Lumber Sits And Waits For News On Interest Rates

Random length lumber futures can be a wild market. In September 2015, the price of wood hit a low at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet. Lumber is a building block for infrastructure and an essential for new home construction. In late 2015 and early 2016, most industrial commodity prices hit rock bottom. The price of copper fell to a low at $1.9355 per ounce in January 2016. Crude oil, the energy commodity that powers the world, found its nadir at $26.05 in February 2016.

In the months that followed, the industrial commodities experienced a price recovery. The price of lumber began to rise. In late 2017, the price reached $500 per 1,000 board feet, as it exceeded the all-time high from 1993 at $493.50. Lumber prices kept on rising and reached a peak of $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018. The price of wood moved over $165 above the previous record level.

Gravity then hit the wood market like a two-by-four over the head. The price plunged and reached a bottom at $286.10 one year later in May 2019. At around the $380 level on October 14, the price of wood is now sitting at just above its midpoint so far this year.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) owns and leases timberlands in the US and Canada. The company operates as a real estate investment trust with a twist. The price of the shares tends to rise and fall with the price of wood. The attractive dividend can be a bonus for investors who are looking to purchase lumber at an attractive level.

Seasonality can weigh on the price of lumber

The winter season is a time when construction projects slow down. New home building becomes more challenging during the time of the year when the weather conditions are less likely to cooperate.

Source: CQG

The long-term chart of lumber futures highlights that the price of lumber hit a low in September 2015 when the winter months were on the horizon. In 2016, lumber reached a low during November. In 2018, the bottom came in October, so lumber prices can be weak during the months leading into the winter season each year.

Falling interest rates should be bullish for the price of wood

While the price of lumber can be sensitive to seasonality, interest rates also play a significant role in the path of least resistance of the price of wood.

In June, the US central bank told markets that short-term interest rates would be moving lower by the end of 2019. In May, lumber was at a low at $286.10 per 1,000 board feet, in June the price rose to a high at $413.60. Since May, the price of lumber has made higher lows.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the bullish price pattern in the lumber market since the May 2019 low. The US Fed cut its Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points on July 31 for the first time in years. At the same time, the Fed also ended its balance sheet normalization program, which had pushed interest rates higher further out along the yield curve. On September 18, the Fed cut by another 25 basis points. The more accommodative approach to monetary policy has pushed interest rates lower, leading to lower mortgage rates.

Source: CQG

The chart of the 30-Year US Treasury bond shows that it has moved from a low at 136-16 in October 2018 to its most recent high at 167-18 in August 2019. At just over the 160 level on October 16, the long bond is closer to the recent high than the 2018 low. The rising bond has pushed 30 Year fixed-rate mortgage rates lower, which is bullish for new home construction in the United States. Rising demand for new homes translates to increased requirements for lumber.

The Fed's next move will be critical

Many market participants expect the Fed to cut short-term interest rates by 25 basis points twice more before the end of 2019. The next meeting of the FOMC is on October 29-30. At the last meeting, the vote for an interest rate cut was 7-3. Two members of the FOMC, Eric Rosengren and Esther George, voted against the rate cut. They believe that economic growth in the US and the lowest level of unemployment since 1969 did not warrant lower rates. James Bullard also voted no. He believed the central bank needed to cut rates by 50 basis points at the September meeting because of the ongoing trade war with China, economic weakness in Europe, and the low level of inflation, which remains below the Fed's 2% target rate. The central bank was divided at its September meeting, which is likely to continue when they meet at the end of October to contemplate another rate cut.

Meanwhile, the latest economic data indicates some weakening economic conditions when it comes to business investment and manufacturing. However, GDP continues to grow at around 2%, and unemployment is at the lowest level in a half-century. Another rate cut at the end of this month is far from a given. When it comes to lumber and other industrial commodities, all eyes will be on the Fed. Another cut could cause buying in the commodities markets. Two declines in the Fed Funds rate by the end of this year would reverse the Fed's 2018 hikes. When it comes to lumber, lower mortgage rates would likely encourage building and new home buying into 2020. Therefore, the next move by the Fed could be a critical element for the path of least resistance for lumber prices.

Levels to watch in the lumber futures market

The midpoint in the lumber market, which traded at a low of $286.10 and a high at $453.90 in 2019, is at $370 per 1,000 board feet. The $370 level is a pivot point for the price of wood. The high and low for this year stand as the critical levels of technical support and resistance for the lumber market as we move towards the end of 2019.

At just around the $377 level on October 16, further interest rate cuts could send the price back over the $400 level. However, if the Fed decides to pause, we could see the price decline towards the bottom end of the trading range. The decision by the Fed will likely impact the stock market. Lower rates are bullish for stocks. Disappointment if the Fed does not cut rates further could weigh on share prices. A falling stock market injects pessimism into markets, which would lower the number of new home buyers. Therefore, the demand for new homes in 2020 is likely to depend on the direction of interest rates at the late October the December FOMC meetings.

Weyerhaeuser Company is a REIT with a call option on lumber attached

I would never suggest a long or short position in the lumber futures market. The volatility in the price of wood is attractive, but only 2,327 contracts of open interest and daily trading volume that averages under 500 contracts is a reason to stay away.

Weyerhaeuser Company is a stock that acts as a proxy for the price of wood. The shares tend to rise and fall with the lumber market. However, WY shares tend to underperform on the upside and outperform on the downside, making it a more conservative instrument for those looking for exposure to the price of lumber.

The price of lumber moved from $214.40 in September 2015 to a high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018 as the price more than tripled in value.

Source: Barchart

Over around the same period, WY shares moved from $22.06 in early 2016 to $38.39 in June 2018, a rise of 74%. Lumber then fell to $286.10 in May 2019, a decline of 56.6%. WY shares fell to a low at $20.52 in late 2018 or 46.5%. WY underperformed lumber on the upside and outperformed on the downside.

WY has a market cap of $20.519 billion and trades an average of over 3.2 million shares each day, making it a highly liquid proxy for the price of wood. What makes the stock attractive for those looking for higher wood prices is the 5.01% dividend based on the share price of $27.54 on October 16.

Lumber is sitting and waiting for news from the Fed. A continuation of accommodative monetary policy throughout the rest of this year and into 2020 would be highly supportive of new home building in the US. WY is a company that would benefit from rising lumber prices.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.