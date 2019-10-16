Wirecard Vs. Financial Times - The Drama Continues

While it is easy and convenient to easily dismiss the accusations by the FT as misleading and defamatory, the fairly sophisticated nature of that investigation is at least concerning.

For the first time, the FT also uploaded various files and email correspondence as evidence which is accessible to anyone reading the article.

Around half a year after allegations revealed by the Financial Times (NYSE:FT) rocked Wirecard's stock (OTCPK:WRCDF, OTCPK:WCAGY) in Q1/2019, a new article released by the Financial Times Dan McCrum shattered the stock again.

Titled "Wirecard's suspect accounting practices revealed" the Financial Times reveals new and more substantial allegations related to fraudulently inflating sales and profits at Wirecard's Ireland and Dubai subsidiaries. For the first time, the FT also uploaded various files and email correspondence as evidence which is accessible to anyone reading the article. Following the exchange of accusations and fake claims in early 2019, it is now time to assess the nature and impact of the latest investigations for Wirecard investors.

Please note: As a disclaimer, given the comprehensive and convoluted nature of the files the Financial Times has uploaded as potential evidence, it is impossible to verify or falsify the claims raised in that article. Instead, this article seeks to critically assess these claims and provide the author's opinion on the overall situation. Also, the FT does not allow to explicitly quote or copy passages from the article and thus sections referring to this article will be paraphrased.

So, let's find out what exactly is going on.

What is going on at Wirecard?

Back in January/February 2019, the series of articles published by the Financial Times where it accused Wirecard of criminally using forged contracts and fraudulent transactions sent the stock down as much as 50% within days before recovering after Wirecard rebutted those articles. The end result was that there was indeed a grain of truth in those allegations but the magnitude overall was minuscule with Wirecard having to restate around €2.5 million in revenue. This lack of critical governance and compliance was subsequently addressed by a comprehensive and proactive statement and the auditor's approval of Wirecard's financial statements. Back then it looks as if this chapter was closed and investors refocused on Wirecard's strong fundamentals.

However, that was just the calm before the storm as yesterday's article features a series of accusations which are more serious, both in terms of potentially affected revenue as well as the people involved.

1. Fake clients at one of Wirecard's partner processing companies, Al Alam Solutions

Over the years, Wirecard has rapidly been expanding worldwide by acquiring local payment processing businesses acting as a third-party acquirer for Wirecard. One of these is Al Alam Solutions, an intermediary company located in Dubai, responsible for a substantial part of Wirecard's worldwide EBITDA in 2016.

Source: FT files on Wirecard (orange column added by author)

According to the FT, Al Alam Solutions is processing millions of euros from some of Wirecard's biggest clients. For instance, in January 2017, Al Alam is said to have processed transactions of 18 Wirecard clients amounting to a volume of €139M.

Source: FT files on Wirecard - "Q4 Monitoring CR_intern (Some FT Redactions).xlsx"

None of that is concerning so far and Al Alam's homepage claims that Al Alam "develops online payment, risk management solutions and services that help you make your business more efficient, customer centric and geared for future growth. Our solution portfolio include PayStream, a payment processing solution that enables outsourcing of payment and risk management systems; and Payment-Elevation-Engine (PEE), functioning as an e-gateway used for processing payment transactions in various currencies."

The FT goes on and mentions that a visit to Al Alam's office showed that it has less than ten staff members and is basically just a "threadbare operation." While I believe that the FT has actually visited that place, the articles give no clues as to how the FT determined the number of employees. Have they just been at the reception and counted everyone passing by? When have they been there? Why would Al Alam Solutions let them in in the first place given the events having taken place earlier this year with Wirecard and the Financial Times? Have they maybe just visited a data center? Do they have remote employees or external partners?

On top of that the FT claims that almost half of the 34 clients Al Alam is processing have never even heard of Al Alam, such as US payments processor CCBill or Gaming Network Solutions. That is a very serious claim but also one that is entirely dependent on whether the files the FT uses as evidence are real and show real names of Wirecard's customers as reported. What's even worse is the claim that some of these companies shown in the spreadsheets like Piku or Molotok have either already been closed down or not generating any meaningful sales in the periods shown in these documents which would obviously mean that sales were not only inflated but actually also invented. However, the documents reveal in no way that the names used are actual names of customers. They could also be aliases, groups of customer clusters or anything else.

2. Al Alam's business is responsible for substantial parts of Wirecard's sales and profits despite low payment volumes

As mentioned earlier Wirecard's auditor Ernst & Young signed Wirecard's financial statements in 2019 which credibly showed that Wirecard is reporting in a true and fair view. EY is one of the most respected audit and accountancy firms and its reputation could be easily shattered into pieces in case of a massive accounting scandal.

That massive accounting scandal is what the FT believes to have uncovered at Wirecard based on the internal documents it received by whistleblowers. The accusation is that the Al Alam business was used to report sales and profits for two of Wirecard's most profitable subsidiaries, CardSystems Middle East and Wirecard UK & Ireland. If we take the figures in the spreadsheet at face value those two subsidiaries account for €4.2B in net payment volume (around half of the total of Wirecard's third-party acquirer) and $174M of EBITDA in 2016.

Source: FT files on Wirecard (orange column added by author)

Wirecard's 2016 annual report shows EBITDA of $307M and a transaction volume processed through the Wirecard platform of €61.7B. As such the two major subsidiaries channeled through Dubai-based Al Alam would account for over half of Wirecard's full-year profits. Moreover, it would imply, as the FT points out, that the €4.2B in net payment volume from Al Alam is more profitable than the remaining €57B.

That claim is very serious but also dangerous in my opinion as it is absolutely unclear from the documents provided what exactly is recorded as gross and net payment volume in these files and how this relates to the overall transaction volume of €62B reported for the Wirecard Group in 2016. If indeed those figures were comparable that would be reason for serious concern for investors as this automatically raises the question what is going on with the rest of Wirecard's massive transaction volumes.

It may also be detrimental and devastating for EY as it does not take a genius to discover this obviously massive and suspicious contradiction. As a world-renown editor EY will definitely perform global and regional top-down plausibility and sanity checks at group and subsidiary level especially at a company like Wirecard with dozens of subsidiaries and third-party acquirers. In case EY didn't spot this even calling this a massive lack of oversight would not be an adequate description.

3. Internal emails showing suspect activity

Part of the collection of files the FT has uploaded includes allegedly email correspondence among senior Wirecard finance members, most notably Lars Rastede (Manager of Mergers & Acquisitions) and Edo Kruniawan (Head of International Reporting). The FT is not explicitly quoting any of that correspondence in its article yet claims that this is supposed to show how EY might have been misled.

At the core these emails from April 2018 are circling around the complex nature of recognizing revenue from contracts with customers under IAS 15 in conjunction with IAS 36 "Impairment of Assets." It started off with a file "Q4 2017 Monitoring CR-intern.xlsx" that Lars Rastede sent to Edo Kurniawan in an email which was later enhanced by adding an explanation regarding triggering event analysis as shown below.

Source: FT files on Wirecard - Email - Lars Rastede asks Edo Kuriawan if he understands test 9 April 2018

This is basically used to determine if an impairment test is necessary which of course would impact revenue recognized. It claims that no impairment is necessary in case gross margin is higher than annual depreciation. In a separate conversation Lars Rastede mentions that this is totally fine with the EY auditors:

Source: FT files on Wirecard - Conversation history - Lars Rastede and Edo Kurniawan discuss file for EY 9 April 2018

This calculation is based on using future discounted cash flow and while I am no accounting expert and given that IAS 15 and IAS 36 are among the most complex accounting standards and cannot comment on the validity of this statement it does not in the slightest reveal any lack of oversight by EY as the FT claims in its article. However, given that this table was apparently provided to EY including the triggering-event analysis it should be safe to assume that EY has verified this thoroughly.

Investor Takeaway

While it's easy and convenient to immediately dismiss the accusations by the FT as misleading and defamatory (as in earlier cases), the fairly sophisticated nature of that investigation including potential Excel spreadsheets and correspondence among senior Finance members is at least concerning in the way why some of Wirecard's employees have an interest in providing that material to the FT assuming the claims by the FT are valid.

Wirecard itself replied with a short but strong statement on its Investor Relations page:

Source: Wirecard Investor Relations

However, while it is necessary to quickly respond to that article, that reply is not particularly helpful as it lacks verifiable information. At the bare minimum, Wirecard should comment on these files, i.e. if they are real, outdated, never used, only used for internal reporting, etc. and whether the subsidiaries in question have been part of the extensive EY audit. I am hoping that they will provide more comprehensive commentary on this FT article over the next days and weeks.

Apart from that, the FT is also lacking critical information most notably as to what it has done to check whether these files are authentic or not and whether they have spoken to Wirecard first before releasing this article knowing how detrimental it can be to Wirecard's stock price and its investors.

That said, if indeed those files are authentic and also used as final input for external reporting, then not only are these allegations serious and concerning but also the way Wirecard is technically generating these massive Excel files as they appear to be a huge manual collection of input as fixed values which is always difficult to maintain and validate.

It is in no way possible at this stage with the available information to verify or falsify any claims. Instead, I believe the best thing investors can do is to have confidence in EY as the auditor and in the BaFin (the German equivalent to the SEC) and I also trust management here as based on the supposed evidence brought forward by the FT I cannot spot any fraudulent behavior here. It is also likely that the FT will follow up on its article and I also wouldn't be surprised if authorities will take a closer look at these investigations.

As such the stock will remain highly volatile and is nothing for the fainthearted investor.

I will stay long in the stock and look forward to its next earnings report in a few weeks while at the same time carefully monitoring for any new developments. I haven't added to my holdings as I am expecting more downside from the fallout of this article.

What do you think about this latest chapter in the battle between Wirecard and the Financial Times? Is Wirecard the next big accounting scandal or are the documents uploaded by the FT not authentic?

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRCDF, WCAGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision. I am also not verifying or falsifying any of the claims of the Financial Times but merely listing them and giving my personal opinion on it. The screenshots displaying snapshots from Excel spreadsheets and Email correspondence are taken from the files linked in the article of the Financial Times. I am in no way saying that those files are authentic and reveal actual figures at Wirecard and its customers. I am also not claiming that any of the people mentioned in the email correspondence uploaded by the Financial Times has actually written these things and as such I am not spreading private information as the Financial Times has already made that information public and accessible to anyone.