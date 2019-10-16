Seeking Alpha
The Top Large-Cap Stocks To Buy This Week

Summary

The best ranked large cap sector is REITs.

The top scoring industry is trucking.

Industrials, consumer discretionary, and semiconductors offer robust fourth quarter seasonality.

Trade uncertainty is likely to remain an issue until improving trade relations between China and the United States results in a signed agreement, creating market opportunities for investors. There's no telling what stocks will pop the most, but our most recent research suggests dividend-paying stocks, industrial goods, services, and semiconductors offer the best risk to reward.

Best and worst large-cap sectors

Every week, we aggregate our ranking of over 1,600 stocks by sector to gain insight into market leadership. This week, our sector ranking remains defensive, with traditionally dividend-oriented, rather than growth-oriented groups, scoring best.

REITs (HCP, Inc. (HCP), Essex Property Trust (ESS), Prologis (PLD)) score highest, followed by industrial goods (Lennar Corp. (LEN), Fastenal (FAST), TransDigm (TDG)), services (Jacobs Engineering (JEC), J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT), Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)), and consumer goods (Whirlpool (WHR), Nike (NKE), Toyota Motor (TM)).

Lower funding costs due to lower interest rates and investor's demand for greater dividend income in the face of lower yielding bonds support REITs. Using exchange-traded funds as a proxy, industrial goods, services, and semiconductors offer the strongest seasonal fourth-quarter tailwinds.

A table showing trailing 10-year Q4 returns for industrial, consumer discretionary, and semiconductor stocks.

Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners

Until ratings improve, stay industry and stock-specific in large-cap financials, which rank in line with our average universe score this week, and utilities, technology, healthcare, and basic materials, which rank below average.

A ranking of large cap sectors

Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.

Best and worst large-cap stocks to buy

The next table ranks large-cap stocks in our 1,600 stock universe. An overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Since stocks traditionally follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics likely to be rewarded or punished in the future.

LG CAP

10/17/2019

4 Week MA

Company Name

Symbol

Sector

INDUSTRY

SCORE

SCORE

BEST

H C P Inc.

HCP

REITS

REITS

110

106.25

Microchip Tech

MCHP

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED

110

85

Teradyne

TER

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS

110

100

Fastenal Corp.

FAST

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

GENERAL BUILDING MATERIALS

105

80

Hunt J B

JBHT

SERVICES

TRUCKING

105

93.75

Jacobs Engineering

JEC

SERVICES

TECHNICAL SERVICES

105

102.5

Lennar Corp.

LEN

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION

105

97.5

Whirlpool

WHR

CONSUMER GOODS

APPLIANCES

105

92.5

The Bank of Nova Scotia

BNS

FINANCIALS

MONEY CENTER BANKS

100

92.5

Celgene

CELG

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

100

102.5

Cincinnati Finl Corp

CINF

FINANCIALS

PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE

100

103.75

Cintas Corp.

CTAS

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

100

98.75

Knight Transportation Inc.

KNX

SERVICES

TRUCKING

100

81.25

Medtronic

MDT

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT

100

92.5

Micron Tech

MU

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR- MEMORY CHIPS

100

83.75

Nike

NKE

CONSUMER GOODS

TEXTILES

100

93.75

SunTrust Bks Inc.

STI

FINANCIALS

MONEY CENTER BANKS

100

101.25

Alaska Air Group

ALK

SERVICES

REGIONAL AIRLINES

95

77.5

Brunswick Corp.

BC

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY

95

88.75

Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc.

CME

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

95

98.75

Campbell Soup

CPB

CONSUMER GOODS

PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS

95

91.25

CoStar Group

CSGP

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

95

91.25

Entegris

ENTG

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS

95

92.5

Essex Ppty Trust

ESS

REITS

REITS

95

91.25

First Tennessee

FHN

FINANCIALS

REGIONAL BANKS

95

90

Garmin Ltd.

GRMN

TECHNOLOGY

SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS

95

75

Kellogg Company

K

CONSUMER GOODS

PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS

95

91.25

Nice Systems

NICE

TECHNOLOGY

COMPUTER PERIPHERALS

95

83.75

NVR Inc.

NVR

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION

95

90

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

ODFL

SERVICES

TRUCKING

95

91.25

Packaging Corp. of America

PKG

CONSUMER GOODS

PACKAGING & CONTAINERS

95

82.5

Southern Company

SO

UTILITIES

ELECTRIC UTILITIES

95

95

Sysco Corp.

SYY

SERVICES

FOOD WHOLESALE

95

93.75

TransDigm Group Inc.

TDG

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES

95

93.75

Toyota Motor Corp.

TM

CONSUMER GOODS

AUTO MANUFACTURERS- MAJOR

95

81.25

W.R. Berkley Corp.

WRB

FINANCIALS

PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE

95

93.75

Zoetis

ZTS

HEALTHCARE

DRUGS-GENERIC

95

93.75

WORST

Cooper Companies

COO

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES

10

25

Amneal Pharma

AMRX

HEALTHCARE

DRUG MANUFACTURERS

15

23.75

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais

CIG

UTILITIES

FOREIGN UTILITIES

15

16.25

Best and worst large-cap industries

The best large cap industries this week are trucking (JBHT, KNX, Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)), general building materials (FAST, Vulcan Materials (VMC), MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU)), semiconductor equipment & materials (Teradyne (TER), Entegris (ENTG), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT), residential construction (LEN, NVR Inc. (NVR), Toll Bros. (TOL)), and appliances (WHR).The best and worst rated large cap industries by score. Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.

Taking this analysis further, we can identify the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.

  • The best basics baskets are agricultural chemicals (CF Industries (CF)), major chemicals (Sherwin-Williams (SHW)), and oil & gas refining (Valero (VLO)).
  • Concentrate on appliances, process & packaged goods (K), and personal products (Procter & Gamble (PG)).
  • Focus on money center banks (STI), P&C insurers (CINF) and diversified investments (CBOE (CBOE)) in financials.
  • Generic drugs (ZTS) score above average in healthcare.
  • General building materials, residential construction, and aerospace/defense (TDG) offer upside in industrials.
  • Trucking, business services (CTAS), and auto dealers (CarMax (KMX)) score highest in services.
  • The top technology groups are semi equipment, data storage (Seagate (STX)), and scientific & technical instruments (GRMN).
  • Electric utilities (SO) can also be bought.

A ranking of large cap industries by sector.

Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.