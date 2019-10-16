The Medicines Company A Buy On Inclisiran Data, With Caveats

The Medicines Company (MDCO) currently has a market capitalization over $4 billion despite having consistently negative earnings, with the timing of profitability an unknown. The biotechnology company's value is dependent on its late-stage clinical drug inclisiran. The company previously had drugs for sale commercially but sold its older business in the first quarter of 2018 in order to concentrate on the inclisiran opportunity.

Investor optimism is now high, reflected in a 52-week high of $53.19 reached October 11, 2019, versus a 52-week low of $16.69 back in December 2019. Jeffries downgraded the stock to a Hold on October 10, which might put a damper on further stock price rises, pending new trial data or FDA decisions. This article will focus on the company's completed or late-stage Phase 3 trials, testing inclisiran for three related indications, which could result in commercial revenues as early as late 2020.

Inclisiran basics

RNA-based therapies can interfere with mRNA (messenger RNA) to prevent the creation, within cells, of flawed proteins that cause diseases. Inclisiran is an siRNA (small interfering RNA) that mimics a gene variant that reduces PCSK9 (proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9), which in turn lowers LDL-C (bad cholesterol). Clinical study results, to date, show Inclisiran lowers LDL-C and presumably the risk of cardiovascular disease. One of its best features is that it only requires twice-yearly dosing. The Medicines Company has a global license and collaboration agreement for Inclisiran from Alnylam (ALNY).

Inclisiran for ASCVD (atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease)

On September 25 The Medicine Company announced positive topline Phase 3 Inclisiran ASCVD results. In the ORION-10 study inclisiran met all the primary and secondary endpoints, showed durable and potent efficacy, and had an excellent safety profile. Detailed efficacy, tolerability and safety data from the study will be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Previously, in earlier September, supporting results from the ORION-11 Phase 3 trial showed Inclisiran achieved 54% LDL-C lowering sustained over 18 months of treatment as well as an excellent safety profile.

Inclisiran for Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

On September 25 The Medicine Company announced positive topline Phase 3 inclisiran heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia results. The ORION-9 study also met all primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrated good, durable efficacy, and had an excellent safety profile. The data details will also be presented at American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, but on November 18.

FH, or familial hypercholesterolemia, is an inherited condition that causes high levels of LDL-C and early onset of heart disease. Approximately one in 250 people in the world, including 1.3 million people in the United States, have FH, but over 90% have not been properly diagnosed. Heterozygous, or HeFH, is the most common form of FH.

Inclisiran for Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

The other form of FH, homozygous, is much rarer than the heterozygous form and is an even more serious condition. If is estimated to effect 1 in 300,000 people worldwide. The Phase 3, ORION-5 study for inclisiran for this indication began recruiting patients in February, 2019. The study is expected to be completed in June 2021.

Caveats on adoption of PCSK9 Therapies

If approved, inclisiran will not be the first PCSK9 therapy on the market, though it would be the first RNA based therapy. It may have advantages over current therapies, notably that it only needs to be administered twice a year. Sales of PCSK9 therapies have been disappointing so far. Amgen's Repatha generated $152 million in sales in Q2 2019, up 3% y/y. Before the drug was approved by the FDA in 2015 it was expected to quickly generate blockbuster sales. But at a price of $14,000 per year, insurers balked, approving only a small number of patient prescriptions. By 2018 the price was dropped to under $6,000 per year. Similarly, Regeneron's (REGN) Praluent, marketed by Sanofi (SNY), had sales of $74 million in the quarter, flat y/y.

The obvious conclusion is that even an improved PCSK9 therapy may get limited traction unless insurers change their mind about its price benefit ratio. We will not likely know Medicine's pricing strategy until after an approval, but it will be an important factor in determining to what extent it expands the pool of addressable patients or creates greater competition for market share in the limited patient pool that exists now.

Cash Adequacy

For Q2, 2019 the company reported a cash balance of $319 million. In June $162 million had been raised from a common stock offering. The non-GAAP loss in the quarter was $47 million, which can be taken as an approximate quarterly cash burn rate. While $319 million might seem sufficient to get a company to a point where inclisiran sales would allow the company to break even, I think it is more likely the company will do one or more further cash raises, given the good data results. While expenses from clinical trials may decrease, the SG&A component of expenses is likely to increase.

Conclusion

The company anticipates regulatory submissions to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 and in Europe in the first quarter of 2020. Based on the data we have seen, those submissions seem likely to result in regulatory approvals. When the filings are accepted by the agencies, we should have a more exact timeline to approval and to first revenue.

Given the known limitations on PCSK9 therapy revenue, what does all this mean for the market valuation of The Medicines Company? I think RNA therapies are great, offering many advantages, but insurers hold the cards in this game. One way to look at it is that currently PCSK9 sales are running at an annual rate of about $900 million. The company's market capitalization was $4.2 billion at the closing price of $53.09 on October 15, 2019. If inclisiran could capture the whole, call it $1 billion per year market, a much higher market cap could be assumed. But that is not reasonable. Doctors do not typically encourage patients to switch to a new medicine if the old one is working for them. The ramp of inclisiran sales is more likely to be gradual. More stock is likely to be issued, raising the market cap even if the stock price stays the same. Pick a P/E that seems reasonable (I like to use 20 for typical cases). The company would need to generate about $200 million in annual profit, above at least $200 million in annual expense, to justify a $4 billion market cap with a 20 P/E. That would require capturing 40% of the current PCSK9 market. It is possible, too, that Amgen and Sanofi would lower prices further to keep as much market share as possible.

My hope is that PCSK9 therapy use will become commoner as the long term benefits to patients are great. My expectation of a company like The Medicines Company is that it will raise more cash and expand its earlier stage pipeline, making it a long-term buy. I am okay with a $4 billion or so market cap, but I would not be surprised if the actual revenue outcome in, say, 2022 is either much higher or much lower than what I guessed in the prior paragraph. I would call The Medicines Company a Buy with Caveats and might look for a lower entry point. Which amounts to about the same as the Hold placed on it by Jeffries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.