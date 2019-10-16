Signet Jewelers' Turnaround Is Still A Big Question Mark

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) remains a highly speculative investment at this point in its turnaround. Weakening sales continue to wreak havoc down the P&L and management has yet to put forth a sufficient remedy to stop losing jewelry market customers. One bright spot at Signet is Piercing Pagoda, the company's mall kiosk business. As part of its turnaround strategy, Signet intends to implement the blueprint that has made Piercing Pagoda so successful at its other banners. Time will be the true test whether this strategy will benefit the company as a whole. On other fronts, the company is making progress putting Signet on a solid financial footing as the company continues to navigate this extremely challenging retail environment. In the market, Signet's stock continues to get whipsawed from the tug-of-war between shorts and longs. At the end of the day, Signet must reverse its sales trend before the stock will begin to make a full recovery. Because of all the uncertainties, it is recommended that long-term investors avoid Signet's shares at its current market price.

Sales

On a consolidated basis, sales declined 3.9 percent in Q2 compared to an increase of 1.5 percent in the same period last year due to fewer stores in operation and stiffening competition across all product categories. See Signet's Q2 results for full details. In North America, sales fell 3.6 percent in Q2 as the sales increase in Fashion products was more than offset by declining revenue in Bridal, Watches, and Other products categories. Across the pond, Signet's International Segment has seemingly capitulated to double-digit sale declines in order to allow management to direct its focus on the North American Segment. As the company enters the back half of the fiscal year, consolidated sales are expected to fall 4.3 percent in the third quarter and another 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter. (Forecasted sales are midpoint estimates of management's forward-looking guidance).

Source: Signet's quarterly filings data found at SEC.gov.

At the store level, banners struggled to maintain market share in the face of stiff competition from competitors as well as Signet's other banners. With the exception of Piercing Pagoda and Zales, all banners comped negatively in Q2. Kay Jewelers, Signet's flagship and largest banner by sales reported negative 2.7 percent same-store-sales with 3.2 percent fewer transactions than in the year ago period. Zales, the second largest banner, bucked the same-store-sales trend reporting a positive 2 percent comp, but transactions fell 2.9 percent. Finally, Jared, the third largest banner, experienced a negative 3.5 percent same-store-sales and 8.8 percent fewer transactions. The only banner increasing both same-store-sales and the number of transactions was Piercing Pagoda, with 11.4 percent and 3.4 percent respectively.

Source: Signet's key performance indicator data found at SEC.gov.

In sum, sales growth has been terrible at Signet. The company's "Path to Brilliance" transformation plan is supposed to be the remedy, but, over half-way through, the plan has yet to show any clear results. Moving forward, one strategy management intends to implement, leveraging Piercing Pagoda's playbook, is providing services.

Emulating Piercing Pagoda's success

For the last 9 quarters, Piercing Pagoda has reported positive same-store-sales growth; and for the last 5 quarters, growth has been double-digits. What is perhaps more impressive is that all this growth is occurring in stores solely located in malls. Although there is most definitely more than one reason for the banner's success, the most straight-forward explanation is Piercing Pagoda provides ear piercing services. According to Piercing Pagoda's website, "ear piercing [is] the core business, and it is relied upon to drive traffic." See About Piercing Pagoda at Pagoda.com. Fulfilling this crucial need gets customers to the store, and the affordability of its merchandise (according to Piercing Pagoda's website, inventory is priced between a few dollars at the low-end to $1,300 at the high-end) makes getting complementary sales easy.

Here is an excerpt of Gina Drosos, CEO of Signet, speaking on the FY'20 Q2 Conference Call about adopting ear piercing services at Kay:

. . . [W]e have been testing and learning at a small group of Kay stores leveraging the expertise of our Piercing Pagoda team. These tests will be expanded further during the fourth quarter, with an expectation of offering piercing services at several hundred Kay stores by early next year. Overall, while services will be a small incremental contributor in fiscal 2020, we expect it to be a meaningful traffic and revenue driver for Signet in the longer term as we scale our efforts.

Unfortunately, it is unclear whether the success at Piercing Pagoda can be replicated at the much larger Kay Jewelers because the two have a different target market. The former tends to focus on the value-conscience, fashion-oriented, young demographic while the latter more broadly targets the mid-market, adult demographic. If management wants to succeed, Kay will have to adopt lower prices for at least some of its products and tailor its marketing message to raise awareness with the younger audience. But by doing so, management is running the risk of alienating Kay's current target customers, which could impact sales in the long-run.

Additionally, by targeting Piercing Pagoda's customers at Kay, Signet risks cannibalizing sales between the two banners. Unlike Signet's other banners where cannibalization is rampant, Piercing Pagoda's unique targeting has so far shielded it from Signet's other banners in the fight for customer share-of-wallet. But by adding piercing services and lower-priced merchandise at Kay, Signet runs the risk of cannibalizing Piercing Pagoda's sales. This will be especially true in malls because all 567 Piercing Pagoda stores are located there.

Inevitably, success will be determined by sales at the two banners. Only time will tell if management's game plan will yield the intended results.

Prudent working capital management and strengthening the balance sheet

A bright spot in the quarter was Signet's working capital management. Historically, the second and the fourth quarters are where the company has the ability to free up inventory working capital as sales typically slow heading into the third quarter and pick back up in the fourth. And this quarter was no different as Signet generated $104.6m in operating cash from inventory reductions. More importantly, the company added $81.2m of its operating cash to cash & cash equivalents at the end of the quarter, bringing the line item balance to $271.5m.

Signet is also being proactive by strengthening the balance sheet via debt consolidation. In addition to its Q2 earnings release, Signet announced a tender offer to redeem all outstanding notes due 2024 and refinancing of its credit revolver. See September 5, 2019 Press Release for more information. Although the refinancing package is not expected to materially reduce interest expense, the consolidation is advantageous because it redeems all its public notes at a nearly 5 percent discount to par as well as extends all Signet's debt out until 2024.

In all, management's savvy prevailed with regard to working capital management and debt consolidation. The company's cash balance is sizable and coupled with its overall liquidity, Signet has a plenty big enough war chest to continue down its "Path to Brilliance".

Market reaction in the wake of Signet's Q2 earnings report

The market responded positively in the days following Signet's Q2 earnings release but has since given back some of those gains as the short interest in the name continues to rise.

Data by YCharts

As of September 30, there is 19.52m shares, or 38 percent of the company's public float, of Signet that were short . In a previous Seeking Alpha article published in July, shares short stood at 12.45m, or 24 percent of public float. Between end of June and end of September, Signet's short interest has increased 57 percent.

With such a high percent of the company's share's short, the opportunity to make an extraordinary return is high in the event the company's turnaround takes hold and is clearly demonstrated in Signet's financials. Unfortunately, this past quarter merely demonstrated more of the same poor performance for the company.

Conclusion

With revenue still falling it would be ill-advised to suggest Signet as an unequivocal buy with nothing in the way of its shares appreciating significantly in the near to long-term. The company is taking a chance with its plans to adopt services and lower-priced merchandise at Kay, and it will be interesting to see how the strategy plays out over time. In the meantime, Signet's management is doing a good job prepping the balance sheet for an uncertain future. It is anticipated that the stock will continue to fluctuate, at times quite significantly, until Signet's course clears over the coming quarters. Therefore, it is recommended that long-term investors avoid the name at its current market price.

