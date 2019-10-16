ETW: Discount Opportunity For A 9% Distribution Yield

As a fund that utilizes an option strategy this makes the expense ratio rather low, coming in at a total expense ratio of 1.09%.

The fund's focus on global holdings has held the recovering back, even while total NAV returns for the year are up just over 11%.

While many CEFs recovered from the drop presented last year, ETW was not one of them.

This article was first published on September 18, 2019.

Many funds came crashing down at the end of 2018, as global slowdown fears shook the market. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) was among the many that dropped sharply. It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise though, as ETW was trading at a lofty premium of 8% mid-year. The fund has still not recovered to its previous highs of last year. However, the NAV total return is still up a respectable 11%, with its total market return lagging at around 8%. This has created an attractive opportunity to pick up shares at a discount of 4.72%. Even better, the fund has a distribution rate of 9%.

Eaton Vance (EV) actually has numerous option strategy funds and most tend to be quite popular. There is the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV), trading at a premium of 2.66%. There is also the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB), trading at a premium of 5.77%. The difference between those two examples is that they focus primarily on the domestic U.S. equities, while ETW has a global tilt. This has led to a significant underperformance relative to their counterparts. However, this is where the opportunity is, as a lagging asset class we don't see the fund richly valued. Additionally, as a strong advocate of diversification, ETW can give an investor exposure to global assets. All while still being under the respectable EV umbrella. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Fund (EXG) is another globally-focused EV fund and similarly trades at an attractive discount of 3.13%, but this is near its average. Even on the longer-term 5-year basis.

ETW is held in the Income Generator portfolio at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, rated as a "Hold," and we would ideally be looking for entry into the fund with an 8% discount. However, I don't believe investors have missed the boat by even perhaps starting with small initial positions.

The fund has a healthy size of total managed assets, coming in at $1,091.393 million. This provides plenty of liquidity for most investors, as the average daily volume is 301,000 shares. ETW does have a bit of an unfortunate inception date being that its IPO was 9/28/2005. Only a couple years before the Great Financial Crash of 2008/09.

ETW has a primary investment objective "to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." The fund intends to deploy a strategy of "investing in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and write call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium. The Fund evaluates returns on an after-tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund."

This is a positive on several of EV's option strategy funds. As the fund writes options on indices rather than the underlying holdings; therefore, the underlying position does not get called away should the option be exercised. Bear in mind, for index options are all "cash-settled" and no shares are actually exchanged.

As of the latest Fact Sheet, the fund has call options written on 89% of the portfolio's value.

Performance

As previously mentioned, the global tilt of ETW has left the fund lagging relative to its U.S. domestic counterparts. However, if we are focusing on some of the fund's more closely related benchmarks, it has done relatively well. Both short term and long term show the fund's NAV either matching or beating the more appropriate benchmarks.

(Source - Fund's Semi-Annual Report)

They do provide the comparison to the S&P 500 in the chart included in their Semi-Annual report, but with a focus on global assets, this isn't necessarily the most appropriate. Additionally, they are a buy-write fund, making the comparison even more unfitting. Even the above benchmarks aren't the greatest example, with the MSCI Europe Index representing European exposure. And CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index representing only the buy-write strategy. This shows that ETW has done well to its passive counterparts.

There is another fund, which is an ETF, with a similar strategy. It is an actively managed fund, so it is not a perfect match, but it has done quite well in comparison. Here is a chart showing performance against a more similar ETF counterpart, AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (VEGA).

Data by YCharts

One of the primary benefits of ETW though is in its current discount. There have been periods where the fund has traded at even steeper discounts. However, its 5-year average discount is around 1.50%. Today, investors can pick up shares with a discount of 4.72%. This is after last year's significant premium of over 8% for some time! The 1-year z-scores comes in at -0.60.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The sharp decline in the fund's premium I believe can be attributed to the global slowdown fears brought on at the end of 2018. Another contributing factor is that the fund ended up cuttings its distribution at the beginning of 2019. More on this below.

Another important factor is that the fund has a reasonable total NAV return this year of 11.12% YTD, with the market price only up 7.68%. This leaves ETW in the unique position of being one of the few funds I noticed with a lagging market price in relation to the fund's NAV for the year.

Data by YCharts

For comparison, ETV's total NAV return is at 13.74% and has a total market return of 15.65%. Again, ETV is the U.S. domestic-focused sister fund.

Distribution

ETW pays on an attractive monthly schedule, currently at a payout of $0.0727. This works out to a market yield of 9% and a NAV yield of 8.58%. Of course, this is due to the fund's discount, the fund only has to earn 8.58% to be able to maintain the current payout. The fund did just earlier this year make a drastic cut to its distribution though. The payout rate was $0.091, in fact, the distribution was cut starting in 2017 as well. Additionally, as the fund went through the Great Financial Crisis of 2008/09, there were more cuts since then.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The fund has cut a total of 5 times. At first glance, many investors wouldn't even give this fund a chance but that is why it is important to look at total returns. It is an important point as I believe too many investors simply look at the distribution cuts and immediately write the fund off. I believe another important point is that ETW didn't have to cut their distribution either, at least for the last one. However, I believe they did because EV is one of the more conservative fund sponsors that focus more on the sustainability of the fund over a long period of time.

Data by YCharts

They merely saw the spike in the fund's distribution yield and made adjustments. EV is not a fund sponsor that will pay 10-12% yields for very long. They adjust accordingly, usually rather quickly.

I say they didn't need to cut because the fund actually has a considerable amount of unrealized appreciation in the portfolio.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

They could have easily turned these unrealized gains into realized gains and sustain the distribution through capital gains.

Additionally, the fund has a tax-managed focus, meaning they focus on reducing tax obligations or deferring them. This can be helped through the use of its options strategy. The option strategy allows them to collect a premium, but they can offset this capital gain by realizing losses on the underlying holdings. This allows them to provide the funds for the distribution but attribute it to ROC through realizing losses.

The tax breakdown for 2018 and 2017 is from the fund's Annual Report. Now, we will be able to see that the ROC from 2018 was technically destructive ROC, as the NAV declined year-over-year. But for 2017, nearly all of the fund's distribution was classified as ROC when the NAV rose!

(Source - Fund's Annual Report)

ROC defers an investor's tax obligation, this is because the cost basis is reduced. Therefore, an investor does not pay taxes on this portion of the distribution until they sell the shares. This continues until the cost basis reaches zero. When it reaches zero, any subsequent distribution is then taxed as a capital gains rate for the year it was received.

Portfolio

The fund not only has a tilt towards global equities, but the fund also has significant holdings in the tech sector. As of June 30, 2019, their Semi-Annual Report puts tech positions at 19% of the fund's total assets. This is followed up by consumer discretionary, health care, and communications services. For those two top sectors, we could classify ETW further as having a tilt towards being cyclical at the moment too. Meaning that the fund isn't necessarily for those that can't handle some volatility, as we have seen and can continue to expect to see.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

As mentioned several times throughout this article, ETW does have a global tilt. However, 55% of the fund is still allocated to the U.S. This is followed up by Japan at 11%, United Kingdom at 8.4%, and France at 7.7%. So, while the U.S. still makes up the majority of ETW, we have significant exposure to assets around the globe. In fact, Europe makes up approximately 33% of the portfolio and Asia comes in at around 11.66% of the portfolio.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report/Fund Fact Sheet)

This gives investors access to a wide array of global assets. While U.S. equities have performed remarkably well, we shouldn't ignore the potential for global equities to outperform during some periods. This is why diversification is generally viewed as a benefit to an investor if one asset class goes down - there is potential for another to rise.

The top holdings of the fund are some of the big tech names you would expect.

(Source - Fund Website)

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) comes in at number one, making up a significant 4.39% of assets for the fund. MSFT has been on a remarkable run for 2019, up a whopping 35.77%. The company's latest earnings were released on July 18. They beat their EPS by $0.50, as the company had EPS of $1.71. Revenue also beat expectations by $920 million, a 12.1% year-over-year increase. MSFT's next earnings announcement is expected on October 23, 2019.

MSFT has also been a great dividend growth company. This benefits investors in ETW, as the company pays dividends that ETW collects.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Some of the names we should keep an eye on though are Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL). Strangely enough, ETW owns both share classes of Alphabet, at different weightings. However, we should keep an eye on these companies specifically as they are going through antitrust probes from the FTC. This was brought on by the fact that these are giant corporations that the public interacts with daily and almost constantly. Additionally, there are concerns that search results are filtered when using these platforms.

MSFT is safe from these latest investigations, as in the '90s, the company was already investigated for antitrust reasons.

Overall, the companies really haven't taken a big hit since it was announced and YTD returns have been exceptional.

Data by YCharts

Even with MSFT spared from the latest investigations, it is lagging AAPL and FB. GOOG is the laggard but had reported soft earnings earlier this year, before rebounding in their latest release on July 25th.

Overall, the underlying portfolio is tech-heavy, with a global tilt. This means an investor should expect volatility with ETW. However, the fund's underlying options strategy could potentially offset some of the wildest swings in NAV to a small degree and potentially provide enhanced income through collecting premiums.

Conclusion

ETW appears to be a great value at the present, with an almost 5% discount when the fund was trading at a steep premium just last year. Additionally, the other EV funds are trading at premiums even now. Albeit, they are the ones focused on U.S. domestic securities. ETW has a tilt towards global exposure and has led to the fund's underperformance for 2019. But this is what may be presenting investors an opportunity to pick up shares at a bargain. Having diversification to global assets doesn't hurt either!

The fund has had several distributions cuts, but overall the fund has been able to put up attractive total return numbers. Besides that, I don't think the fund had to necessarily cut anyway. Eaton Vance is one of the more conservative CEF sponsors and usually cuts quickly. As the yield spiked up during last year's selloff, that is exactly what they did. This can provide for a more sustainable long-term fund rather than having a fund trying to distribute out 10-12%+ distributions for a period of time. Generally, EV will set a sustainable distribution before eroding the NAV.

An additional benefit for ETW is the ROC that is being used. Last year it was technically destructive, but in prior years the distributions were classified as ROC when the NAV increased. This means that it was merely deferring tax obligations by reducing cost basis for an investor. This can be viewed as a positive for most investors, especially those that have no plans to sell and possibly pass these holdings onto their heirs!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETW, ETV, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.