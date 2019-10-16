Options Are Persistently Overpriced: Here's How To Profit From The Volatility Risk Premium

Insurance (Risk Taking) is a Profitable Business

You might be surprised by just how profitable property and casualty insurance companies are. Historically, insurance companies only pay out 50-60 percent of the premiums they receive in claims. After covering for reserves, the rest of the money goes towards the salaries and commissions of those employed by the insurance company, or straight to the bottom line. Put another way, if you're paying $2,000 per year for your car insurance, your actual risk is likely less than $1,000. Households dislike risk, however, and are more than happy to offload the risk on an insurance company for peace of mind.

As options trading has exploded in popularity over the last 30 years, we find that the same principles that make insurance companies money apply in the options market. Investors dislike risk and are willing to pay a premium for someone to take it off their hands for them by buying puts or calls. To make money, volatility traders thus apply the principles of insurance to the financial markets, and options and futures are their instruments of choice.

As such, you can see options are generally overpriced.

Source: AQR/Journal of Portfolio Management

All major stock markets see options overpriced in the long run compared with the actual amount of volatility experienced.

You can't reach out and touch volatility, rather it's a mathematical concept based on how much the price of a security moves over time. The way that market makers connect the price of implied volatility to subsequent realized volatility is to sell the options and then buy and sell stock in a series of hedging transactions to keep their desired risk exposures constant.

Many of you are going to need more explanation, which is fair if you haven't had exposure to options theory, so here's a link that explains more about this, known as delta hedging.

The Volatility Risk Premium

A variety of strategies aim to harvest the volatility risk premium. I'll discuss two popular ones. The first popular strategy to harvest the volatility risk premium is to sell puts. The second strategy is to buy stocks and sell covered calls against them.

Here's the performance over the last 22 years of the strategies. The S&P 500 index is in blue, selling puts is in red, and covered calls are in yellow (with no leverage in either case).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Selling puts had the highest risk-adjusted return over the last 22 years, earning roughly the same return as the S&P 500 with 30 percent less risk. If you look at the equity curves, you'll see that selling options produces a more steady curve than owning stocks.

Note: There are some technical nuances to why covered call indexes have underperformed put-write indexes because, theoretically, their returns should be identical due to put-call parity. Knowing what I know about Wall Street, it wouldn't surprise me if stock prices were manipulated around options expiration dates. However, the folks at AQR believe that the differences are most likely the result of opposite sides of an unintentional market timing strategy for roughly 4 hours per month by the index providers. As an investor, you have no obligation to follow the same market timing strategy and are free to keep your exposure constant. Still, we know that, in the long run, selling options gets you about 40-50 percent more reward for any given level of risk than simply owning stocks, if you're willing to hedge. If you don't hedge, you're letting your metaphorical tomatoes rot on the vine and getting higher volatility for no compensation, so it's important that if you engage in this type of options trading that you're willing to hedge positions at least once or twice per week.

Source: AQR

Selling options and using leverage to do so is a popular hedge fund strategy, but, like the business of insurance, poor underwriters are going to get over their head and blow up their funds. Here's an example of a $150 million hedge fund that went all-in on natural gas options during the winter and was wiped out as a result. Natural gas options are uniquely risky because utilities are willing to pay large premiums to ensure they have sufficient fuel supply if winter lasts longer than expected in the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. Winter cold snaps cause huge moves in the price of natural gas, lending the name of that trade as "the widow maker."

However, if you're reasonable about what you're trading, you can reap much greater rewards than buy-and-hold investors for the same level of risk by trading index options. You simply need to be able to manage your risk halfway decently.

Smart underwriting is key to making money selling insurance to the financial markets. The first step to making money is to sell into institutional hedging demand, which is generally highest for options at or slightly below the money. Sellers like to sell options for more than they paid for something, and buyers like to buy options for less than the current price. This causes options to be somewhat more expensive if they're in the money. This is good for you as a seller but effectively forces you to use leverage or commit a higher position size to eat the superior risk-adjusted return.

Source: AQR - "Which Index Options Should You Sell"

How to Implement

Let's say you want to put on a covered call position on the NASDAQ. The first step is to buy shares of the QQQ ETF. Let's say you buy $1,000,000 worth of QQQ, which would be ~5,200 shares. The second step is to find appropriate options to sell. The November $185 call options are a nice candidate to sell, priced at roughly 22 percent implied volatility vs. 16.5 percent actual realized volatility over the last 30 days (this number is about average). According to my old E*TRADE account's options calculator, the fair value of the options that is implied by the volatility is about $9.35, but the market price is about $10.25. This means the options are likely overpriced by about $90 per contract. You could then sell like 40 contracts (if you wanted to leave some nice equity exposure for roughly 0.5 beta) and you would earn a volatility premium of about $3,600 per month. All you have to do is hedge the underlying stock exposure once or twice per week and roll the options monthly, which shouldn't cost more than $100-150 per month in transaction costs. As the NASDAQ goes up, you buy more QQQ to keep your exposure constant, and as it goes down, you sell it back. If the market runs up a lot, you may prefer to close the first strike and open a new option position closer to the current price to keep your leverage in check.

The long-run equity risk premium from the NASDAQ ($1 million position, 0.5 beta, 10 percent return implied) should give you about $50,000 per year in profit, and the volatility premium should give you about $40,000 per year in profit, for a total expected profit of $90,000 per year. The volatility of the strategy would typically be around 11-13 percent, vs. 16-18 for the underlying.

The strategy is bankable but requires leverage to produce a dramatic difference in return compared to the underlying index. How much leverage should you use? 1.25-1.5x leverage seems reasonable because it sets the volatility roughly equal between buy-and-hold and levered options selling position. 3x or more is not reasonable with an options selling strategy and is likely to cause you massive pain in the event of tail risk materializing. At 1.5x leverage, I estimate profits from the strategy to be around 13 percent– $130,000 per year for the same volatility as the underlying buy-and-hold strategy which would only profit you around $100,000 per year (all numbers in this paragraph are ballpark estimates). To get inexpensive leverage and tax benefits, futures can be substituted for ETFs wherever you want. Another option is to sell puts to supplement equity exposure.

Prudently reducing equity and options exposure in extremely volatile and down-trending markets likely would help the risk-adjusted returns even further. For those interested in how well the strategies do with non-traditional risk measures that account for tail risk, the AQR papers I linked to above have side by side comparisons. The strategies still work quite well, but the correct options to sell change a little when you account for tail risk. Out of the money and low-priced options tend to carry the most tail risk per dollar of position size, so smart traders balance the tail risk ratios with more traditional ratios like the Sharpe ratio.

Caveats and Conclusion

The downside to selling options is that you are vulnerable to large and rapid swings in the price of the underlying. For example, if the NASDAQ were to crash 20 percent overnight, you would be down 20 percent in your stock position, but could only pocket what you sold the options for on the short side. Tail risks are something you need to manage when trading options (including covered calls), but the good news is that people hate tail risk so much they're willing to overpay to get rid of it. People dramatically overestimate the odds of extreme events happening, so as long as you can pay off the occasional winner, selling options can be a nice complement to the rest of your portfolio. I used a $1,000,000 position as an example, but there's no reason you couldn't execute this strategy with a $100,000 portfolio also – the return on your time would just be smaller.

To conclude, options selling is a legitimate strategy that carries alpha, or market outperformance with it. However, the alpha is generally in the 3-4 percent per year range. What jumped out at me from reading the AQR papers is that where funds go wrong is by not having other strong strategies and relying on the "magic" of options selling to beat the market with their fund. If a fund is claiming double-digit alpha based on nothing other than selling options, their tail risk is likely in excess of -50 to -60 percent in a bad year. The concept of options selling and subsequently hedging exposure to equity indexes represents a small but profitable part of my investment models and could be a part of your portfolio too, with a little understanding of how markets work.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.