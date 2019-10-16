The Top Large-Cap Stocks To Buy This Week

Trade uncertainty is likely to remain an issue until improving trade relations between China and the United States results in a signed agreement, creating market opportunities for investors. There's no telling what stocks will pop the most, but our most recent research suggests dividend-paying stocks, industrial goods, services, and semiconductors offer the best risk to reward.
Best and worst large-cap sectors
Every week, we aggregate our ranking of over 1,600 stocks by sector to gain insight into market leadership. This week, our sector ranking remains defensive, with traditionally dividend-oriented, rather than growth-oriented groups, scoring best.
REITs (HCP, Inc. (HCP), Essex Property Trust (ESS), Prologis (PLD)) score highest, followed by industrial goods (Lennar Corp. (LEN), Fastenal (FAST), TransDigm (TDG)), services (Jacobs Engineering (JEC), J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT), Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)), and consumer goods (Whirlpool (WHR), Nike (NKE), Toyota Motor (TM)).
Lower funding costs due to lower interest rates and investor's demand for greater dividend income in the face of lower yielding bonds support REITs. Using exchange-traded funds as a proxy, industrial goods, services, and semiconductors offer the strongest seasonal fourth-quarter tailwinds.
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Until ratings improve, stay industry and stock-specific in large-cap financials, which rank in line with our average universe score this week, and utilities, technology, healthcare, and basic materials, which rank below average.
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.
Best and worst large-cap stocks to buy
The next table ranks large-cap stocks in our 1,600 stock universe. An overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a refresher, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Since stocks traditionally follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, these individual stocks have characteristics likely to be rewarded or punished in the future.
|
LG CAP
|
10/17/2019
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
H C P Inc.
|
HCP
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
110
|
106.25
|
Microchip Tech
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED
|
110
|
85
|
Teradyne
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
110
|
100
|
Fastenal Corp.
|
FAST
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
GENERAL BUILDING MATERIALS
|
105
|
80
|
Hunt J B
|
JBHT
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
105
|
93.75
|
Jacobs Engineering
|
JEC
|
SERVICES
|
TECHNICAL SERVICES
|
105
|
102.5
|
Lennar Corp.
|
LEN
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
|
105
|
97.5
|
Whirlpool
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
APPLIANCES
|
105
|
92.5
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
FINANCIALS
|
MONEY CENTER BANKS
|
100
|
92.5
|
Celgene
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
100
|
102.5
|
Cincinnati Finl Corp
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE
|
100
|
103.75
|
Cintas Corp.
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
100
|
98.75
|
Knight Transportation Inc.
|
KNX
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
100
|
81.25
|
Medtronic
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
92.5
|
Micron Tech
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- MEMORY CHIPS
|
100
|
83.75
|
Nike
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TEXTILES
|
100
|
93.75
|
SunTrust Bks Inc.
|
FINANCIALS
|
MONEY CENTER BANKS
|
100
|
101.25
|
Alaska Air Group
|
SERVICES
|
REGIONAL AIRLINES
|
95
|
77.5
|
Brunswick Corp.
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|
95
|
88.75
|
Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
95
|
98.75
|
Campbell Soup
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
95
|
91.25
|
CoStar Group
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
95
|
91.25
|
Entegris
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
95
|
92.5
|
Essex Ppty Trust
|
ESS
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
95
|
91.25
|
First Tennessee
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
95
|
90
|
Garmin Ltd.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|
95
|
75
|
Kellogg Company
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
95
|
91.25
|
Nice Systems
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
COMPUTER PERIPHERALS
|
95
|
83.75
|
NVR Inc.
|
NVR
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
|
95
|
90
|
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
95
|
91.25
|
Packaging Corp. of America
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PACKAGING & CONTAINERS
|
95
|
82.5
|
Southern Company
|
UTILITIES
|
ELECTRIC UTILITIES
|
95
|
95
|
Sysco Corp.
|
SERVICES
|
FOOD WHOLESALE
|
95
|
93.75
|
TransDigm Group Inc.
|
TDG
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
95
|
93.75
|
Toyota Motor Corp.
|
TM
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
AUTO MANUFACTURERS- MAJOR
|
95
|
81.25
|
W.R. Berkley Corp.
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE
|
95
|
93.75
|
Zoetis
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUGS-GENERIC
|
95
|
93.75
|
WORST
|
Cooper Companies
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
10
|
25
|
Amneal Pharma
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
15
|
23.75
|
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais
|
UTILITIES
|
FOREIGN UTILITIES
|
15
|
16.25
Best and worst large-cap industries
The best large cap industries this week are trucking (JBHT, KNX, Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)), general building materials (FAST, Vulcan Materials (VMC), MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU)), semiconductor equipment & materials (Teradyne (TER), Entegris (ENTG), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT), residential construction (LEN, NVR Inc. (NVR), Toll Bros. (TOL)), and appliances (WHR). Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.
Taking this analysis further, we can identify the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.
- The best basics baskets are agricultural chemicals (CF Industries (CF)), major chemicals (Sherwin-Williams (SHW)), and oil & gas refining (Valero (VLO)).
- Concentrate on appliances, process & packaged goods (K), and personal products (Procter & Gamble (PG)).
- Focus on money center banks (STI), P&C insurers (CINF) and diversified investments (CBOE (CBOE)) in financials.
- Generic drugs (ZTS) score above average in healthcare.
- General building materials, residential construction, and aerospace/defense (TDG) offer upside in industrials.
- Trucking, business services (CTAS), and auto dealers (CarMax (KMX)) score highest in services.
- The top technology groups are semi equipment, data storage (Seagate (STX)), and scientific & technical instruments (GRMN).
- Electric utilities (SO) can also be bought.
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners.
