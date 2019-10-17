Archer-Daniels-Midland Or Bunge For Agricultural Exposure

The agricultural sector has had a rough time since 2018. The trade war and a strong dollar have caused the prices of most agricultural commodities to move lower. Meanwhile, it has not helped that supplies have been sufficient to meet global requirements. The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and is a substantial exporter of wheat. China is the most populous nation and has the second-leading economy. China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for most commodities, and agricultural products are no exception.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) and Bunge Limited (BG) are two leading agricultural companies. Both of the company's shares have reflected the overall weak conditions in the agricultural sector. Meanwhile, there are more than a few reasons why ADM and BG present compelling opportunities for recoveries at their current share price levels. I favor BG over ADM these days but believe that the prices of both stocks are low and have lots of upside potential over the coming months and years.

The demand side of the fundamental equation continues to expand

Agricultural products feed the world, and both ADM and BG are world-leading companies in the sector. Each year, supplies are as fickle as the weather. Growing conditions around the globe and crop diseases determine if production is sufficient to feed the world's population. The climate, soil, and availability of water are the necessary ingredients when it comes to crop growth. The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans each year. Last year, Russia was the leading producer of wheat.

Meanwhile, Brazil, Argentina, and other South American countries are leading producers of agricultural products along with Australian, Canada, and Europe. During years when crop production is abundant, the marginal bushel of production is less significant as when there are problems. While the supply side of the fundamental equation depends on the weather, demand is consistently rising as it is a function of the total population. At the turn of this century, around six billion people inhabited our planet.

Source: US Census Bureau

As the chart shows, most recently, that number has grown to 7.604 billion and rising. The over 26.7% rise in just under two decades reflects the growth of the demand side of the fundamental equation for agricultural products. The world has become addicted to bumper crops, and in years where production is below normal levels, the price action in the grain and other agricultural markets can become explosive.

ADM is the supermarket to the world

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is involved in all aspects of agricultural products as it procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises commodities that feed people in the US and around the globe. The company has four operating segments, including, Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. ADM has been around for more than a century, since 1902, and has its headquarters in Chicago. The company has a market cap of $22.271 billion and trades at a market cap of around 17.22 times earnings.

Source: Barchart

Since early 2016, ADM shares have traded in a range from $29.86 to $52.06. At $39.94 on October 16, ADM was just under the middle of its trading band. The company pays shareholders a 3.47% dividend, and many analysts rate ADM a buy at its current price level.

BG has exposure to Brazil

Bunge Limited is a competitor of ADM that operates in five segments. Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar, Bioenergy, and Fertilizers are the primary revenue channels for the company. BG has been around since way back in 1818, and until recently, the headquarters had been in White Plains, N.Y. However, BG has moved to St. Louis as part of a restructuring of its business focus. The company has a market cap of $8.005 billion and trades at 15.32 times earnings.

Source: Barchart

Since early 2016, BG shares have traded from $46.08 to $83.75 per share. At $56.08 on October 16, the price is well below the midpoint of its trading range. BG pays its shareholders a 3.56% dividend, and most analysts rate the stock a buy or a hold at its current price level.

BG's business in sugar causes the company to have significant exposure to Brazil. The South American nation in the world's leading producer of sugarcane. In Brazil, BG processes the sweet commodity into ethanol, which powers the Brazilian economy. The low level of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar has weighed on BG's earnings. Since 2011, the Brazilian real versus US dollar foreign exchange rate has ranged from a high at just over $0.65 to a low at under $0.24. On October 16, the real was at $0.2395 against the dollar, at the bottom end of the range. The low level of the real and problems with the economy in Brazil have weighed on BG's profits in the region.

The trade war has weighed on these two stocks

Agricultural commodities have been in the crosshairs of the trade war between the US and China. With around 1.4 billion people or over 18% of the world's population, China is a massive addressable market for food and the products produced by ADM and BG. China Foods or COFCO, is a significant player in the international agricultural markets. COFCO is a listed company on the Hong Kong Exchange.

The trade war between the US and Chinese has impacted the businesses of both ADM and BG, two US-based companies. ADM has missed consensus earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters. BG has done slightly better.

BG is my favorite

Out of the past four quarters, BG only experienced a marginal miss in one quarter, the final three-month period in 2018 when it missed by 12 cents per share. I believe that feeding the world is a business that will continue to thrive in the years ahead. The prospects for higher share prices for ADM and BG are high. However, I prefer BG at its current level for three compelling reasons.

First, BG has outperformed ADM when it comes to the past four earnings reports. Second, BG is one-third the size of ADM when it comes to market cap, making Bunge a potential takeover target. In early 2018, Glencore attempted to purchase BG, but the company resisted. The move lifted the price of the shares to over the $80 level. BG is an attractive agricultural company with international ties for other companies looking to either get into the sector or expand their current businesses.

The final reason I believe BG is a better buy than ADM at its current price level is that at $56.08 per share, the price was $8.835 below its midpoint since 2016 as of last Friday. At $39.94, ADM was $1.02 below its midpoint level over the same period. At the same time, BG's exposure to Brazil could pay off handsomely if the Brazilian currency moves higher against the US dollar on the back of economic reforms by the Bolsonaro government. BG shares could perform like a call option on the Brazilian currency, given its business interests in the South American nation.

Both companies offer value at their current share prices for the future. However, when it comes to risk versus reward, BG is a better bet on the long side these days and could outperform ADM on a percentage basis over the coming weeks and months.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.