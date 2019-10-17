Covetrus: A Busted Spin-Off That Offers Tremendous Upside

Optically, this is a growth business that just had a negative four percent top-line quarter. However, if one can look past the noise created by the merger, this is a business that has underlying organic growth in the +2-3% range this year, and in 2020 and beyond, a sales growth profile in the mid to high-single digits with corresponding double-digit EBITDA growth.

Based on the implied valuation for VFC from the merger, the distribution business is being valued substantially below peers (~5X EBITDA), multiples not seen even in the financial crisis.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is a newly-created entity through a Reverse Morris Trust ("RMT") transaction from the spin-off of Henry Schein's ((NASDAQ:HSIC); 63% ownership) Animal Health distribution business (HSAH) combined with Vets First Choice (VFC; 37%) in a non-taxable spin. Covetrus exhibits many of the typical spin dynamics that investors find in special situations, including a parent spin-off size mismatch, vastly different growth and perceived risk profiles, and a reclassification from S&P 500 to the S&P MidCap 400. It is likely that the existing investor base in Henry Schein preferred the more diversified distribution business (dental and animal health) versus the more levered and higher-growth profile of Covetrus, which includes a significant software component. The situation to us has many similarities to Chemours (CC) after the spin-off from DuPont (NYSE:DD), where the narrative was that the parent company had saddled Chemours with an overwhelming amount of debt. It was clear most investors did not understand the quality of the business or its industry-leading position, as investors voted with their feet and sold the stock down ~80% within seven months, similar to what happened at Covetrus. Just over a year and a half later, the stock rose over fifteen-fold off the lows in early 2016. While we don't necessarily think the short-term upside exists to that degree at Covetrus, we think, in a couple years, Covetrus could easily be worth 3-5x its current valuation.

For example, if one gives a reasonably conservative valuation for Vets First Choice (growing 46% y/y), at 4x sales, the animal health distribution business is being valued at roughly 4x EBITDA. At 4x EBITDA, that is half the valuation of a lower quality distribution comp, Patterson (PDCO). At no point have any of the distribution peers ever traded at those multiples, not even during the height of the financial crisis.

Since hitting an all-time high of $50 back in February, the stock has essentially been on a straight line down, falling around 78% off its peak. Optically, the most recent quarter looked like a disaster, as pro forma sales were down 4%, but if one adjusts for foreign exchange headwinds, North American and Brexit weakness, and the previously announced customer losses, organic growth in the quarter would have been +2%.

Given the initial hiccups at Covetrus, we think many investors who are not familiar with the long-term story essentially tapped out in the past few months. While management is not innocent, we think many of the issues affecting Covetrus have to do with external forces out of its control. Our view is the sell-off is due to a combination of factors, including: investor base turnover after the HSIC spin-off, index fund selling/repositioning, slowing U.S. Veterinarian visits, Brexit, lack of sell-side coverage, lost customers, complexities/delays with CVET filing its first 10-Q, large FX headwinds, high debt levels post-RMT dividend, noisy financials resulting from one-time integration costs, and heavy merger-related investments. Given some of the positive secular trends in the animal health space, investors had high hopes, with a compelling combination and IPO isolating the faster-growing animal health segment from HSIC. To summarize, management totally underestimated the complexity of all the integration challenges, accounting changes, and one-time costs needed to unify the platform under one entity. All these items in some way have masked what we believe is a great business that has significant long-term competitive advantages over peers, none of which are being valued today.

Business Overview

"Covetrus is the only global ecosystem for Veterinarians…. we're the operating system of Veterinary practitioners." - Brian Shaw, CNBC, 02/08/2019

"The category has wanted this for twenty years" - Brian Shaw, Stifel CC

The combination of legacy Vets First Choice and legacy Henry Schein Animal Health was a thoughtful combination, resulting in a highly synergistic combination that offers the deepest global ecosystem of support services for veterinarians. The RMT merger created the largest global animal healthcare platform with a presence in 100 countries and leadership positions in 26 markets.

Vets First Choice: Prescription Management Business

Legacy VFC is the high-growth prescription management business that has grown at a 50%+ CAGR (2014-2018); VFC should do 40%+ topline growth for FY 2019 and 35%+ for FY 2020. Legacy Vets First Choice created a software solution to help boost low prescription refill rates. This data-based integrated SaaS platform is used to identify gaps in care and subsequently contact pet owners to improve compliance (refill rates) and improve patient outcomes. Vets that adopt the VFC platform from Covetrus get convenient patient reminders, white-label online ordering, multi-channel ordering capabilities, home delivery, and more efficient prescription inventory management. Furthermore, VFC helps vets address structural headwinds from online suppliers (Chewy (CHWY), 1-800-PetMeds (NASDAQ:PETS)) by keeping prescription leakage within the practice, thereby increasing practice revenues and profitability. Not only does it help the customer save time with its on-premise solution, but VFC helps Veterinarians organize their practice and maximize efficiency so they can focus less on administrative tasks and more on patient care.

"Covetrus saves Vets an hour per day per Vet." - Brian Shaw

Henry Schein Animal Health Distribution

Source: 10-K

The Legacy Henry Schein Animal Health is a distribution business comprising pharmaceuticals, nutritional products, consumables, diagnostic equipment, and surgical equipment, while also boasting a best in-class Practice Information Management Systems (PIMS) with controlling market share within the U.S. HSAH has an operating history of over 65 years within parent Henry Schein and serves approximately 100,000 customers. Within PIMS, legacy HSAH has a commanding lead with over 60% of the U.S. market, roughly 3 times the market share of the #2 provider IDEXX's (NASDAQ:IDXX)'s Cornerstone.

Source: Sell-side estimates, company data, proprietary data

Many investors view the distribution business as simply a business that moves items from location A to location B. Contrary to these commonly held views, the animal health distribution market is a highly complex and consultative business, many times managing more than 150,000 SKUs on behalf of a practice. Not only is the scope of the HSAH product catalog extremely wide, but there are hundreds of new products and diagnostic devices every year on which the Henry Schein sales reps educate and consult with veterinarians at the practice level.

While HSAH in itself is a high-quality low single-digit growth distribution business, the real value comes from the customer relationships formed through one of HSAH's 80+ animal health organizations with direct business ties at the practice level (supporting 90% of U.S. vets), in combination with a sales force of over 1,200 reps. Combine these 100,000 captive customers with the VFC offering, and the synergies between the two businesses become quite apparent. HSAH's legacy customer base primarily consists of animal health practices and clinics in the companion and equine markets in North America, Europe, and Australasia. HSAH is also a market leader globally in providing veterinary practice-management software, software that runs the practice, for medical records, inventory management, and billing. Combining Practice Information Management Systems (PIMS) with VFC's cloud-based software offering gives veterinarians a complete software platform (operating system) that helps with prescription compliance, inventory management, appointment management, billing, and overall practice management.

Source: Raymond James NAEC

Animal Health Market Overview

The global animal health market can be categorized as an attractive non-cyclical market with an estimated $150bn in sales and growing at mid-single digits rates. The animal healthcare market exhibits strong secular tailwinds due to the global growth of the middle class and, within developed markets, the "humanization" of pets. Unlike the human healthcare market, the animal healthcare market is predominately a cash pay system, with very little insurance reimbursement risk. This structural benefit gives good visibility on price increases, which are typically in the low-single-digits annually, while avoiding most of the regulatory/political dynamics and insurance reimbursement issues of the human healthcare market.

Source: Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Bayer Veterinary Care Usage Study.

To give an example of this market's non-cyclical characteristics: if one looks at the most recent recession '08-09, total Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) declined by 1.3% in 2009 (source: Raymond James); Vet spending during that same time frame, however, went up 1.0%.

Source: IDEXX Investor presentation

From 1959 to 2017, Veterinary and Related Services long-term CAGR has outpaced general Total Personal Consumption Expenditure by approximately 3.6% per annum. What's fascinating about these figures is that, even after this long duration of above-average growth, Veterinary, Pets, and Related Products together still only comprise roughly 1% of total U.S. consumption expenditure. Overall pet-related spending since 1990 has been increasing at a 6.8% CAGR, as tracked by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Source: IDEXX Investor presentation

Source: IDEXX Investor presentation

Per IBISWorld, pet ownership in the United States is expected to increase at a compound annual rate of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023. One of the largest drivers of this trend is the fact that millennials are more prone to delay the start of a family, given the high costs of children; many millenniums are opting for the alternative in becoming "pet parents."

Source: Grandview Research

Merger Value Proposition

Henry Schein was looking for a way to unlock the embedded value within its combined dental distribution and animal health distribution business in a tax-efficient manner. Management realized that Henry Schein could garner a premium multiple, becoming a pure-play animal health company. Given that HSAH was growing faster than the dental distribution business, it made sense to make a separation between the two; thus, came into play several different potential transactions to add value. Given the extremely low-cost basis of the business, an outright sale was not tax-efficient for investors. One transaction that made a lot of sense strategically was a vertical integration of Vets First Choice's fast growth prescription management platform with Henry Schein's Animal Health distribution business. The combination would give VFC the opportunity to tap the 100,000 global customer points while fully integrating with HSAH's market-leading practice information management systems, thereby becoming a one-stop shop for all software and distribution-related solutions for veterinarians.

As a stand-alone company Vets First Choice had been growing rapidly as an independent cloud-based software platform; we think, however, that with the combination of the HSAH's distribution business that growth can re-accelerate, especially once introduced globally in 2020. On top of that, we think there are further synergies in VFC's ability to drive volumes through the Veterinarian channel. So, as Vets become more successful driving revenues through their practices with higher compliance and better care/convenience, Covetrus benefits by higher distribution revenue share through VFC, but also by more distribution volumes flowing through the legacy HSAH network. Finally, as veterinarians and their customers get more comfort around using Covetrus prescription management solutions, these early cohort sales trends get better over time, as there is a significant time lag on adoption levels.

Source: Covetrus Capital Markets Day

In speaking with Covetrus management, we learned that another overlooked aspect of Vets First Choice is that the entire field sales team was under 50 people nationwide, what they termed a "hunting party;" combining with Henry Schein Animal Health's distribution business, there will be over 1,200 dedicated sales professionals who can cross sell Covetrus' VFC products. Not only will VFC have significantly more coverage, but the 1,200+ sales reps within HSAH have built long-term trusted relationships that are significant value-adds, given vets' hesitation to implement new complex PIMS software systems or try a new prescription management system.

Based on information from our call, there are also some material overlaps between the sales staff at HSAH and that at VFC with the potential to optimize the cost structure. Additionally, there appears to be some long-term cost savings with the on-premise PIMS system migrating to the cloud. The legacy on-premise solution has many legacy versions of the software platform that Covetrus (HSAH) continues to support. Eventually, however, as more customers convert to the cloud, the on-premise systems will require less support, as the oldest on-premise systems get deactivated/converted. Cloud-based PIMS as of Q2 '19 represent 8.2% of the global installed base, which is growing 20% y/y and up significantly from Q1 2018 of 5.4%. The Practice Information Management System is like other sticky Enterprise Resource Planning platforms that have large switching costs, which makes it difficult to have large shifts in market share among peers.

Key Points to the Covetrus Strategy:

Increase sales to existing customers by focusing on differentiated offerings and cross selling between the Animal Health Distribution business and the prescription management platform.

Develop advanced insight and analytics and continue to develop a cohesive, cloud-enabled IT infrastructure and solutions.

Enhance customer and client relationships in a consolidating industry by leveraging its supply-chain expertise, innovation pipeline and proprietary technology-enabled solutions.

Drive category growth by leveraging medical compliance insights and identify and narrow gaps in care through proactive prescription management.

Source: Covetrus Investor Presentation

Negatives Since IPO

After speaking with management and going over some of the events that transpired during the first 7 months of being public, it was clear that the management team had bitten off more than they could chew operationally. While clearly this is not the gold standard with which investors are used to working with the Shaw family, there are justifiable reasons for most of the early hiccups.

Q1 Issues:

A delayed Q1 '19 earnings result. This was due to the unexpected complexities and delays arising from the Reverse Morris Trust transaction taking place intra-quarter.

A light Q1 print. Both sales and earnings were below expectations, including a 1% rebate classification headwind.

Tough y/y comps.

A 10% headwind in APAC from the loss of a manufacturer relationship in Q4 2018.

Overall, more than a 2% headwind from customer/manufacturing losses.

Pro forma adjusted organic revenue growth of 3%.

Q2 issues:

Due to cloud-based accounting rules, software expenses that management anticipated being capitalized ended up being expensed. This affects $15m per year in "additional" headline costs.

The planned step-up in R&D in Q2 offset some of the value capture measures during the quarter. These incremental R&D expenditures should continue throughout year-end.

Transition Service Agreements ("TSA") went into effect upon the separation of Henry Schein from Henry Schein Animal Health. These TSAs are in place because some of the warehouses consolidated some animal health products out of predominately dental and healthcare distribution warehouses. Thus, while Covetrus builds out capacity and services for those products, it is paying Henry Schein a fee to house and distribute those products, costing annually ~$25mn. There are 50 remaining TSAs, and all 50 should be neutralized by the end of 2020; these additional costs should thus gradually decline from now until the end of 2020, and we estimate $5-10mn in annual cost savings based on our conversations once neutralization is complete.

From Q2 Call:

"Our GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were $205 million during the second quarter of 2019. Pro forma corporate expenses ramped up in Q2 due to infrastructure investment timing and our efforts to accelerate the exit from certain transition services agreements, which resulted in certain duplicative costs being incurred. Specifically, such expenses were redundant with the TSA agreements as we prepared to transition responsibility to our internal teams, which has the short-term effect of us double paying for the same service. As we get further and further into the transformation over the next 12 months, we expect to see a reduction in the duplicative expenses captured in the P&L today."

From Q2 Call:

"On a pro forma basis, which includes Vets First Choice in the prior year, net sales declined 4% in Q2, of which foreign exchange effects were a 3% headwind. Non-GAAP pro forma organic net sales declined 1%. As Ben mentioned in his comments, net sales throughout this quarter was affected by the market slowdown in North America and Brexit-related disruption in the U.K., which was partially offset by strength in our prescription management platform. Results also include the impact from the previously announced customer loss in North America prior to the formation of Covetrus and the impact in APAC tied to the manufacturer moving to a direct sales model in Q4 2018. Normalizing for these, underlying pro forma organic growth would have been 2% in Q2 and 3% year to date."

High Leverage:

Given the high debt-load (>5x EBITDA) due to the $1.1bn dividend to Henry Schein, investors with a more risk-averse disposition likely sold Covetrus at just the hint of more bad news to come. Leverage is certainly a concern, but there is some comfort in the fact that the secured first liens are trading ~ 99 cents on the dollar up from ~ 96 cents on the dollar when Covetrus IPOed, and the $960mn tranche does not mature until 2024.

Goldman initiated at Sell:

After a 70% decline inside of seven months, Goldman does the unthinkable and pours more gas on the fire with a sell initiation on September 9th. Goldman's catalyst for the sell initiation was supposed to be price-related disadvantages versus online retailers. What the analysts at Goldman did was compare pricing on the top 50 medications (40 prescriptions, 10 OTC). Of the 35 products that overlapped peers, Goldman found that the basket was priced at a 17% premium. Based on our questions with management and analysis, Goldman forgot to include the manufacturer instant rebates and sale items from Covetrus in the analysis. These are prescription items that are on sale (auto-ship or basic discount) or have a manufacturers rebate that is applicable to all online pharmacy customers. When you factor the rebates, discounts, and auto-ship savings into the analysis, the prices are more or less on par with online competitors and in some cases even below online prices.

Raising even more suspicion at Goldman's analysis was a piece out of Raymond James that mentions minimum advertised pricing (MAP) being enforced on alternative channels like Chewy and 1-800-PetMeds. It appears Boehringer and Elanco (NYSE:ELAN), two of the largest animal health pharmaceutical manufacturers, have implemented a form of MAP pricing with large price increases on common companion animal health drugs to treat flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives (see below).

Enforcement of this by more manufacturers would benefit Covetrus by having more price parity with online retailers. If MAP pricing puts all participants on a level playing field, Covetrus would have an even better competitive edge, given the convenience advantage. As physically mailing scripts or uploading scripts to online pharmacies is clunky, the easiest pathway for a customer is purchasing from their trusted vet. Vets really have no incentive to approve scripts for online prescriptions, since every prescription filled outside their pharmacy is lost revenue. Prescription drugs on average are about 30% of a clinic's sales, so vets have a big incentive to use Covetrus to prevent prescription leakage to other less trustworthy channels that occasionally use gray market inventory. Furthermore, the fact that online retailers contact vets via fax and over the phone to confirm prescriptions takes away from other essential duties in the clinic while adding nothing to a vet's bottom line.

"By law, these are prescriptions medications that require an authorization from the veterinarian, who has had a physical relationship. So, online retailers are at the mercy of veterinarians authorizing fax-based prescriptions back to them, but with the availability and access to Vets First Choice, we've effectively stopped the faxes." - Ben Shaw, Raymond James NAEC

Chairman:

On September 4th, Covetrus announced David Shaw's board chair succession, which caused a few concerns about the trajectory of the business. David Shaw was a one-term director and was instrumental in the strategic combination of HSAH and VFC. However, based on some of the TSAs with Henry Schein being completed sooner than anticipated and some of the milestones achieved, David thought now was a good time to bring in Benjamin Wolin with deep expertise in digital healthcare, pharmacy, and technology. David also didn't want any appearance of conflicts with his son Ben Shaw as standing CEO. David Shaw will remain on the board indefinitely.

While, in aggregate, all these headwinds have hurt the short-term profitability of Covetrus, we believe the long-term outlook is quite compelling, as management didn't change its 3-year synergy target of $100mn. Even if one estimates only 50% capture of the synergy target, the stock is still very compelling, given the size of the sell-off and organic growth opportunities longer term.

Competition

In cloud-based prescription management, VetSource is the closest direct competitor to legacy Vets First Choice, and there are a few differentiating factors between the two products. Legacy VFC differentiates itself by providing complete analytics, including client retention analysis, compliance measurements, gaps in care analysis, and treatment statistics. While VetSource offers some similar capabilities, it is more of an online ordering solution that integrates with the various Practice Information Management Systems, sends email reminders, and does prescription-compounding and electronic scripts. VFC has a more comprehensive solution and integrates seamlessly with the industry-leading HSAH PIMS solution, while providing an industry-leading distribution catalog. Legacy Henry Schein has accumulated details on what veterinarians test, diagnose, treat, prescribe, buy, and sell, as well as on pet owner demographics. All this proprietary information gives Vets First Choice a tremendous data-driven edge over VetSource.

According to website analytics firm Similarweb, legacy Vets First Choice has approximately 12x VetSource's website traffic. VetSource since its founding date in 2008 has raised total funding of $60mn, whereas Vets First Choice since its founding date in 2010 has raised $293mn. VFC prescription management platform has a commanding lead in the animal health prescription management business, and, based on our research, has at least 2.5x the sales of VetSource. Vets First Choice has also had notable early backers, including leads from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, and Hillhouse Capital Group and significant investments from Viking Global. To summarize, VFC is the category-leading platform within the U.S. with over 1/3 (EOY) U.S. market share, 6x the initial funding, 12x the website traffic, and 2.5x+ the sales of VetSource, and significantly higher growth rates than VetSource.

Regarding distribution, there are three major players that control the vast majority of market share in the Animal Health distribution space, particularly in the U.S. (see below). Legacy HSAH also maintains roughly 30% market share in the U.K., over 20% market share in key markets such as Europe and Australia/NZ, and approximately 5% share in emerging markets.

Source: William Blair, Raymond James, and proprietary industry estimates.

The animal health products and service market are highly competitive. Many animal health products are available to customers from many suppliers, including directly from manufacturers and through a variety of distributions.

Competitors:

Animal Health divisions of traditional distribution companies; the MWI Animal Health division of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) (Centaur Services Limited in the United Kingdom) and the Patterson Veterinary division of Patterson Companies (National Veterinary Services Limited in the United Kingdom).

Animal Health-Focused Companies: national, regional, local, and online distributors and technology vendors, as well as manufacturers of animal health products that sell directly to veterinary practices and retailers.

Practice Management Service Providers: IDEXX Laboratories and several regional and local competitors.

Brick and mortar retail channels offering veterinarian services, such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and PetSmart.

The Henry Schein Animal Health Business offers a broad range of products and services, including a wide portfolio of pharmaceuticals, pet nutrition products, and consumable supplies and equipment. The combination of Henry Schein Animal Health Business's product portfolio with its value-added solutions differentiates the Henry Schein Animal Health Business from several of its competitors.

Competitive Advantages:

Supply chain expertise. The Henry Schein Animal Health Business offers its Customers extensive supply chain expertise, including global sourcing capabilities (high importance in EU) , inventory management systems, and rapid order fulfillment from its network of domestic and international distribution centers.

, inventory management systems, and rapid order fulfillment from its network of domestic and international distribution centers. Extensive sales force. The Henry Schein Animal Health Business has over 1,200 sales consultants on staff. The Henry Schein Animal Health Business's sales consultants facilitate order processing, generate new sales through direct and frequent contact with Customers, and stay abreast of market developments and the hundreds of new products, services, and technologies introduced each year to educate practice personnel.

Market leadership in Practice Management Software (>60% share, U.S.). The Henry Schein Animal Health Business offers innovative technology-enabled solutions and services, including practice management software, data-driven applications, client communications tools, and related services. The Henry Schein Animal Health Business's practice management solutions provide practitioners with electronic medical records, treatment history, billing, accounts receivable analyses and management, appointment calendars, electronic claims processing, and word-processing programs.

Experienced Capital Allocators:

Covetrus is led by experienced capital allocators. The Shaw family founded and led Vets First Choice through an exponential period of growth, while also making strategic acquisitions to build out its ecosystem with the purchase of Road Runner and Atlas Pharmaceuticals, both specialty compounding pharmacies.

David Shaw was the founder of IDEXX in 1983 and was CEO and Chairman for nearly 20 years, starting out in a small warehouse in Portland, Maine. David early on had convinced Peter Crisp of Venrock Associates to start funding IDEXX to satiate David's global aspirations.

David also successfully founded Ikaria, which was subsequently sold in 2015 to Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) for $2.3bn. Additionally, he was a founding director and investor of Cytyc Corp., which was sold to Hologic for $6.2bn in 2007.

After David left IDEXX in February of 2002, he started up Black Point Group LLC, a venture that enables his family to invest in a portfolio of different growth companies. Black Point's strategy is essentially to look for interesting opportunities where you can create value by "riding big waves," such as revolutionary technology like medical devices or the software platform businesses. For more on David's investment philosophy, see the piece by Lori Valigra for MaineBiz.

David Shaw was instrumental in the deal between HSAH and VFC, having the foresight to see significant long-term synergies and competitive advantages by combining the two businesses.

Ben Shaw, Covetrus' current CEO, and David remain on the Board of Directors; Ben and David each own approximately 3% of the shares outstanding.

Valuation:

Since Covetrus was spun out of Henry Schein on February 5th, 2019, its relative underperformance has been quite spectacular: -78%, versus the S&P MidCap 400 return of +4.96%, and the Bloomberg Spins Index return of -13.25%.

Source: Bloomberg

While Covetrus does not have any direct comps given the unique combination of assets, we think it matches well with the Patterson Companies Animal Health segment, both in scope and size (LTM sales of $3,354mn in animal health; ~ 61% of sales). However, there are a few notable differences between the two companies that investors should be aware of: Patterson Animal Health division is more focused on the slower-growing production animal side, which includes the beef, dairy, and swine markets, whereas legacy HSAH is more focused on the faster-growing companion and equine market. Secondarily, as mentioned earlier, legacy HSAH has a commanding leadership position within Practice Information Management Systems (PIMS) with over 60% market share (18,000/30,000 practices) in the U.S. While Patterson doesn't break out PIMS market share for NaVetor, we've heard they are substantially smaller than the #2 solutions provider IDEXX (Cornerstone; ~20% share). Anecdotally, we've heard from a couple sources that Patterson's NaVetor is also inferior in terms of quality and capabilities.

Patterson also has a large dental distribution business which has a slightly higher margin profile than the animal health distribution business. Patterson's dental distribution business, however, has been experiencing declining organic sales (LTM -12%), while the animal health division is still growing at a low to mid-single digit pace. Juxtapose this with Covetrus, which consensus has growing topline organically in the mid-single range next year versus Patterson's growth of only 1%. Furthermore, Covetrus is still incubating the high-growth VFC prescription management software, and gross margins would be more comparable to Patterson at present if not for cloud-based accounting rules, integration costs, and other one-time items depressing current margins. If one considers that VFC is still running at a net adjusted EBITDA loss of -$7.2mn (FY 2018), the value within Covetrus is being masked by heavy reinvestment, costly one-time integrations, and an international expansion. Plus, VFC has a commanding lead in the animal health prescription management business, and based on our conversations, has at least 2.5x the sales of its number two competitor, VetSource. VFC has also expanded gross margins from 37% in 2016 to over 44% in 2018, all while growing sales at a 50% CAGR (2014-2018). As VFC makes up more of the overall Covetrus revenue base the gross margins should continue to expand over time, as the higher-margin software solutions, PIMS and VFC, continue to grow rapidly and take market share. Given that VFC has continued to perform post-RMT, we think every bit of the initial $1,250mn valuation placed on the business by Henry Schein (04/23/2018) is accurate; it is likely worth considerably more given the relevant comps. Comparable high growth predictable SaaS businesses are easily valued at 5x+ sales. When taking into consideration all the individual components and quality of Covetrus, the relative valuation spread is remarkable.

Source: Bloomberg, Sell-side, and proprietary estimates

Covetrus CEO Brian Shaw believes that more accurate comps for Covetrus (specifically for VFC) are athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), which have significantly disrupted the office practitioner market for human healthcare. athenahealth was taken out at 4.15x EV/Sales and HealthEquity is currently trading at 7.7x EV/Sales. Today, at current multiples, there is tremendous skepticism being priced into Covetrus. If one were to take the estimated valuation on VFC at 4x sales, the market is saying that the legacy HSAH distribution business as a standalone entity is worth 4.05x EBITDA, a multiple that none of the distribution peers have ever traded at, even during the height of the GFC.

Source: Bloomberg, Sell-side, and proprietary estimates

Risks

Higher-than-normal leverage due to the Reverse Morris Trust $1.1bn dividend paid back to the parent Henry Schein. While leverage is elevated at just over 5x EBITDA, we think by year end 2020 Covetrus will be able to delever by approximately one turn through debt pay-down and the achieved revenue and cost synergies.

Continued intense competition from online competitors (Chewy, PETS, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)) pulling market share away from veterinarians, as well as brick-and-mortar competitors such as Walmart entering the channel, testing 100 veterinary clinics over the next year.

Consolidation at the practice level, which could put downward pricing pressure on distributors.

A continued deceleration/slowdown in U.S. veterinary visits, as noted in the most recent quarter by both IDEXX and Covetrus.

Lower adoption of the VFC platform than expected and slower future growth as the white space opportunity narrows over time.

A possible increase in growth at VetSource through synergies and funding should it be acquired by a distribution peer such as AmerisourceBergen Corp. (MWI) or Patterson.

Conclusion

At first glance, this is a growth business that just had a negative four percent sales quarter. However, if one can look past the noise created by the merger, this is a business that has underlying organic growth in the +2-3% range this year, and in 2020 and beyond, a top-line growth profile in the mid to high-single digits with corresponding double-digit EBITDA growth.

While management has clearly underestimated the complexity of the combination of HSAH and VFC, we think the bad news has been exacerbated by turnover in the shareholder base. Covetrus has gone from a mid-cap to essentially a small cap, while coming out of a S&P 500 parent, Henry Schein. Investors that wanted a diversified dental and animal health distribution business listed on the S&P 500 all of a sudden were holding an animal health technology stub with a distribution business listed on the S&P MidCap 400.

Despite these missteps, we believe long-term there are significant competitive advantages to a fully integrated Practice Management System with inventory management, customer communication/marketing, specialty compounding, and distribution. This unique value-additive offering differentiates Covetrus from other distribution platforms and gives it a firm foothold in the veterinary software ecosystem, unlike any other provider. Furthermore, we don't think investors are paying attention to the long-term quality of the business with market leadership in three different verticals and what is one of the highest EBITDA growth profiles in the animal health market - not to mention it is trading at a substantial discount to a lower-quality and smaller distribution peer, Patterson. Covetrus is cheap on an absolute basis as well as on a relative basis, and we think that as the year-over-year comps get better in 2020, optically, Covetrus will look more like a growth business and multiples will re-rate accordingly.

