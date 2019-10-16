HCA Healthcare's Valuation Too Attractive To Pass Up

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) has clearly outperformed the S&P 500 since my last article. Nevertheless, I believe the company still has more upside. At the moment, the stock trades at a P/E of just 12.78, and a forward P/E of 10.69. For comparison, the average P/E of the S&P 500 today is 22.29. This is a one of the signs that indicates the company is undervalued relative to the overall market.

A recession is likely coming in the following years, and many businesses will surely suffer. However, given their inexpensive valuation and the fact that they operate in a sector that has typically been less affected by recessions, I consider HCA to be a good investment.

Business Overview

HCA Healthcare is a for-profit operator of health care facilities, with 179 hospitals and more than 47,000 beds as of the start of 2019. They operate facilities in both the US and the UK, but most of the revenue (95.4%) comes from the US. In the US, their largest sources of revenue are private insurers, medicare and medicaid.

Source Revenue ($ millions) Ratio (%) Medicare 9,831 21.10% Managed Medicare 5,497 11.80% Medicaid 1,358 2.90% Managed Medicaid 2,403 5.10% Managed Care and Other Insurers 24,467 52.40% International 1,156 2.50% Other 1,965 4.20% Total Revenues 46,677 100%

According to a research by the CMS, health spending is expected to grow 0.8% higher than GDP until 2027. As a result, the health share of GDP is expected to rise from 17.9 percent in 2017 to 19.4 percent by 2027. This is clearly great news for HCA, which should continue to see increased growth in their revenue for the foreseeable future.

An investment in HCA could also be a good hedge for a possible upcoming recession, since healthcare is usually seen as a recession proof business. Many economists and investors expect a recession to take place in the upcoming years, which has them moving money from stocks to bonds or other safer investments. However, given the nature of HCA's business, their results shouldn't see that big of a hit in case of a recession.

Previous Performance

Data by YCharts

I last wrote about HCA over 600 days ago. Since that date, the stock's total return has been 20.77%, or 12.7% annualized. For reference, the S&P 500 ETF delivered a total return of 12.68% and annualized returns of 7.54%.

HCA has clearly outperformed the S&P 500, but I believe it is still undervalued. Since the article, HCA has increased their diluted EPS by 58.5% and operating cash flow by 26.49%, and this is without accounting for last quarter's earnings which will be reported by the end of this month.

Data by YCharts

In the last five years, HCA's revenue has grown by over 32.3%, while their operating cash flow has increased by 54.38%. This shows that, despite being in business for over 50 years, the company is still growing at a nice pace. Also, since operating cash flow has been growing at a higher rate than revenue, we can see that growth hasn't been coming at the expense of efficiency.

At the moment, the market cap for HCA is around $41.06 billion, while their TTM revenue is $48.84 billion. This means that the company is trading at a P/S of just 1.19. Also, since the company is producing around $6.87 billion a year in operating cash flow, their P/Cash Op. ratio is around 7.1.

Debt

HCA is a great company, but it's not without faults. One of the biggest concerns for investors is the amount of debt. At the moment, total debt is around $47.22 billion. This is more than the company's market cap ($46.68 billion) and total assets ($45.45 billion).

Data by YCharts

Clearly HCA has burdensome debt, which should be a cause for concern. Luckily, interest rates are at all time lows, which should provide extra flexibility to repay those debts.

Last year, the company paid $1.826 billion in interest expenses. Given their total debt levels, this implies they paid an average interest rate of 3.86%. While it's not as low as other companies, this is still a very good rate and far below the company's revenue and cash flow growth.

Owner Earnings Valuation

In 1986, Warren Buffett coined the term Owner Earnings to refer to his valuation method. In essence, this method takes the expected operating cash flows over the life of the business, minus the capital expenditures needed to maintain current operations, to obtain Owner Earnings. These are in turn discounted at the required rate of return of the investor, to determine the value of the company.

To arrive at the expected operating cash flow, its common to use the trailing twelve months results of the company. The tricky part is determining what Buffett calls maintenance capital expenditures, or the amount of money that needs to be reinvested each year to maintain operations. Finally, the discount rate will depend in each investor.

For HCA, I used the TTM cash flow from operations, and created 20 possible scenarios using different assumptions. For reference, the company's current TTM CAPEX are around $3.74 billion, and their annual depreciation and amortization charges are around $2.42 billion. The former number would probably assure continued growth, while the latter might better resemble the actual maintenance CAPEX.

For the discount rate, I believe it depends on each investors decision. For me personally, given the ultra-low interest rates we are seeing in the market, I believe 8% is more than fair for a solid business.

In the chart above are the estimated valuations given the two key assumptions, expressed in billions of USD. I also made another table (below), to show the upside/downside in each scenario assuming the current market cap of $41.06 billion.

We can see that in all scenarios where the discount rate is 8% or less, there is upside at the current price. However, I believe there is even further upside than suggested by these valuations. This valuation assumes HCA won't grow anymore, which I believe is selling the company short of it's potential when considering their operating cash flow has grown at a CAGR of 9.07% over the last 5 years.

Conclusion

HCA is a thriving business with a very attractive valuation. The company has increased their revenue by over 32% in the last five years, and the nature of their business should shield them from a possible recession. There are concerns about their large amounts of debt, but the low interest rates and the expected growth of the healthcare industry should ease some of the doubts investors have. The valuation model used indicates there is significant upside at the moment, even when assuming no future growth. Overall, given their current valuation, the sector they operate in, and the large amounts of cash flow they generate each year, I believe this company presents a great opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.