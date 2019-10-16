Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Undervalued As Pre-Emptive Moves Counter The Rivals

Investment Thesis

Backed by strong pricing power, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and ultra-rare disorders, has witnessed a solid sales growth over the years. As the Big Pharma, under pressure from the generics, is slowly turning its attention to rare diseases to power its top-line, the sector rivalry is intensifying. Meanwhile, the barriers to entry long enjoyed by Alexion is softening with the regulators turning down the patent extensions for its blockbuster drug, Soliris. The company stock has dipped ~17% during the past twelve months, nearly double the decline of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index. However, in my opinion, the investor concerns are unfounded.

To counter the threat of biosimilars that are still locked in costly and rigorous clinical trials, the company is proactively converting the existing Soliris users to Ultomiris, a drug with a convenient dosing regimen and more potency. Meanwhile, the low gearing and solid cash flows support Alexion's diversification efforts to less rare diseases. Even excluding the sales impact from recent regulatory approvals, my forecasts indicate Alexion's 2020E revenue to reach ~$5.8-6.3B. The ~6-15% discount in the calculated price to forward sales multiple compared to the current consensus estimates, therefore, suggest a safe 'Buy'.

Source: Alexion Pharmaceuticals - Investor Day March 2019

A Company Focused On Rare Diseases

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a multinational biopharma company with sales exceeding ~$4B and a market cap of ~$22B. Sourcing ~81% of the sales from the U.S. and Europe, its expansive portfolio of biologics targets the rare and ultra-rare diseases. Alexion's top revenue generator Soliris (eculizumab), contributing ~82% to the top-line, and the recently-approved Ultomiris (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz) are among the only-approved treatments for a range of rare clinical disorders in hematology, nephrology, and neurology.

Source: Company 10-Q - 2019 Q2

The two drugs have made Alexion the market leader in using complement inhibitors to treat rare diseases such as Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR), antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and anti-AQP4 antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). The company's enzyme replacement therapies, Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa), are the first and only FDA (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) approved treatments for ultra-rare metabolic disorders, hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D).

Source: Company Website

Major Sales Driver Is Under Threat

Lack of competition ensured Soliris to enjoy superior pricing power over the years with its treatments remaining one of the priciest in the U.S., thus fattening Alexion's top-line along the way. Under pressure from generics, the branded drug manufacturers for common illnesses have now turned their R&D prowess to treat rare diseases, which ensures above-average returns due to market exclusivity in the form of orphan drug status. With the earlier loss of orphan drug exclusivity for treating PNH and aHUS followed by the recent rejection of patents for PNH, Soliris is in danger of losing its monopoly for the indications as biosimilars plan market entry. Soliris' contribution to the top-line declined to ~82% in the second quarter of 2019 (2019 Q2) from ~90% in 2017 Q1.

Source: Yahoo Finance

A More Potent Drug Arrives

Enter Ultomiris, a more potent drug to treat the same conditions with a similar level of safety. FDA approved Ulomiris for treating PNH in December 2018, and the European approval followed in July 2019. Since then, Ultomiris sales in the U.S. have more than doubled to make up ~5% of Alexion's total sales in 2019 Q2 from the preceding quarter. The company has filed a sBLA (supplemental Biologics License Application) for the drug in treating aHUS, and the PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) target action date is set for mid-October 2019.

The trial for once a week subcutaneous (SC) administration of Ultomiris for PNH and aHUS is underway. The once in-eight-weeks IV (intravenous) dosing profile for maintenance therapy, unlike every two weeks for Soliris, could improve patient convenience, and subsequently, the compliance. Despite being priced 10% and 30% lower than Soliris in maintenance therapy for PNH and aHUS, respectively, the better volumes, as a result, will offset any negative impact from softer pricing.

Diversifying The Revenue Stream

Meanwhile, Alexion has gradually moved to focus on less rare diseases with Soliris getting approval for gNG and NMOSD, which, according to estimates, have affected nearly 60-80K and 16K individuals in the U.S., respectively. Since 2017, Soliris users with gNG has increased more than twenty-seven times as of 2019 Q2. In June 2019, the drug became the only FDA approved treatment for NMOSD followed by the European approval in the following month.

With the orphan drug status protecting its market exclusivity - for gNG extending until 2024 and 2027 in the US and Europe, respectively, and until mid-2026 in the US for NMOSD - the premium pricing for the drug in the two indications could maintain Soliris' future sales. To counter the future biosimilars, Alexion has Ultomiris with the phase 4 trial for gNG (with planned SC bridging), currently underway, and the phase 3 trial for NMOSD (with planned SC bridging) planned for later this year.

Source: Alexion Pharmaceuticals - Investor Day March 2019

Stensiq, A Vital Cog-In-The-Wheel

In the drugs for metabolic disorders, Strensiq's contribution to Alexion's top-line has increased up to ~12% in 2019 Q2 from ~7% in 2016. Even though HPP case numbers are only ~1.3K in the U.S., the drug remains the only FDA approved treatment for the disorder, and the premium pricing, as a result, could diversify and grow the revenue stream in the years ahead.

Assuming Ultomiris conversion reaches ~59-70% by 2020E year-end, my estimates indicate that the sales from Soliris and Ultomiris could reach ~$4.2-4.4B in 2019E (~3-7% higher than the latest management guidance) and ~$5.0-5.5B in 2020E. Strensiq and Kanum together will make up ~$697-707M of revenue in 2019E (~4-6% higher the guidance) and ~$775-879M by 2020E. Therefore, in my opinion, Alexion's 2019E revenue could reach ~$4.9-5.1B (~3-7% higher the guidance) and ~$5.8-6.3B in 2020E.

Strong Balance Sheet To Power More Trials

As the scale of production increased, Alexion's above-average margins due to superior pricing power have further improved over the years. From 2016 to 2018, EBITDA margins have averaged ~42% in comparison to ~38% in the three years before, and it hovers over ~52% year-to-date (YTD). Net debt to EBITDA is at the lowest level since 2014 and continues to decline while the YTD free cash flow per share has already surpassed that for the entire 2017, the highest in the last six years. With no significant debt repayments due in the immediate future, Alexion is well-positioned to fund its R&D efforts to counter biosimilars and expand its drug portfolio towards less rare diseases, which could ensure higher volumes.

Source: koyfin.com

An Undervalued Stock

My valuation suggests Alexion should trade at ~4.4-4.5x and ~3.5-3.9x in terms of the revenue estimates for 2019E and 2020E, respectively. In comparison to consensus estimates, the multiples indicate discounts ranging from ~4-7% in 2019E and ~6-15% in 2020E. With the share price declining ~16.6% over the past year, steeper than the ~8.7% decline in the NASDAQ Biotech Index, the discount, though modest, implies a safe 'Buying' opportunity as my estimates exclude the potential sales upside from the newly-approved indications for Soliris and Ultomiris.

Sources: The Author; Data from Company SEC Filings, Seeking Alpha and Author Estimates

Competition Remains Nascent

However, the investors should monitor the looming competition from biosimilars and the legislative efforts to curb the costly pharmacological pricing. The recent rejection of patents to extend the Soliris' market exclusivity for PNH until 2027 in the European Union (EU) could set the stage for the early entry of rival biosimilars. Challenged by Amgen Inc. (AMG), a decision on the validity of the drug's U.S. patents extending until 2027 is scheduled for 2020 Q3.

However, the rigorous and costly clinical trials to prove the functionality of a biosimilar delay the new competition and create barriers to entry benefitting Alexion to grow its sales further. Aside from Russian marketing approval granted for Generium Pharmaceutical's eculizumab-biosimilar for treating PNH and aHUS, the competition for Soliris is still at the nascent stage. Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) recently released the interim analysis Data of a phase 1/2 study of SKY59, a Soliris rival that requires only once monthly SC administration. A phase 3 trial for Coversin by Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) is underway to treat PNH through SC dosing. For gNG, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) has planned a phase 3 trial for its SC treatment, zilucoplan, which, according to the company CEO, could be priced much lower than that for Soliris.

More importantly, though, the physicians still hesitate to switch from biologics to biosimilars. These biological compounds, unlike chemical generics, could act differently even for the same clinical indication due to complex and unknown structural variations. The gray area in the medical field will keep Alexion Soliris user base intact as the company shifts its existing patients to the more potent Ultomiris. With 70% conversions planned for 2020, the recent approvals for the drug in the EU and Japan for PNH will speed up conversions.

Avoiding The Pricing Pressure

Meanwhile, the lawmakers are stepping up their efforts to curb the pricing power of Big Pharma even though companies such as Alexion treating ultra-rare diseases have largely avoided the attention yet. With the decision to price Ultomiris lower than Soliris, the legislative pressure on Alexion will remain at a minimum.

Conclusion

Amid concerns over the near-term expiry of its patents for the major sales driver, Soliris, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has dropped ~17% in the last twelve months. The investor concerns over an imminent threat of biosimilars impacting its future sales growth are disproportionate as Alexion converts its existing patient base to the newer and more potent drug, Ultomiris. The low gearing and strong cash flows support the clinical trials aiming to diversify its drug portfolio towards less rare diseases. The biosimilar competition meanwhile remains sparse amid expensive and lengthy clinical trials. Forecasting ~$5.8-6.3B sales for 2020E, even excluding the commercialization of recent approvals, the calculated price to forward sales ratio indicates a ~6-15% discount compared to the current consensus forward sales estimates implying a safe 'Buying' opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.