acquisition will be supportive and at least provide IBM with a fighting chance versus other cloud providers. However, we aren't ready to prescribe too much belief in a turnaround story this early and still see the firm as a laggard versus cloud peers. We need to start seeing and hearing tangible success with year-over-year revenue growth and client endorsements being the most obvious early metrics. For now, we reiterate our narrow economic moat rating and $158 per share fair value estimate. The firm provided an update to its fiscal 2019 forecast and issued a new midterm financial outlook. Across fiscal 2020 and 2021, management expects mid-single-digit revenue growth (in constant currency), high-single-digit operating pretax income growth, and over 100% free cash flow realization. We view these targets as reasonable. We also expect the cloud and cognitive software, services, and systems segments to all be influenced by Red Hat's contribution."

While IBM lowered the bar for 2019's revenue and EPS, and thus boosted 2020 by comparison, the one Morningstar summary sentence that caught my eye was "With Red Hat's OpenShift container platform, IBM becomes the only horizontal hybrid option in the market where it can run workloads across public cloud providers such as itself, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, while also catering to private cloud and on-premises environments."

Being technologically-challenged when I pump gas and try to turn on my PC, the "only" aspect caught my eye and at least offers IBM some proprietary option with the RedHat deal.

IBM CEO Ginny Rometti betting a lot on this deal and given the performance under her tenure, it needs to pay off.

The "laggards" series is here to give readers some insight or, if not, at least a reminder to keep an eye on laggards and dramatic underperformers that have some catalyst to turn around their business model.

IBM did this before in the mid-'90s under Lou Gerstner and now Ginny Rometti is giving it her shot. Like a lot of '90s giants, IBM's core business is under pressure and Ginny Rometti and the Board are trying to reconfigure the business model.

Clients have less than a 1% position in the stock but more than we started the year with. Readers don't have to rush on here, and given the technicals, many readers may want to wait until a move over $160 or even $180.

With IBM underperforming the S&P 500 by 140% since April '13, there is plenty of time for readers to be cautious and make sure the turn is at hand.

IBM isn't really a "value" stock at 10x cash flow and it's nowhere near growth: it's a "tweener" with a potential catalyst in RedHat and it may take time for RedHat's benefits to be visible.

Watch the 2020 revenue and EPS consensus - that will be the first clue if anything has changed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.