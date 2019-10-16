Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Absorb Negative Retail Sales Print Gracefully, VIX Holds Tight

Nov is the new front month, and it rests almost 19% above the spot VIX, which implies a lot of bleed over the next month unless spot pops higher.

Vol is calm today, but I'm wondering what we see if either Sanders or Warren become the Democratic nominee.

Stocks opened with a small setback after a poor retail sales figure, but nothing like what we saw with the ISM.

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) have taken a small step back on Wednesday, as the retail sales figure disappointed.

Earnings season is upon us, with Netflix (NFLX) and Alcoa (AA) due to report today after market close. Financial firms (XLF) have been reporting over the last couple days, and the results have been generally positive (JPM, BAC, PNC).

The best of intentions come with unintended consequences. Central banks are still working to stabilize the global economy, more than ten years after the GFC. We can observe corners of the market such as repos demonstrating that the Fed has really not managed to extract itself from the ramifications of QE.

Who knows where interest rates would be if central banks such as the ECB or BOJ took their foot off the gas pedal and allowed fixed-income markets to fend for themselves? Likely we'd see a much wider dispersion of sovereign yields than we currently have access to.

In turn, higher stability arguably leads to higher asset values for real estate, which reduces affordability for those trying to take their first step into the housing market. This despite the low rates!

Retail sales dished out a negative surprise today. The headline figure was down .3%, well below consensus. Stripping out autos improved the profile, but we now have another data point signaling economic weakness.

Neither stocks nor bonds have taken today's retail sales report too seriously. Yields and stock prices are quite steady. This in sharp contrast to a couple weeks back, when the twin ISM disappointments took their toll rather dramatically on stocks.

It may turn out to be a pretty interesting time for volatility in US markets this upcoming election cycle. This will especially be the case if either Warren or Sanders takes the mantle of Democratic nominee.

It's likely that personal income tax rates would go up on high-income earners if either of these candidates should ascend to the Presidency. Trade discussions could also get more interesting.

All hail November ("X") as the new front-month VX product!

Spot VIX is trading about three full points below the M1 - a little over 18.5%. That's a decent amount of bleed that may exert itself on the front month, which trades through November 19th.

The December contract frequently trades at a depressed level, and here we see just a small hint of positive convexity between November and January (i.e. a steepening of the curvature between the M1-M2 vs. the M2-M3).

VIX9D has declined in toe with the traditional VIX figure. In light of some of the economic weakness we've seen evidence for over the past quarter, I'd think that earnings season could hold out some room for negative surprises.

This would be the kind of scenario under which I'd expect to see shorter-term volatility measures such as VIX9D trading below, and not above, metrics like spot VIX. There doesn't seem to be much concern about a raft of sour earnings or a general message from management that would move the SPX in a big way.

MarketChameleon.com - VXX Implied Volatility Smile (today vs. Oct 7th)

Above we can see that implied volatility on the November options contracts have steepened out over the last week or so. This means that available premia on selling VXX downside for the Nov has fallen, while we're seeing higher pricing (in vol terms) on a resurgence toward the upside.

For those looking at shorting volatility (SVXY, ZIV), one way to do it would be via selling some OTM VXX call spreads and perhaps buying some OTM VXX put spreads.

