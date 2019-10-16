Lions Gate And Starz: Maybe The Studio Should Sell Its Streamer

It still is a buy, but a very risky one, especially if one is buying simply for the consolidation thesis (which may take longer to realize).

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) may not feel there is much synergy to be had with Starz. I base this on a recent news item that summarizes reporting in the Wall Street Journal concerning management's scrutiny of a sale or spinoff of the linear/over-the-top asset.

It's actually a very interesting development because it calls to mind how Lions Gate came to own Starz. It basically was a transaction catalyzed by John Malone of Liberty Global, as that linked Variety article from 2016 explains. Liberty had separated Starz from its asset portfolio and Malone, who also had owned a bunch of Lions Gate stock at the time and was on the board, obviously helped to conceive the purchase.

I'd like to offer my thoughts on the situation. Even if Starz remains with Lions Gate, I will explain why this is a significant news item for shareholders. I still own the company in my portfolio and believe the stock is cheap but very risky at this point.

Starz And Its Purpose

I wrote an article a while back in which I stated the obvious theory behind Starz: its purpose is to be wielded as a weapon against Netflix (NFLX). While Starz is still available primarily as a linear phenomenon, an over-the-top version is considered a big driver of cash flows going forward. The idea is that the service would be a stable delivery system of profit that would act like a hedge against the content business.

That remains a good approach. Media shareholders know that one buzzword rules over them all: scale. Ever since Disney's (DIS) Bob Iger made the acquisition that was heard round the world - Pixar - the smarter corner suites of all the studios started planning for the future. Even if they didn't necessarily start right away, execs probably began to realize that IP and platforms could be utilized for growth.

As media distribution evolved, Netflix came to power and almost out-Igered Iger in the sense that it made its own acquisition, albeit one of a different kind...it acquired the idea of using the Internet to stream films, something it considered the next logical step from renting physical copies of content. We all know how that turned out: in short, it changed everything, and the dominating Disney, ruler of the IP Kingdom, is about to play catch-up next month when it launches its D+ product.

Against this backdrop, against all the various transactions over the years, as well as the threatened transactions - think how long it took for CBS (CBS) (CBS.A) and Viacom (VIA) (VIAB) to get back together - and little partnerships here and there, Lions Gate Entertainment stood as a mini-major (or major-mini, depending on your prospective) that seemed ripe for some sort of arbitrage. Hasbro (HAS) wanted to buy it at one point, but management held out for a better deal. Then, the Starz transaction happened.

Placing Lions Gate in the role of acquirer versus being-acquired was always strange to me. I get why it happened (back to Malone and his desires to sell the channel) but the logic still was fuzzy. Whenever one would think about Lions Gate, especially as an investment idea, one would always speculate on the possibility of a bigger media concern chasing its engine of content and its large library asset. Starz is a platform that needed more content, one would presumably strategize; Lions Gate was the mini-studio that needed, much like Pixar (and, later, Marvel), a buyout to survive since it couldn't sustain itself forever (i.e., specifically, Wall Street would not wait forever for the company to somehow scale-up based simply on new franchises and hit television shows) at the level it was operating.

So, okay, along comes Malone and Starz, and even though it was weird to me, I go with it: I keep Lions Gate in my portfolio and hope for the best. It seems to be the right thing to do, and even now as I write this, it still seems like something from which synergy can be synthesized. Lions Gate secures a pipeline of programming to Starz, which in turn increases the subscriber base, which in turn increases the attractiveness of the company to buyers willing to part with a goodwill-premium.

Management, however, may be rethinking it all, and I suppose I can see that side of the argument as well.

The Debt Situation

Before I get to that, I have to mention the issue of debt. The company reported that it had $2.8 billion in debt back in August during the fiscal first quarter. This compares to the market cap of just under $2 billion (at the time of this writing), and $427 million in cash from operations for the previous full fiscal year.

As can be seen, there is a negative relationship between the debt level and the studio's financial situation. That was the point made by the SA news item linked at the top of this article. Assets that could be sold off to reduce the debt load apparently are no longer obvious (you will recall the exit of the Epix interest a while back).

A Starz sale would presumably solve the problem if the proper price could be had. Right now, that seems to be up in the air. But if management is keen on it, then perhaps the company should do all it can to unload the business if it is not willing to wait for OTT sign-ups to hit a critical mass. This is definitely an issue, since Comcast (CMCSA) may be thinking about dropping Starz from its linear boxes.

Starz And Shareholders

Obviously Lions Gate shareholders want to know what all of this means. I'm not sure CEO Jon Feltheimer is even confident about anything right now.

One might consider this a case of cold corporate feet. Starz needs to stand out in a streaming-war landscape that pits Netflix, Disney, Viacom-CBS, AT&T (T), and Comcast in a perpetual war against one another, and it is nevertheless incestuous as well from the vantage point of content supply - each entity still wants to sell to its competitors whenever/wherever it can. If you're going to sell to your competitor as well as compete against your competitor, you'd better have the IP and the creative, quality goods at your disposal; if you don't, then you might end up like Lions Gate, who might be regarded with more suspicion than a Disney or a WarnerMedia. I remember reading (or watching) an interview or commentary a while back in which the question was posed of a Lions Gate exec as to how the company would be able to sell to others and own Starz at the same time. The conundrum was something that didn't immediately come to mind: How can Lions Gate sell to a competitor when it presumably would hold its best ideas for Starz? That has a logical ring to it, although in Lions Gate's case I don't think it is entirely fair to suggest that it would only sell the good stuff it makes to itself. The studio portion never really integrated in full with the cable channel; instead, Lions Gate remained committed to the arms-dealer analogy of wanting to sell its wares to every media platform. I honestly never perceived any evidence of the company not figuring out which platform would be the best fit. That doesn't mean it wasn't going on...just that it never occurred to me.

What did occur to me is that maybe Lions Gate should have developed some prime-quality content for Starz and invested in some quantity of exclusivity as a way of pushing the OTT. Lions Gate didn't seem to want to do that. Instead, its wishy-washy focus on writing press releases about this small deal and that small joint-venture partnership continued, something of a bad habit the company cannot break.

Then, as I thought about it more, the idea of jettisoning Starz started to possibly make increasing sense. With all of the new streaming armies coming to the battlefield, with the content representing individual soldiers, and with whatever ad/no-ad/hybrid support was attached being the preferred strategy of engagement, Lions Gate may be thinking the best thing to do is to quit Starz and go back to its mercenary position and sell to the highest bidder, the bidders being hungrier than ever for quality product.

Fair enough, maybe? I don't have all the answers, and as I've said, I still see value in keeping Starz. But if Comcast really does end up eliminating the channel, then that may be enough to shift the entire conversation. Netflix, spooked by Disney and its content, is going to find itself reenergized and ready to really pull all the proverbial stops out of its way. WarnerMedia, tasked with helping its corporate overlord rid itself of its own pile of debt, will come to market with a hungry HBO Max. How will Starz position itself - as the platform where you can't find Seinfeld or Friends or Stranger Things?

Lions Gate is perhaps intent on doing a square-one reset: eliminate the debt, focus on theatrical movie releases and television production. Sell to broadcasters, linear cable, and over-the-top. Release product in multiplexes, direct to disc and/or digital, and as a hybrid.

Will that be enough? No. Feltheimer needs to do a couple things. First, focus on commercial product. Second, keep budgets low and costs even lower. Easier said than done, but sometimes it feels like he's not even trying. Here's an example of what I mean by way of a quote from the company:

We are Lionsgate. Together with artists, we create compelling stories that connect with and entertain a global audience."

That was from the investor relations site, and I don't know if it's the company's official mission statement, but I would say that's close enough to a mission statement for our purposes. It might not hit the reader the same way, but to me, it just doesn't come off as aggressive as it should. And the "together with artists" part is purposely there because the company is well-known for courting talent. Lions Gate wants to be known as a place where talent can come and produce its projects in a very hands-off atmosphere. I understand the value of that, but I'm not convinced the company keeps enough of the spoils for itself, and I'm also not convinced, to echo an earlier theme about keeping-the-best-stuff-for-itself, that the projects set up at talent-friendly Lions Gate Entertainment by talent are not primarily the ones for which talent can't score deals elsewhere (please see Seth Rogen's Long Shot). Lions Gate will have to laser-focus on lower-budget projects that are targeted to as much of the four-quadrant universe as possible. The company has a problem with being laser-focused, and it should fix that immediately (if it were laser-focused on Starz, one might think a Saw or Blair Witch series would have been launched exclusively on the platform by now).

Shareholders should therefore be very cautious about the current situation. You can sum up the major points of the thesis for Lions Gate thusly:

It is a stock on which one can speculate a buyout offer.

It is a stock on which one can invest for the long term based on the idea that the company will create compelling stories, as indicated by the above maybe-mission statement.

We know a few things. Buyout offers have been discussed in the past but failed to materialize. It has been reported that a purchase of Starz by Viacom-CBS is most likely not in the cards (I'm not sure that will always be the case; in fact, I can see that reconstituted concern going after the whole company at some point). It is also known that the company is pleased with the John Wick franchise and has plans for expanding it (I bring this up to indicate that the company can make hits when it tries hard enough).

Because of the volatility of the buyout speculation, the situation for the stock has become more tenuous. Risk has increased, in my opinion. That's important to know.

However, let's move on to a note on valuation and price action before I give my final assessment after this recent news flow.

Valuation/Conclusion

Right now, according to the SA quote system, the valuation isn't too bad. It could be better on some metrics, but for the forward P/E ratio, on an adjusted basis, the stock appears to be cheap at around 9 versus over 16 for the media sector. In addition, the company rates well on p/cash flow.

And, of course, the stock has taken a hit and is at the lower end of its range:

Data by YCharts

Speaking for myself, it's not a sell because I believe the company will eventually end up being taken out by consolidation. It probably won't happen soon, and I would assume most shareholders wouldn't want it to happen soon. Management needs time to get the stock price higher so that a consolidation premium can be attached. The decline in share price should act as a motivator for Feltheimer.

But that's just the theory, isn't it...management hasn't necessarily done its best to right the ship. As previously covered, the company probably has too many items in its portfolio of investments and not enough concentration on making the most marketable content. In the end, that's what Lions Gate will revert to if it does get rid of Starz...nothing more than a content player. That's okay, but a new direction will be needed, one that is more cost-consciously IP-driven.

The stock price is low on an absolute/52-week-range basis, the valuation is overall attractive, but the risk has increased. If Starz is thrown into spin-off mode, that may act as a catalyst (yet more risky speculation). If that doesn't happen, then we are counting on hit movies/hit television series, as well as better cross-promotion with Starz.

Shareholders who have remained on the sidelines but have always held an interest for this trade idea have no choice but to take a look based on price and news flow. Shareholders who have held on for a while may want to hold on a little longer. That's my opinion of a very complex situation. I will still hold my investment in this company (and may consider adding at these levels). I've said before that I want to see this story to the end, and that's what I currently plan on doing...

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, LGF.A, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.