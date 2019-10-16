Energy Transfer Revealed To Not Be Sole SemGroup Bidder

While I’m remiss to beat a dead horse, I wanted to follow up on my prior research note “Energy Transfer Buys SemGroup In High Value Transaction”. In that article, I made the case that Kelcy Warren had seized the opportunity to buy high quality assets, particularly the Houston Fuel Oil Terminal (“HFOTCO”) on the Gulf Coast, on the cheap. I had emphasized SemGroup (SEMG) as one of the most compelling opportunities for investors both publicly and privately in 2019; Energy Transfer (ET) buying the company outright was a clear signal of that value. Still, skepticism remains that Energy Transfer made a poor decision making this deal. After all, Energy Transfer had committed to shareholders to reduce its leverage and focusing on internal projects – not going shopping at the energy acquisition supermarket.

While I think I’ve done a decent job of convincing investors on the strategic value of SemGroup, perhaps I’ve been less successful in showing why the timing had to be done as it was. I can now do a better job after the release of the Energy Transfer S-4 filing. Beyond the usual boilerplate language, the document outlined the numerous offers made for SemGroup after the company announced its strategic review. It turns out that many players, both public and private, were scrambling to try to snatch up SemGroup this summer. Offers included a joint venture for most of its crude storage assets (including HFOTCO), a merger, and a half dozen take-private offers.

The Offers And The Timeline

Pressured by Alinda Capital and other large shareholders, SemGroup had begun a strategic review in order to unlock value in early 2019. Nearly anything was on the table: a merger, material joint venture, or outright acquisition. While I had no knowledge of the inner workings of the proceedings, in my time conversing with management it was made clear that they were intent on finding a resolution to the stock decline that was in the best interest of all parties involved.

According to the S-4, it turns out that Energy Transfer was one of the first to make an initial move to purchase the company - but it was not the only one. On July 12, 2019, representatives of SemGroup received the first unsolicited acquisition proposal from Energy Transfer for an aggregate value of $15.56/share, a 25.0% premium to its trading price at the time. This was relayed to the Board of Directors and CEO of SemGroup Carlin Conner. After phone dialogue, Kelcy Warren eventually met with Carlin in Texas several weeks after to discuss the terms of the deal. However, prior to that meeting and immediately after SemGroup fielded several other offers:

Early on in 2019, a publicly-traded midstream firm submitted a merger offer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed as the offer was later terminated as other more attractive proposals began to pour in.

a publicly-traded midstream firm submitted a merger offer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed as the offer was later terminated as other more attractive proposals began to pour in. July 17, 2019. SemGroup receives an offer from a large, publicly-traded midstream firm discussing the potential for a joint venture. This structure would have monetized the company’s stake in HFOTCO and the supporting crude assets in exchange for an ownership stake.

SemGroup receives an offer from a large, publicly-traded midstream firm discussing the potential for a joint venture. This structure would have monetized the company’s stake in HFOTCO and the supporting crude assets in exchange for an ownership stake. August 22, 2019. A private equity firm stated it was willing to acquire SemGroup in a take-private transaction at $16.50/share after meeting with a “stockholder” of SemGroup – likely Alinda Capital. This was just incrementally below the final Energy Transfer offer which was first pitched the following day.

A private equity firm stated it was willing to acquire SemGroup in a take-private transaction at $16.50/share after meeting with a “stockholder” of SemGroup – likely Alinda Capital. August 29, 2019. A private equity firm with an energy focus proposed a take-private offer at $15.00/share after being contacted by Jeffries, the investment bank that had been hired by SemGroup to help find a buyer for its assets.

A private equity firm with an energy focus proposed a take-private offer at $15.00/share after being contacted by Jeffries, the investment bank that had been hired by SemGroup to help find a buyer for its assets. September 5, 2019. Jeffries locates another party of interest, this one publicly-traded. However, at $12.00/share the offer was materially lower than others already in the mix and there was no interest in a raise. Communication was dropped.

Jeffries locates another party of interest, this one publicly-traded. However, at $12.00/share the offer was materially lower than others already in the mix and there was no interest in a raise. Communication was dropped. September 6, 2019. Yet another private equity firm submits a bid at $13.50/share, later moving to $15.00/share a week later as its due diligence process progressed. On the same day, a publicly-traded firm with operations in both the United States and Canada made an offer of $14.25/share.

In total, and not including the offers for mergers or joint ventures, three private equity firms and two publicly-traded midstream companies (my guesses are Enbridge (ENB) and Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)) made material offers for SemGroup besides Energy Transfer. The spread between the Energy Transfer bid and the second best proposal on the table was just $40mm. That’s chump change and not a reason for Kelcy Warren – or Energy Transfer shareholders – to allow a crown jewel like HFOTCO to get away. In a world of increasing regulatory uncertainty on project completions and a fundamental lack of high quality acreage along the Gulf Coast available for this kind of development, this kind of opportunity would be unlikely to reappear.

Takeaways

Kelcy Warren has a reputation as a wildcatter chasing growth at any cost. SemGroup has been relegated to be yet another example of him chasing after an opportunity with reckless abandon. On the contrary, filings show that SemGroup saw multiple competitive bids from both peers in the public space and private equity, the latter a group that has become incredibly important in backstopping the valuations for midstream assets in a world where the public markets have tightened. I maintain my view that this was a great deal in the long term for both beleaguered SemGroup shareholders whom had seen the value of their holdings beaten down mercilessly by an ignorant market and for Energy Transfer as well given the continued rise in importance of Gulf Coast infrastructure assets. The future outlook looks bright.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.