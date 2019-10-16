The Bottom Fishing Club: H&R Block

“Nothing in life is certain, but death and taxes!” is the tag line we have all heard repeated in various forms throughout history.

Of course, the U.S. tax code is continually being tweaked by Congress, the President, regulators, plus state and local governments. H&R Block (HRB) was founded 60 years ago to help individual taxpayers get through the maze of rules and laws enacted each year. Why not have someone trained in tax code changes review your income tax filing each year, to get the full refund entitled by law into your bank account (or lowest tax payment to the IRS)? Block is the largest tax preparing firm for individuals in the U.S. with 23 million returns filed in 2019.

Over the years, H&R Block has used its steady cash flow generation from its core individual and small business tax return operations to venture into sometimes unrelated fields. It has invested in the online computer access business, banking operations, and larger company accounting entities. While the arguments for each seemed somewhat reasonable at the time, H&R Block was not able to run them successfully, and eventually sold them over the decades. In total, Block's efforts to diversify since the 1990s have held back its core operations and focus. For investors, the stock price today is not much different than 2001.

The final large non-core banking unit was sold in 2015. Block's stock price was turning around and rising nicely, with Wall Street repricing the company based on the income and growth prospects of the tax return business alone. The share quote was $37 in early 2016.

Then came President Trump. Trump campaigned on a simpler tax code in 2016 that would put H&R Block "out of business." Again in 2017, he mentioned the reform goal of a one or two-page tax return for many Americans specifically hurting Block's operations. Republicans moved to simplify taxes for the little guy in 2017-18. The changes were an effort to make filing your individual income tax returns something you could do at home, without a tax preparer. The fear for H&R Block investors was the new simpler tax code would mean far fewer customers and revenues.

The table below highlights the change in revenues from tax reform between 2017-19. Fiscal 2019 revenues (ending April 30) from Tax Preparers, boxed in red, fell 5% from 2018 and 2% from 2017 levels. Nevertheless, a nice uptick in sales from U.S. taxpayers directly loading through and filed by H&R Block computers has appeared for several years. Plus, extra fees collected for security and identity guarantees have offset much of the decline attributed to simplified tax codes. The positive growth is highlighted with green boxes. Overall 2019 revenues fell just 2% company-wide vs. 2018, but were actually HIGHER than 2017.

Growth Prospects

All told, H&R Block’s business has held up better than Wall Street initially expected from tax reform. For the current fiscal year, analyst consensus is projecting flat to slightly improved revenues vs. last year, with a small down-tick in earnings. Estimates for 2020-21 are calling for slow growth to continue vs. this year. But can H&R Block deliver better than Wall Street projected results going forward?

Given a Democratic President and Congress come to power after the 2020 election, we may actually witness a slew of new deductions, rule changes, tax rate increases, and more, requiring a greater level of tax preparation expertise for 2020-21. All of the top contenders for the Democratic Presidential nomination are on record for repealing the Trump 2017 tax code changes, bringing back deductions and complicating how returns are figured. Plus, Senators Warren and Sanders are proponents of adding "extra" taxes for Medicare-for-All health benefits, expanded welfare programs, and repaying college loans, for starters. If one of the more progressive thinkers is elected President, a likely result is a truly messy tax code starting in 2021.

If President Trump and the Republicans in the Senate are defeated in next year’s election (which is looking increasingly probable), smart Wall Street investors may gravitate back towards H&R Block in 2020, as opposed to drifting away from it during 2016-19.

If H&R Block’s business prospects are reaching for a bottom in late 2019, what’s the upside?

Source: www.hrblock.com

Cheap Valuation

The corporation’s last 12 months have witnessed $600 million in cash flow and $500 million in “free” cash flow generation. Against $2 billion in net long-term liabilities (total liabilities minus current assets) H&R Block retains a relatively conservative balance sheet. Versus peer S&P 500 companies holding a ratio of net long-term liabilities to cash flow of 7x, H&R Block’s number closer to 3x allows for better than normal financial flexibility in operations.

Block’s current dividend yield of 4.4% is easily covered at a 35% ratio of cash flow creation (45% of income). In addition, while the company has been dealing with a slower tax preparation environment the past few years, it has still been able to reinvest cash flow into share buybacks and smaller accretive acquisitions. Block’s high and rising 4.4% yield for investors compares quite favorably with today’s 2.4% bank and financial services dividend yield, or 2.0% equivalent yield for the average S&P 500 corporation.

H&R Block has a trailing price to GAAP earnings [P/E] ratio of less than 12x. The operating company’s 8.5% earnings yield on a $23 share price (10% free cash flow yield) from a stable, brand name business is difficult to duplicate anywhere in today’s richly priced equity market environment. For comparison, financials are priced around 15x trailing earnings, and the large cap S&P 500 index around 21x GAAP income generation.

Momentum Turning Higher?

The weak 2019 stock performance trend appears to be reaching for a bottom in October. After a late August earnings report that missed by a few pennies, investors liquidated H&R Block at an exceptionally high rate into September, pictured on the graph below. The quote declined from $29 a share in June to $23 today.

However, subtle signs of a turnaround in buying interest are now present. First, the selloff during the fall has failed to break the low trade around $22 in January 2019. Second, notice how the stock price made new lows vs. September above $23, while selling momentum indicators have been rising from oversold levels. You can argue the rising blue lines from the standard RSI and MFI indicators today are quite similar to the January-February situation. H&R Block rallied roughly 30% from early February to June.

The last point of interest on the chart I would like to mention is the ADX momentum trend in selling may have been broken last week. Readings above 40 usually highlight a consistent intermediate trend in either buying or selling. In this instance for H&R Block, the selling trend was quite steady for a good three months. The slight breakdown in this line suggests last week’s buying action is different than the regular selling of September. The longer Block can hold the $22-$23 area in coming weeks, the better the odds new buyers will start scooping up this deep value play.

Pulling It All Together

I believe H&R Block represents a potential takeover play at today’s low valuation. Holding stable, yet underappreciated operating prospects far into the future, Block’s 10% free cash flow generation is quite noteworthy. The situation looks prepackaged for a private equity purchase. Synthesize reliable and growing free cash flow at a discounted price - using amortization on the goodwill buyout number to pocket the difference versus fixed to falling interest costs. In addition, every significant nationwide bank or insurance company could use Block's stores to cross-promote and directly sell their financial products to tens of millions of consumers.

If the tax code is about to get truly messy with the Democrats taking control of the U.S. government after November 2020, H&R Block's future may be particularly bright. I can argue this conservative, higher profit margin business should actually be trading at a premium valuation to peer financial service entities and near a par valuation to the typical S&P 500 enterprise. Using this logic, H&R Block is 30%-50% undervalued at $23 a share.

H&R Block’s business results and stock price performance have proven to be relatively recession-proof. Any uptick in operating sales and profitability, alongside a bearish market and U.S economic outlook for 2020, could spark a large up-move in the share price next year.

Block will likely outperform the general market over the next 6-12 months, at a minimum. I believe it is an excellent selection right now when used as a long holding in a diversified, hedged portfolio design. The strong dividend yield should attract the retirement crowd hungry for better yields than available in other blue-chip stocks, high grade bonds, bank savings, or insurance company annuity investments. What’s not to like at this juncture?

