The Top Large-Cap Stocks To Buy This Week

Trade uncertainty is likely to remain an issue until improving trade relations between China and the United States results in a signed agreement, creating market opportunities for investors. There's no telling what stocks will pop the most, but our most recent research suggests dividend-paying stocks, industrial goods, services, and semiconductors offer the best risk to reward.

Best and worst large-cap sectors

Every week, we aggregate our ranking of over 1,600 stocks by sector to gain insight into market leadership. This week, our sector ranking remains defensive, with traditionally dividend-oriented, rather than growth-oriented groups, scoring best.

REITs (HCP, Inc. (HCP), Essex Property Trust (ESS), Prologis (PLD)) score highest, followed by industrial goods (Lennar Corp. (LEN), Fastenal (FAST), TransDigm (TDG)), services (Jacobs Engineering (JEC), J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT), Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)), and consumer goods (Whirlpool (WHR), Nike (NKE), Toyota Motor (TM)).

Lower funding costs due to lower interest rates and investor's demand for greater dividend income in the face of lower yielding bonds support REITs. Using exchange-traded funds as a proxy, industrial goods, services, and semiconductors offer the strongest seasonal fourth-quarter tailwinds.

Until ratings improve, stay industry and stock-specific in large-cap financials, which rank in line with our average universe score this week, and utilities, technology, healthcare, and basic materials, which rank below average.

Best and worst large-cap stocks to buy

The next table ranks large-cap stocks in our 1,600 stock universe. An overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Since stocks traditionally follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics likely to be rewarded or punished in the future.

LG CAP 10/17/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST H C P Inc. HCP REITS REITS 110 106.25 Microchip Tech MCHP TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED 110 85 Teradyne TER TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 110 100 Fastenal Corp. FAST INDUSTRIAL GOODS GENERAL BUILDING MATERIALS 105 80 Hunt J B JBHT SERVICES TRUCKING 105 93.75 Jacobs Engineering JEC SERVICES TECHNICAL SERVICES 105 102.5 Lennar Corp. LEN INDUSTRIAL GOODS RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION 105 97.5 Whirlpool WHR CONSUMER GOODS APPLIANCES 105 92.5 The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 100 92.5 Celgene CELG HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 102.5 Cincinnati Finl Corp CINF FINANCIALS PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE 100 103.75 Cintas Corp. CTAS SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 100 98.75 Knight Transportation Inc. KNX SERVICES TRUCKING 100 81.25 Medtronic MDT HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 100 92.5 Micron Tech MU TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- MEMORY CHIPS 100 83.75 Nike NKE CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 100 93.75 SunTrust Bks Inc. STI FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 100 101.25 Alaska Air Group ALK SERVICES REGIONAL AIRLINES 95 77.5 Brunswick Corp. BC INDUSTRIAL GOODS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 95 88.75 Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. CME SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 95 98.75 Campbell Soup CPB CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 95 91.25 CoStar Group CSGP SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 95 91.25 Entegris ENTG TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 95 92.5 Essex Ppty Trust ESS REITS REITS 95 91.25 First Tennessee FHN FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 95 90 Garmin Ltd. GRMN TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 95 75 Kellogg Company K CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 95 91.25 Nice Systems NICE TECHNOLOGY COMPUTER PERIPHERALS 95 83.75 NVR Inc. NVR INDUSTRIAL GOODS RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION 95 90 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. ODFL SERVICES TRUCKING 95 91.25 Packaging Corp. of America PKG CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGING & CONTAINERS 95 82.5 Southern Company SO UTILITIES ELECTRIC UTILITIES 95 95 Sysco Corp. SYY SERVICES FOOD WHOLESALE 95 93.75 TransDigm Group Inc. TDG INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 95 93.75 Toyota Motor Corp. TM CONSUMER GOODS AUTO MANUFACTURERS- MAJOR 95 81.25 W.R. Berkley Corp. WRB FINANCIALS PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE 95 93.75 Zoetis ZTS HEALTHCARE DRUGS-GENERIC 95 93.75 WORST Cooper Companies COO HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 10 25 Amneal Pharma AMRX HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 15 23.75 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CIG UTILITIES FOREIGN UTILITIES 15 16.25

Best and worst large-cap industries

The best large cap industries this week are trucking (JBHT, KNX, Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)), general building materials (FAST, Vulcan Materials (VMC), MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU)), semiconductor equipment & materials (Teradyne (TER), Entegris (ENTG), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT), residential construction (LEN, NVR Inc. (NVR), Toll Bros. (TOL)), and appliances (WHR). Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.

Taking this analysis further, we can identify the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.

The best basics baskets are agricultural chemicals (CF Industries (CF)), major chemicals (Sherwin-Williams (SHW)), and oil & gas refining (Valero (VLO)).

Concentrate on appliances, process & packaged goods (K), and personal products (Procter & Gamble (PG)).

Focus on money center banks (STI), P&C insurers (CINF) and diversified investments (CBOE (CBOE)) in financials.

Generic drugs (ZTS) score above average in healthcare.

General building materials, residential construction, and aerospace/defense (TDG) offer upside in industrials.

Trucking, business services (CTAS), and auto dealers (CarMax (KMX)) score highest in services.

The top technology groups are semi equipment, data storage (Seagate (STX)), and scientific & technical instruments (GRMN).

Electric utilities (SO) can also be bought.

Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.