Cloud Names Are Getting Hammered, Buy Them Or Look At Other Sectors, Yes And Yes

Let's keep an eye on Datadog. It's a recent IPO that still has the lockup and earnings, but has strong insider buying and Cisco offered to buy it at $7B. We will shoot against that valuation to buy.

There seem to be a bunch of different data items that is the cause for the drop, but frankly, it doesn't completely add up.

Looking Through The Rubble...

The first question is why? Has something changed? Have they stopped growing? I think this is merely a rotation and also many of these names have popped very strongly, recently and quickly. MongoDB (MDB) leaped from $116 to $140 from the end of September, now it's down 11 points to $124. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) $266 to $282 to back to $268 from October 2. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was $93 on September 30, ran to $120 and is now down 7 to $108. Coupa Software (COUP) down 14 to $140, it was $160 just 2 days ago. Alteryx (AYX) at $104, down 8 points, was at $100 on Oct. 1; high at $116. ServiceNow (NOW) is down 20 points. Workday (WDAY) had an investor conference that didn't go great and it's down 20. I think there are buys in this group, but let's wait a few days for them to bottom out to get aggressive. I would not stop you if after you look at a few of these names decided to initiate a small position today.

So why the seeming massacre

There must be a rotation from the tech names to another sector; could it be that the 10-year now at 1.75% is attracting investors? Or perhaps the financials are attracting investors since banks are doing much better. The big bad number today was the disappointing retail sales number. September's retail sales fell by 0.3% instead of rising by 0.3%. This ended a six-month streak of rising retail sales. Auto sales were the big culprit. Mitigating the hysteria should be that August sales were boosted from 0.4% to 0.6%. Which a cooler head would conclude that this disappointing number could likely be readjusted upward as well. We have all hung our hats on the consumer and this number has market participants scared. With that said, how do we connect the sell-off of names that in general have nothing to do with the consumer and everything to do with productivity. With that thought, I would wade into this group and pick a few names like a NOW, MDB, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), OKTA, etc. Again, do your research before you pull the trigger.

Here is another possible reason...

Charles Evans, the Chicago Fed President, is calling for no more rate cuts this year. The market is really counting on another rate cut and even two more this year. The sell-off in the high-beta names could very well be caused by this news since lower interest rates make their rising revenue more valuable. President Evans is well respected and it wouldn't surprise me if he influenced the market today. I will straight up tell you that I am unsure exactly what is going on with this bloodletting.

But also look at who is doing great right now

If you were going to guess the home builders, you'd be correct - PulteGroup (PHM), LGI Homes (LGIH), Lennar (LEN), Toll Brothers (TOL), KB Home (KBH), D.R. Horton (DHI), TRI Pointe Group (TPH), and Five Point (FPH). As of this writing, there is not one of the above companies in the red. I feel like I have dropped the ball on this group. I should have featured them more often, but clearly the market is telling us there is more upside here. I think it's very telling that they are standing out. It points up to the illogic of this sell-off, or maybe I haven't figured out the reason. If it is the poor retail numbers, why of all sectors is housing doing so well? It doesn't make sense.

What to do?

I would look at each high beta Cloud name and find ones that have their earnings report further out to give them time to recover and rise into earnings. Or instead, why not trade a tech name that recently smashed earnings and isn't going down, like DocuSign (DOCU). Dan Ives, a guy I respect, just raised the PT to $80 (see below)... How about that?

As far as housing is concerned, look at some of these lesser-known names like LGIH, FPH, TPH, and add one or two of the better-known names like a D.R. Horton, a Pulte, or KB Home. As always, do your homework on the tech side. Maybe you can figure out what is up with them.

Analyst Corner

AeroVironment (AVAV): Piper Jaffray Companies upgrades Neutral to Overweight 33.2% upside.

My Take: AVAV is one of the few defense companies that I admire. The others are Kratos (KTOS) and Raytheon (RTN). L3Harris (LHX) is a new name that I've been looking at. My orientation is more from the tech side, rather than contract wins and the like. I respect Piper Jaffray so I am delighted with this upgrade.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Atlantic Securities upgrades Underweight to Neutral.

My Take: I don't have a view on Atlantic Securities and the upgrade is nothing to write home about. However, any positive news out of analysts may mean that JNJ will turn and go higher. As a long-term investor, this is actually not great news. You want JNJ to be depressed for as long as possible so you can buy it cheap and your dividends are able to buy more shares at that discount

DocuSign: Wedbush Dan Ives raised PT $65 to $80.

My Take: I respect Dan Ives, DOCU performed very well on their earnings report. DOCU is a "Small Business Hero" company. DOCU is a buy.

Goldman Sachs (GS): BMO Capital Markets raised the PT to $278.

My Take: I am heartened by the PT rise. I think GS is one of the most innovative "below the radar" fintech powerhouses. If you are looking for a big bank that is not JPMorgan (JPM), GS provides a 2.4% dividend so it qualifies for a long-term investment, but that isn't why you'd buy it. I also like Wells Fargo (WFC) for reasons that I spoke about yesterday.

Workday did not do well at its analysts' meeting and the market was not impressed. The stock is selling hard. I would wait a few days for the bounce. This could be the key to the whole mystery, WDAY took down all the tech names. It could be that simple.

Insider Corner

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had 4 insiders buying about $15 million of shares at around $34.

My Take: Let's keep an eye on this name. It's a recent IPO so I would wait for the lockup to expire, and also let's see their earnings reports. Please bear in mind that Cisco (CSCO) offered over $7 billion for DDOG before it went public. Right now DDOG is trading at $9.7 billion. The closer it gets to $7 billion, the more enticing DDOG is to me. You have an "SME" offering $7 billion, obviously, DDOG was worth more than $7B, but how much more? We can afford to be patient and let the price come to us.

What am I trading

I have calls on Microsoft (MSFT) expecting that it will start to break out. I am long put in Uber Technology (UBER) which I will be accumulating going into the IPO lockup, and also a downside bet on NFLX expressed in a long put. This is not because I am a bear on NFLX. After the earnings settle out, I would advocate buying in. I am just expressing my observation that many high-beta tech-oriented names tend to sell off on their earnings report. I am looking at DOCU for the long side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOCU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently Long on MSFT, but have downside bets on UBER and NFLX. All these positions are expressed with options