Noble Energy Ensures Post-Shale Future With Mediterranean Assets

Noble Energy will be able to take advantage of superior natural gas pricing in the region, due to oil indexing, while prices are already much higher than in America.

In the second quarter of this year, Noble Energy (NBL) produced a financial loss of $10 million, on revenue of $1.1 billion. Revenues are down 11% compared with the same quarter from a year ago, while in the second quarter of 2018 Noble produced a $23 million loss. On the face of it, it may seem like an improvement in terms of profitability, but looking at the six-month data for the year, it shows something entirely different. So far this year, it lost $323 million, while for the first six months from a year ago, it produced positive net earnings of $531 million. Things are not looking up for Noble Energy, based on financial results this year, but its Mediterranean projects are moving along and getting closer to completion, which will likely provide this stock a boost in the shorter term. It will also help provide for a decent future for the next decade, which is not something we can say for most other companies heavily invested in US shale.

Not yet sure where the gas will go

At the present time, Noble Energy is invested in developing a number of gas fields discovered in Israel's territorial waters.

Noble Energy estimates to have 35 Tcfe of natural gas reserves from the gas fields in the Mediterranean. It is currently producing about 210 MMcfe/day from the Tamar field. The Leviathan field is set to begin production by the end of the year as well. At this time, it seems that the gas is headed for Egypt, but there are some plans for an Israel-EU pipeline via Cyprus, meant to take advantage of gas discoveries in that country as well.

Such a pipeline would prove to be very beneficial for Noble Energy, because it would improve its pricing power by increasing its potential customer options. Its gas could be sold domestically for the Israeli market, shipped to Egypt, or piped to the EU. The feasibility study for the pipeline was agreed to in December and there is yet to be any agreement for the pipeline which is estimated to cost $7 billion. The pipeline does fit with EU plans to try to diversify its natural gas imports away from Russian dominance, therefore, it is likely in my view that the project will go ahead and it may receive EU funding.

Noble Energy will likely benefit from producing gas near a market where it sells for double what US producers receive for their gas

Part of the reason why Noble Energy has not had a stellar financial performance so far this year, has in large part to do with the fact that US upstream production is currently not wildly profitable. The main problem is that shale production has driven oil & gas prices down. This is especially the case with natural gas, which is more of a local market than a global one, therefore, it is prone to suffering from any regional glut which may occur.

Noble energy will be able to take advantage of the fact that natural gas prices are largely driven by changes in oil prices in the Mediterranean region. With domestic production in the EU set to decline, while Eqypt's demand will continue to grow, mostly driven by its robust demographic expansion, all new sources of natural gas will be eagerly welcomed on to the market. For Noble Energy this can potentially become a source of improved overall profitability.

Mediterranean could potentially become Noble Energy's most important project in the next decade

Noble Energy's most important segment is its North American business, with operations mostly focused on shale assets. As we already know, shale is not terribly profitable for most drillers involved. Furthermore, the shale industry is increasingly showing some early signs of stagnation, at least at current oil & gas price levels. As it should have been expected, most prime acreage spots within the shale patch are starting to show signs of well saturation. I have been pointing out for a while now that a slowdown in shale drilling activity is probably the first early sign of the fact that the shale industry is starting to run out of steam. Institutions such as the EIA do not seem to be in agreement with this assessment just yet, but there seem to be more and more reasons to expect they will have to re-assess their views for next year and beyond.

In my view, within about five years, most of the prime shale acreage will be gone, which is most likely the case also with Noble Energy. At that point, there will be a major setback both in terms of production volume as well as profitability, as drillers will be forced to tackle mostly second tier acreage. Noble Energy will most likely see a decline in production from its shale assets, as well as a dramatic worsening of profitability in this sector at some point within the next ten years or so.

As we can see, at the moment, given steady acreage quality, as well as improvements in execution, we are looking at increased production, while Capex is declining. This trend will most likely be reversed sometime in the next decade, as the acreage quality aspect of the equation will likely change dramatically.

Noble Energy also has operations in West Africa's offshore. Its production is in decline, with no prospects of improvement on the horizon.

Within the context of one of its three major extraction areas being in decline, and its shale assets likely to follow suit next decade, the Israel project will likely gain in prominence and help Noble Energy cope and thrive. It should help with maintaining its overall production volumes, and profitability beyond the point when its shale assets will surpass their prime. It should also help maintain its dividend, which at the moment is at 2.3%. This is not the future awaiting most other American oil & gas drillers in the next decade, given that most of them are exclusively anchored in the shale patch.

It is especially so for many of the companies, which are heavily invested into the lower-grade acreage within the shale patch. Noble Energy is deeply immersed in shale, but it is also working on developing assets which are set to help it cope with the tough times that shale drillers will have ahead of them. If things will continue to go well for Noble Energy in Israel, it might actually have a decent decade ahead.

