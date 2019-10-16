Despite The Next Possible Billion Fine: Alphabet Investors Should Remain Calm

Investors should then be able to assess the risk for their investments themselves. I advise investors to stay calm. The reasons can be found in the article.

As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources of information.

Introduction

Google (GOOG/GOOGL) is a popular target of the European Commission as the competition authority of the European Union. Now another EU antitrust case is emerging. It concerns Google's fast-growing jobs search tool “Google for Jobs”. In a speech, Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition, referred to a former investigation against Google. And then she said this:

And we’re looking right now at whether the same thing may have happened with other parts of Google’s business – like the job search business known as Google for Jobs."

Investors should take such announcements seriously. In 2018, Google faced a record breaking USD 5.1 billion fine. In March, the Commission imposed an additional USD 1.7 billion. Over the past two years, Google has faced a combined USD 9.5 billion in antitrust fines from the European Union.

Many investors are wondering now whether Google can expect a further exorbitantly high fine or not.

Given that, if clouds can be seen on the horizon, it is important to carry out thorough due diligence. I can not evaluate if the complaint is well founded or not, and I can not foresee what the Commission will decide in the end. As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources of information. This has worked out well so far. When it was foreseeable that Qualcomm (QCOM) would be fined by the European Commission as the antitrust authority of Europe, I calculated the exact amount almost exactly in advance and was able to inform my readers about it.

(Note for investors: This article has nothing to do with President Trump's allegations against Alphabet. I have examined these accusations in detail in another article.)

Analysis of the legal parameters

As far as we know, the European Union accuses Google of using the power of its search engine to prefer its own job search business known as Google for Jobs. So basically, the European Commission is claiming an abuse of power by Google. To evaluate whether Google abuses its power or not, it is important to define the relevant legal parameter. As I stated above, I do not know how the Commission will decide this case, but I think it may be helpful or at least interesting for investors to understand how the Commission will approach the complaint.

Hence, here comes the essential and for the investigation decisive article of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). Keep the highlighted words in mind while reading.

Article 102 TFEU - Abuse of dominance Any abuse by one or more undertakings of a dominant position within the internal market or in a substantial part of it shall be prohibited as incompatible with the internal market in so far as it may affect trade between Member States. Such abuse may, in particular, consist in: 1. directly or indirectly imposing unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions; 2. limiting production, markets or technical development to the prejudice of consumers; 3. applying dissimilar conditions to equivalent transactions with other trading parties, thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage; 4. making the conclusion of contracts subject to acceptance by the other parties of supplementary obligations which, by their nature or according to commercial usage, have no connection with the subject of such contracts.

Let me give you a few explanations to understand Article 102: So first of all, you have to understand, that you cannot abuse something, if you don't have something to abuse. Hence, to abuse power, you need power. Article 102 describes this power as a dominant position. So the evaluation of a dominant position is one big thing, the Commission has to consider. The abuse of this position is another. But that's not enough because dominance is not universal, but limited to certain areas. To fall within the scope of Article 102, a company has to abuse its dominant position in a certain market. Hence, it is important to define the relevant product and geographic market.

In the following, I will go deeper into the legal definitions of these criterions in the following order:

1. Criterion: Relevant market.

2. Criterion: Dominant position.

3. Criterion: Abuse of the dominant position.

The relevant market

In competition law, a relevant market is a market in which a particular product or service is sold. Since the geographic market is not problematic here, I will not go into it any further. According to the Commission, the relevant product market comprises all those products and services which are regarded as interchangeable or substitutable, by reason of the products' characteristics, their prices and their intended use.

The concrete market definition seems to be a difficult question here because it is not completely clear how the market is to be defined here and which concrete search engines are to be included. However, in the Google Search Shopping decision, the Commission decided that the relevant product markets for the purpose of this case were the market for general search services and the market for comparison shopping services.

I think that the Commission's reasoning is applicable to the present case:

The provision of comparison shopping services constitutes a distinct relevant product market. This is because comparison shopping services are not interchangeable with the services offered by: search services specialised in different subject matters (such as, for example, flights, hotels, restaurants, or news); online search advertising platforms; online retailers; merchant platforms; and offline comparison shopping tools.

Accordingly, I assume that the Commission will also define the market in this case as a search tool only for jobs.

What is a dominant position?

First of all, I will explain how the criterion 'dominant position' is defined. After that, I will give you some information about how the Commission could evaluate the structure in the relevant markets.

Definition

According to the Commission (see for example CASE AT.39740 - Google Search, page 56) and European Case Law, a dominant position relates to a position of economic strength which enables a company to prevent effective competition being maintained on the relevant market by affording it the power to behave to an appreciable extent independently of its competitors, its customers and ultimately of its consumers.

As I stated above, it is not easy to evaluate whether a company has a dominant position or not. The Commission emphasizes that the existence of a dominant position derives in general from a combination of several factors. Taken these factors separately, is not necessarily determinative. Nevertheless, a few factors are more or less important for the evaluation of a dominant position:

market share and the ratio between the market share held by the company and that of its nearest rivals

technical or economic constraints that might prevent users from switching providers

the existence of barriers to entry or expansion

direct or indirect network effects

(for more information see C 159/9 of the Official Journal of the European Union)

As it may be the most important factor, let's go deeper into the factor of 'market share': Firstly, if a company has a market share of less than 40%, it is unlikely to be dominant. Secondly, the Commission handles a market share of between 70%and 80%, in itself, as a clear indication of the existence of a dominant position. Between these percentages, the Commission uses the following definition:

An undertaking which holds a very large market share for some time, without smaller competitors being able to meet rapidly the demand from those who would like to break away from that undertaking, is by virtue of that share in a position of strength which makes it an unavoidable trading partner and which, already because of this, secures for it, at the very least during relatively long periods, that freedom of action which is the special feature of a dominant position.

Overall, it is very difficult to evaluate a dominant position, only by hard factors. Hence, the Commission has some investigation power to get more information. I intend to write another article on the investigation powers and possible next steps of the Commission.

Does Google has a dominant position in the relevant product market?

In the Google Search Shopping decision, the Commission concludes that since 2007, Google has held a dominant position in each national market for general search in the EEA, apart from in the Czech Republic, where Google has held a dominant position since 2011.

This conclusion is based on Google's market shares, the existence of barriers to expansion and entry, the infrequency of user multi-homing and the existence of brand effects and the lack of countervailing buyer power. The conclusion holds notwithstanding the fact that general search services are offered free of charge and regardless of whether general search on static devices constitutes a distinct market from general search on mobile devices.

Nothing has changed in this respect, which is why I assume that Google holds still the a dominant position.

The abuse

As stated above, a dominant position in itself does not raise competition concerns. EU competition law only prohibits the abuse of this position (as well as the US-american competition law). Therefore, Google as a possible dominant company is entitled to compete on the merits as any other company. The purpose behind Art. 102 TFEU is that, however, a dominant undertaking has a special responsibility not to allow its behavior to impair genuine, undistorted competition on the internal market. Hence, companies with a dominant market position have some responsibility under competition law.

The European Court emphasis that the scope of the special responsibility of the dominant undertaking has to be considered in light of the specific circumstances of the case.

Therefore, the concept of abuse has to be understand as an objective concept, relating to the behavior of a company in a dominant position. The Commission evaluates, if a company behave differently than it could in a market with normal competition or if the behavior of the company hinders the maintenance of the degree of competition still existing in the market or the growth of that competition (see for more details CASE AT.39740 Google Search Shopping, page 73).

Article 102 TFEU already gives some examples of the rule (keep the marked words in mind):

Such abuse may, in particular, consist in:

directly or indirectly imposing unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions;

or other unfair trading conditions; limiting production, markets or technical development to the prejudice of consumers;

applying dissimilar conditions to equivalent transactions with other trading parties , thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage;

, thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage; making the conclusion of contracts subject to acceptance by the other parties of supplementary obligations which, by their nature or according to commercial usage, have no connection with the subject of such contracts.

The Google Search Shopping Decision

In the Google Shopping decision, the Commission decided that Google had abused its dominant position by featuring its own shopping service more prominently on the search results page compared with other comparison services. The Commission took into account, among others, the following factors:

Google's comparison shopping service positioned and displayed differently to competing comparison shopping services in its general search results pages,

Google's comparison shopping service displayed differently to competing comparison shopping services in its general search results pages.

In the present case, some competitors allege that Google is using its dominance to attract users to its specialized search offering without the traditional marketing investments they have to make. I almost fear that the accusation goes in the same direction as the Google Shopping decision. Google for Jobs was launched in the USA in 2017. If the intention of a job search emerges from a search engine entry, Google displays three suitable job offers in a box. In fact, the box almost always comes first in organic search results. Whether that's enough for abuse is a little unsubstantiated. I would even go so far as to say that I do not see such an abuse here so clearly. As long as Google does not use its size to the detriment of the competition, there will be no abuse.

Analysis

Time frame

First, investors should consider the time horizon. At the moment, it's not yet clear when exactly a Commission decision could take place. Furthermore, in terms of procedural law, we are at the very beginning of the investigation. Similar procedures of the commission lasted as follows:

Given that, it takes several years to make a decision. I therefore do not expect a decision in 2019. The current investigations are therefore expected to take some time. Even 2020 should be unlikely. However, the following effects have to be considered:

The longer the investigation takes, the more money Apple will need for legal assistance.

With each year in which Apple does not change its practice and at the same time generates more sales, the fine can increase.

Given that, it's possible that this will weigh on the share price like a sword of Damocles.

However, only a fine is likely

Despite that, investors should consider the following: Even if they consider regulatory measures to be probable, one must be able to correctly assess such a threat and its potential impact as an investor. I have a pretty concrete approach to such threats. Given that one threat does not necessarily weigh as much as another threat, investors have to perform very thorough due diligence. The decisive factors are the business models and how these business models would react to antitrust regulation. A break-up is only possible if there is no other milder and equivalent remedy. Although the conglomerate structure makes it easier to split Alphabet up, a demerge is questionable here, because so far the allegations have concerned individual practices and not fundamentally structural market situations which could only be overcome by breaking Alphabet up. Accordingly, it will probably not go beyond a fine and a prohibition order. As it regards a fine, it will considerably hurt the profit for one year, but beyond that a fine will have no further effect.

Conclusion

According to former decisions of the Commission the abuse allegation could actually take effect here. Nevertheless, the Commission has to consider a lot of different legal questions. It is quite certain that fact-finding and legal review will take some time to evaluate and define the market. Especially the market definition of the relevant product market for software solutions and/or apps platforms could be crucial. Furthermore, the Commission must prove actual abuse. Given that, I do not see such an abuse so clearly here.

Additionally, it will still take a very long time until a final decision is made. This may have a negative impact on the share price. In view of the one-off effect of a fine, investors should nevertheless remain calm.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more detail in the comment section.

