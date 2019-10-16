Stanley Black & Decker: A Dividend King Worth Buying

The stock's valuation is slightly above its long-term history, but below that of the market.

The company also has a very low dividend payout ratio, making it highly likely that the dividend can withstand the next recession.

The company is facing a number of headwinds, but has able to improve earnings and revenue despite these challenges.

Stanley Black & Decker has one of the more impressive dividend growth streaks in the market.

Perhaps a bit under the radar to many dividend growth investors, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) has been a great long-term investment as the stock has performed extremely well when compared to the S&P 500.

Source: YCharts

What stands out from this chart is how Stanley Black & Decker's stock has routinely beaten the S&P 500 over various periods of time. This means that the company's business has held up through several recessions.

In addition, Stanley Black & Decker is a Dividend King and has the twenty-third longest dividend growth streak according to the U.S. Dividend Champions.

The combination of the stock performance and dividend growth has me interested in owning shares of Stanley Black & Decker, but I am more interested in where a stock is going than where it came from. So, let's examine the company's most recent earnings results, its ability to continue growing dividends and areas of concern to see if Stanley Black & Decker is a buy today.

Recent Earnings Results - Overcome Headwinds

Stanley Black & Decker released second quarter earnings results on 7/23/2019.

Source: Stanley Black & Decker's Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 4.

The company earned $2.66 per share, which was an increase of 3.5% from the previous year. This was also $0.11 higher than consensus estimates. Revenue improved 3.2%to $3.8 billion, though this was $44 million below what analysts had expected.

Acquisitions, especially Stanley Black & Decker's purchase of the Craftsman brand, added 3% to revenues. The company had 3% organic growth. These gains were offset by currency exchange, which negatively impacted results by 3%.

Tools & Storage, which is the largest segment within Stanley Black & Decker, saw net sales increase 2%. This segment had 5% organic growth, with nearly every region contributing to results. North America led the way with 7% growth on the strength of the Craftsman brand rollout. New products, like the DeWALT cordless power tool system, and higher prices also aided results. Industrial end markets saw weaker results during the quarter. Currency was a 3% headwind during the quarter for Tools & Storage.

Profit for the Tools & Storage segment grew 7% year-over-year with operating margins improving 80 bps on higher volumes and cost controls despite the impacts of currency exchange, commodity inflation and tariffs.

Net sales for the Industrial segment were up 13% primarily due to the company's IES Attachments acquisition. Organic growth declined 3%, mostly due to weaker markets for automotive and industrial products. Stanley Black & Decker did see an increase in market share for its fastener products. Infrastructure was higher by 2% due to increased demand for oil & gas products offset by lower scrap steel sales and hydraulic tools volumes.

Industrial profits were up 10%, but operating margin decreased 40 bps due to volumes for engineered fastening products and commodity inflation.

Security net sales were down 3% while organic sales declined 1%. Acquisitions and price increases weren't enough to overcome currency, decreased volumes and a divestiture. Sales for North America were flat and Europe was down 2%. In North America, improvements in healthcare volumes were offset by fewer installations of automatic doors. While Stanley Black & Decker saw growth in France for this segment, but sales in Sweden and the U.K. were down.

Profit was lower by 3% for the Security segment although operating margins were up 120 bps as Stanley Black & Decker was able to reduce its costs for this segment.

Speaking of costs, the company's SG&A expenses as a percent of sales declined to 20.1% from 21.4% year-over-year. Stanley Black & Decker implemented cost controls in the fourth quarter of last year in an effort to streamline its business and help offset potential headwinds from tariffs, commodity and currency.

Stanley Black & Decker reiterated its guidance for 2019.

Source: Stanley Black & Decker's Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 7.

Stanley Black & Decker forecasts a midpoint for adjusted earnings-per-share of $8.60 for 2019, which would be a 5.5% increase from the previous year. Organic growth is expected to be near 4% for the year, which would match 2018's result.

Overall, a solid quarter for Stanley Black & Decker. Earnings and revenues were both higher for the year and the company's largest division showed growth in nearly every market. The company's Industrial and Security segments posted declines from the previous year, but did see added growth from acquisitions. The Craftsman brand is also a key pickup given its popularity with consumers.

Dividend Analysis - Very Low Payout Ratio

As stated in the beginning of this article, Stanley Black & Decker is Dividend King, meaning the company has increased its dividend for at least 50 years. There are only a handful of companies in the U.S. that have accomplished this feat.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend:

By an average of 6.4% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 5.4% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 7.4% per year over the past 10 years.

Stanley Black & Decker increased its dividend by 4.6% for the payment made on 9/17/2019, marking the 52nd consecutive year of dividend growth for the company. Shares yield just 1.9%, matching the average yield of the S&P 500. While some income investors may pass on this yield, I like the company's long history of dividend growth.

While the 5+ decades of dividend growth stands out to me, I am also very impressed with the company's ability to maintain a very low payout ratio.

Using the new annualized dividend of $2.76 and the midpoint for adjusted earnings-per-share of $8.60, Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is just 32% for the year. This is just below the 10-year average payout ratio of 37%.

Stanley Black & Decker's dividend looks just as safe when you consider the company's free cash flow payout ratio. The company distributed $98 million of dividends and produced free cash of $404 million in the second quarter for a payout ratio of 24%.

Over the last four quarters, $391 million was spent on dividends against free cash flow of slightly more than $1 billion for a payout ratio of 38%.

Expanding the time horizon to include 2015 through 2018, the payout ratio looks just as solid. Over this period of time, Stanley Black & Decker paid out almost $1.4 billion in dividends while generating $3.8 billion of free cash flow. This equates to a payout ratio of 37%.

A recession would likely impact Stanley Black & Decker's business both in terms of earnings and free cash flow, but the dividend would likely be safe as the payout ratio is so low. Both earnings and free cash flow payout ratios are extremely low as management has been very prudent with regards to its dividend growth.

The company has managed to increase its dividend through the past six recessions as well, showing that Stanley Black & Decker can withstand a downturn in its business and continue to raise its payments to shareholders.

Areas of Concern - Just Minor Issues

There are some issues with Stanley Black & Decker that investors should be aware of.

The company's guidance for 2019 includes an additional $50 million in costs due to tariffs placed on China by the U.S. A possible truce in the trade war could help to soften this amount, though it remains to be seen if an actual end to the trade war is likely to appear. Stanley Black & Decker has managed to produce decent results even with tariffs impacting its business.

Commodities and currency exchange also remain a headwind for Stanley Black & Decker, though the company says that commodity prices are expected to have a decreased impact through the end of 2019. Stanley Black & Decker is a global company and results will always be subject to the change in currency exchange. Currency reduced revenues results by 3% in the second quarter.

But Stanley Black & Decker has proven pretty resourceful at mitigating these headwinds. The company was able to increase its operating margin by 60 bps to 14.8% even with $110 million of tariff, commodity and currency costs in the last quarter. The company was able to do this using price increases and cost controls. The ability to raise prices shows that the company's products are in high demand from customers.

The last issue that some investors may have with the stock is Stanley Black & Decker's valuation. Using the current price of ~$149 and the midpoint for expected earnings-per-share for 2019, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3.

While this not that expensive compared to the average price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3 for the S&P 500, it is above the stock's 10-year average of 15.8. Only once in the past 10 years (2017) have shares of Stanley Black & Decker had an average valuation higher than the current one. If the stock were to trade with its average multiple and reach the expected guidance then the stock price could fall to $136.

Still, I think the second quarter shows that Stanley Black & Decker can more than withstand the current headwinds, making it unlikely that the stock's valuation will retreat to its average anytime soon. I think that the elevated price-to-earnings ratio is warranted given how the company's business is performing and the long history of dividend growth.

Final Thoughts

Stanley Black & Decker most recent results, even with the headwinds that it is facing, were very solid. The company's primary business, Tools & Storage, had growth in nearly every market. Industrial and Security have headwinds, but strategic acquisitions have paid off throughout the company. The company has also overcome tariff, commodities and currency issues.

Stanley Black & Decker also has an impressive dividend growth history. The company has increased its dividend for more than five decades and still maintains a very healthy payout ratio when using either earnings or free cash flow.

For these reasons, I believe that Stanley Black & Decker is a buy today.

What are your thoughts on Stanley Black & Decker? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.