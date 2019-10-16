Newell Brands: Significant Upside If Turnaround Is Successful

Investment thesis

A classic turnaround plan is in place and execution is underway. If Newell’s new management team can bolster its balance sheet and free cash flow, cut cost to improve profitability, and demonstrate modest sales growth, share price gain of 60% to 95% in 2 years from current level is possible.

Former management grew by M&A

Newell Brands (NWL) has a history of growing by M&A. Its biggest M&A was a $15.4B deal to acquire Jarden. The Jarden deal closed in April, 2016. Even before the Jarden merger, NWL had a large number of brands serving both the consumer and commercial segments. Figure 1 shows that the results of NWL had been deteriorating prior to the 2016 M&A with Jarden. Revenue grew at a CAGR of 1.8% while diluted EPS declined. Figure 2 showed that NWL increased its dividend and used “normalized” EPS numbers to show earnings growth, bolstering its share price. However, the underlying weakness was evident when one looks at the GAAP diluted earnings per share (Figure 1) and the increasing dividend payout ratio (figure 2).

Figure 1: Revenue and diluted EPS. Source: SA data base.

Figure 2: Normalized EPS and dividend growth against a backdrop of an increasing payout ratio. Source: SA data base.

The weakness in the pre-Jarden results was caused by a history of weak integration and weak execution. NWL’s DNA was one of growth by M&A. There was always weakness in integration, extracting synergy and improving results.

The combination of an underlying weakness in integration and execution and a large M&A resulted in a disaster. Sales, profits and cash flow declined post-merger. There was also criticism that NWL overpaid for Jarden. These poor results led a large $8B write-down in 3Q2018. The share price fell from a peak of over $54 in August 2016 to a low of $13 earlier this year.

New management is executing a turnaround plan

Activist investors Starboard Value LP and Carl Icahn stepped in and gained four Board seats. The former CEO and much of his management team resigned. The new CFO, Mr. Peterson, came on board in December 2018. By mid-2019, a concrete turnaround plan has emerged and very early results of some elements of the plan have emerged, which improved investors’ confidence. The New CEO, Mr. Saligram just came on board early October, 2019.

There are five elements in the turnaround plan: strengthen the portfolio of business, grow sales profitably, improve profitability, improve cash flow, and build a winning team. This turnaround plan is described in details in a company presentation. To assess the progress of the turnaround, I am tracking three key metrics: improved debt leverage, improved profitability and organic top line growth.

Improved debt leverage

As a result of the M&A with Jarden, NWL’s debt increased by about $8.9B to a total of about $11.9B by the end of 2016. The debt leverage at the end of 2016 was around 14. Since that time, NWL had sold various businesses to pay down debt. After the activist investors came on board in 2018, NWL announced an accelerated transformation plan “ATP” to sell a large portion of the portfolio to reduce debt and buy back shares. The resulting company will be a $9 billion global consumer products company with leading brands in seven core consumer divisions (Appliances & Cookware, Writing, Outdoor & Recreation, Baby, Food, Home Fragrance and Safety & Security). The new structure is shown in Table 1.

Table 1: Post-ATP structure. Source: 2018 10-K.

Recently, NWL decided to keep the Rubbermaid Commercial Products Segment, which was originally planned to be divested. The rationale was that keeping this segment will be accretive to profit and cash flow. We will get more details about this segment hopefully when NWL files its 3Q2019 10-Q.

ATP is almost complete. It is expected that ATP will bring in a net proceed of between $6.8B to $6.9B. NWL used about $1.66B to buy back shares. The rest of the proceed was used to pay down debt. Net debt at the end of 2Q2019 was around $6.1B, with a debt leverage ratio of around 6.8. Management is projecting that with the combination of cash from completing ATP, cash generated from improved cash conversion cycle (see later), cash flow from operations, and improving EBITDA, the leverage ratio will be reduced to around 4 by the end of 2019. Bringing down the leverage ratio is key to maintaining the investment grade rating of NWL. Currently, NWL is rated Baa3 by Moody, the lowest rung of the investment grade rating.

Management projects that reducing the cash conversion cycle to an industry benchmark of 70 days will free up $800M of cash. Management expects that they will see a benefit of $150M from this work by the end of 2019.

My analysis shows that NWL can likely generate cash flow from ops of around $1.1B per year for the next two years. With capex at around $230M (my estimate, as management has not provided any guidance post-ATP), my FCF estimate is around $870M. Dividend obligation is around $390M. This implies that NWL can generate around $480M each year to pay down debt. With this strong FCF, debt leverage can be down to around 2.7 in two years, a very comfortable level indeed. The debt leverage metrics to watch is summarized in Table 2.

Table 2: Debt leverage metrics projection. Source: 2Q2019 CC and author’s estimation.

With improving FCF, and with the dividend covered in 2019, it is likely that the dividend is safe. However, I do not expect that the dividend will increase in the next two to three years as it is better for NWL to deleverage than to increase the dividend.

Improved profitability

Management estimates that there is a 2% to 3% opportunity in improving gross margin, mostly through continuous improvement in many different areas. Management further estimates that there is a 4% to 5% opportunity in overhead saving, mostly through simplification and streamlining of the business. Combined, these actions translate to a 6% to 8% improvement in operating margin. If successful, this will translate to improved EBIT margin as well as cash flow. My estimations for improvement in FCF and improvement in debt leverage ratio are keyed off of the midpoint of the projected EBIT margin improvement.

It appears that most of the actions needed to achieve the improved profitability are low-hanging fruits. This gives me reasonable confidence that management can pull off this improvement.

Organic top line growth

Growing the business organically is the most challenging part of this turnaround plan. NWL owns a portfolio of branded consumer products that are mainly sold through brick and mortar channels. Many companies in these channels have experienced declining sales and some have closed. The closure of Toys R Us had a large impact on NWL in 2018. The demise of many department store and sporting goods chains has impacted NWL’s sales as well. Meanwhile, eCommerce continues to take shares from the brick and mortar stores. NWL is behind in adjusting to this retail landscape. Moreover, traditional marketing and promotion approach is declining in effectiveness as social and digital marketing are increasingly more effective in targeting audience. NWL is quite behind in adopting social and digital marketing approaches. These issues are major reasons that NWL has been on the down trend in the last several years. Table 3 shows where the challenges and opportunities are for the various segments.

Table 3: Segment sales trend. Source: 10-K report and 2Q2019 CC. NWL removes from net revenue the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, and completed and planned divestitures to arrive at “core sales”.

NWL’s products and markets are generally mature. I do not expect growth much beyond GDP increase for most of the divisions in the US. Foreign markets may present an opportunity. Figure 3 shows the geographical breakdown of sales. It shows that international represents a good opportunity for sales growth, especially in faster growing regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and parts of EMEA. Meanwhile, I expect a GDP type growth rate for NWL for the next two years.

Figure 3: NWL sales by region. Source: 2018 10-K.

New CEO appears to be a good fit

NWL’s new CEO, Mr. Saligram, joined in early October. Having done the analysis of the challenges and opportunities in turning around NWL, I feel comfortable that the BOD has made a good choice in Mr. Saligram. His experience appears to be well aligned to the needs of the company.

Between Mr. Saligram and Mr. Peterson, I have a good sense that the BOD has chosen a good team to turnaround NWL. I do hope that they will work well together. The challenges abound, but the odds are growing in favor of a successful turnaround. In a few months, I hope that we will hear from Mr. Saligram in details on how he would drive sales growth.

Attractive upside

If NWL management can execute on the reduction of leverage and improved profitability as discussed above, and can generate organic sales growth of around 2% in the next two year, I estimate that EBITDA at the end of 2021 will be around $1.6B. Typically, S&P 500 companies in the consumer discretionary sector has a multiple in the range of 11.5x to 15.7x. I choose to estimate NWL’s value with a range of 12x to 14x. Given these multiples, I get a share price range of $31 to $37 by the end of 2021. This range represents a share price gain of 60% to 95% from the current $19 level.

Downside risks

Risks abound in the turnaround. NWL's top 10 customers in the US in 2018 (in alphabetical order) were: Amazon, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Costco, Lowe’s, Kroger, Office Depot, Staples, Target, The Home Depot and Walmart (source: 2018 10-K). While some of the largest retail chains are strong and getting stronger, several of NWL’s top 10 customers are struggling. There are many other medium and small chains that are struggling as well. While it is unlikely that we will see a major shock like the Toys R Us closure, we cannot rule out an event similar to the inventory adjustment shock experienced by the Writing Division in 2018.

The US economic growth is slowing. Outside the US, many major economies see their growth declining or are already in recession. This economic backdrop is a challenge for NWL to grow sales. Should the US economy go into a mild recession, there can be a 30% to 40% risk on the downside, with the dividend hopefully providing some support.

Takeaway

NWL has a new management team with a plan, and a good set of skill and experience to turnaround the company. I have laid out a set of metrics for debt leverage reduction, profitability improvement and sales growth to track the turnaround of the company. Should the company execute to the expected results, a 60% to 95% share price gain in two years is possible. Continued challenges in brick and mortar retail and the declining economic backdrop are risks to the turnaround.

