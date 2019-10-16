Seeking Alpha
Closed End Funds

Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: September 27, 2019

by: Stanford Chemist
Summary

18 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 19 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Munis lead while MLPs lag.

Voya slashes distributions on its equity CEFs.

Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday September 27th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

13 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 18 last week) and the average price return was -0.43% (down from 0.35% last week). The leading gainers were Investment Grade (+1.29%), California Munis (+1.26%) and High Yield Munis (+1.02%), while MLPs (-2.71%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

11 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 19 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.53% (down from 0.13% last week). The top sectors by NAV were U.S. Real Estate (+0.72%), California Munis (+0.41%) and Pennsylvania Munis (+0.39%). The top 2 losing sectors by NAV were U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (-3.54%) and MLPs (-3.52%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+3.70%), U.S. Utilities (+3.10%) and Multisector Income (+1.62%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.54%). The average sector discount is -5.43 % (up from -5.57% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was U.S. Growth & Income (+1.72%), while Global Equity Dividend (-1.61%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.14% (down from 0.19% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is U.S. Real Estate (+1.57), followed by Investment Grade (+1.45). The lowest z-score was Asia Equity (-0.89), followed by Emerging market Equity (-0.53). The average z-score is +0.58 (down from +0.60 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.39%), Global Equity Dividend (10.07%), Global Growth & Income (9.55%), Emerging Market Income (9.31%) and Covered Call (8.64%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.05% (same as last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund

Ticker

P/D decrease

Yield

P/D

Z-Score

Price change

NAV change

Voya Natural Resources Equity

(IRR)

-6.82%

14.59%

-9.95%

-2.6

-8.08%

-1.12%

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income

(IID)

-6.57%

11.85%

-10.03%

-1.8

-7.14%

-0.34%

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity

(IGD)

-6.12%

11.96%

-12.70%

-2.7

-6.56%

0.00%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

(OXLC)

-4.98%

17.46%

15.86%

-1.1

-4.13%

0.00%

MS India Investment

(IIF)

-4.49%

15.80%

-14.93%

-1.5

1.28%

6.64%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals

(ASA)

-3.88%

0.16%

-18.85%

-2.0

-3.05%

1.60%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term

(JEMD)

-3.84%

5.23%

-2.38%

0.6

-3.91%

-0.11%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

(MUA)

-3.40%

4.14%

5.48%

0.7

-2.94%

0.21%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity

(HIE)

-3.38%

12.89%

1.12%

-0.9

-4.93%

-1.75%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

(RIV)

-3.36%

12.01%

-0.64%

0.9

-3.52%

-0.23%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund

Ticker

P/D increase

Yield

P/D

z-score

Price change

NAV change

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

(GGO)

12.83%

4.84%

0.24%

1.6

12.07%

-2.25%

RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund

(RCG)

8.97%

%

-9.35%

1.0

5.76%

-4.71%

Western Asset Income Fund

(PAI)

7.53%

4.16%

8.36%

3.0

7.65%

0.20%

Gabelli Utility Trust

(GUT)

3.98%

8.08%

44.83%

1.2

3.63%

0.79%

Dreyfus Municipal Income

(DMF)

3.51%

4.49%

0.00%

2.6

3.96%

0.32%

PIMCO CA Municipal Income III

(PZC)

3.48%

4.42%

10.73%

0.6

3.84%

0.59%

Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund

(GOF)

3.39%

11.40%

9.67%

-0.1

3.29%

0.11%

BlackRock NY Municipal Income

(BNY)

3.01%

3.75%

-6.19%

1.8

3.71%

0.40%

BlackRock Science & Technology

(BSTZ)

2.96%

%

8.63%

0.0

-0.82%

-3.50%

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income

(INF)

2.95%

7.05%

-7.95%

3.6

2.36%

-0.92%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name

Ticker

Change

Previous

Current

Yield

Discount

z-score

Coverage

Announced

Ex-date

Voya Natural Resource Equity

(IRR)

-52.5%

0.162

0.077

14.59%

-9.95%

-2.6

7%

9/23/2019

10/1/2019

Voya Intl High Div Equity Inc

(IID)

-42.3%

0.052

0.03

11.85%

-10.03%

-1.8

10%

9/23/2019

10/1/2019

Voya Glb Eqty Div & Prem Opps

(IGD)

-34.4%

0.061

0.04

11.96%

-12.70%

-2.7

21%

9/23/2019

10/1/2019

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target

(JHY)

-24.9%

0.035

0.0263

3.19%

1.54%

-0.3

125%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

Voya Infrastructure Ind & Mat

(IDE)

-21.0%

0.29

0.229

8.07%

-11.88%

-1.2

5%

9/24/2019

10/1/2019

Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Value

(NUW)

-16.1%

0.056

0.047

3.41%

-2.30%

0

94%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

Nuveen NY Municipal Value 2

(NYV)

-15.3%

0.0425

0.036

3.05%

-10.27%

-0.9

97%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

Delaware Invest National Muni

(VFL)

-15.0%

0.05

0.0425

3.79%

-10.04%

0.7

114%

9/3/2019

9/19/2019

Templeton Global Income

(GIM)

-13.8%

0.032

0.0276

6.73%

-8.59%

1.6

127%

9/3/2019

9/13/2019

Templeton Emerging Mkts Income

(TEI)

-13.3%

0.0655

0.0568

7.59%

-9.29%

0

109%

9/3/2019

9/13/2019

Voya Global Adv & Premium Opp

(IGA)

-12.4%

0.225

0.197

8.81%

-9.44%

-0.6

5%

9/23/2019

10/1/2019

Delaware Invest CO Muni Income

(VCF)

-10.0%

0.05

0.045

3.65%

-3.08%

0.6

106%

9/3/2019

9/19/2019

Invesco PA Value Muni

(VPV)

-9.7%

0.0535

0.0483

4.44%

-7.45%

0.8

103%

9/3/2019

9/17/2019

Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2

(NCB)

-9.6%

0.047

0.0425

3.07%

-0.73%

0.4

106%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund

(NJV)

-8.9%

0.045

0.041

3.55%

-12.12%

1.1

98%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

First Trust Inter Dur Pref & I

(FPF)

-7.0%

0.1425

0.1325

6.78%

-2.50%

1

104%

9/19/2019

10/1/2019

Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps

(JSD)

-6.8%

0.1035

0.0965

8.27%

-10.38%

-0.9

103%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin

(CUBA)

-6.7%

0.305

0.28463

9.31%

-16.60%

1.1

-2%

9/12/2019

9/19/2019

MS Emerging Markets Domestic

(EDD)

-6.7%

0.15

0.14

8.60%

-12.15%

0.3

33%

9/20/2019

9/27/2019

Nuveen CA Quality Muni Inc

(NAC)

-6.3%

0.0555

0.052

4.19%

-7.40%

1.2

104%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund

(NPN)

-6.2%

0.0405

0.038

3.25%

-8.44%

0.3

103%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

Nuveen Taxable Muni Income

(NBB)

-5.3%

0.103

0.0975

5.04%

-0.45%

1.8

99%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

Clough Global Equity

(GLQ)

-4.0%

0.1152

0.1106

11.47%

-7.81%

-0.9

2%

9/10/2019

9/19/2019

Royce Value Trust

(RVT)

-3.6%

0.28

0.27

7.87%

-10.50%

0.1

6%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

Nuveen Senior Income

(NSL)

-3.5%

0.0375

0.0362

7.55%

-11.81%

-0.2

102%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

Clough Global Opportunities

(GLO)

-3.2%

0.0903

0.0874

11.40%

-9.80%

0.5

0%

9/10/2019

9/19/2019

Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps

(JRO)

-3.2%

0.0625

0.0605

7.61%

-11.91%

-0.5

101%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

Voya Emerging Market High Div.

(IHD)

-2.7%

0.185

0.18

10.55%

-9.96%

-0.5

6%

9/23/2019

10/1/2019

Tri-Continental Corporation

(TY)

-1.8%

0.265

0.2602

3.74%

-9.20%

1.4

32%

9/9/2019

9/17/2019

India Fund Inc

(IFN)

-1.7%

0.59

0.58

11.31%

-9.93%

0.4

-1%

9/11/2019

9/20/2019

MFS Special Value Trust

(MFV)

-1.2%

0.04676

0.0462

9.22%

7.71%

2.4

29%

9/3/2019

9/17/2019

Clough Global Div and Inc Fund

(GLV)

-0.9%

0.1035

0.1026

11.40%

-10.15%

0.3

19%

9/10/2019

9/19/2019

Franklin Limited Duration Inco

(FTF)

-0.7%

0.0858

0.0852

10.98%

-7.91%

0.3

51%

9/20/2019

9/27/2019

Delaware Inv Div & Inc

(DDF)

-0.6%

0.0908

0.0903

7.94%

25.57%

0.7

37%

9/3/2019

9/19/2019

MFS Intermediate High Income

(CIF)

-0.5%

0.02035

0.02024

9.31%

1.56%

0.9

57%

9/3/2019

9/17/2019

Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc

(DEX)

-0.2%

0.0916

0.0914

11.20%

-10.92%

0.2

40%

9/3/2019

9/19/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name

Ticker

Change

Previous

Current

Yield

Discount

z-score

Coverage

Announced

Ex-date

MFS Multi-Market Income

(MMT)

0.2%

0.04242

0.04251

8.57%

-6.74%

1.6

54%

9/3/2019

9/17/2019

Vivaldi Opportunities Fund

(VAM)

0.3%

0.11767

0.118

9.53%

-3.43%

-1.8

-10%

9/20/2019

10/2/2019

New Ireland Fund

(IRL)

0.5%

0.111

0.1115

5.25%

-18.03%

-0.2

2%

9/10/2019

9/19/2019

MFS Intermediate Income

(MIN)

0.6%

0.02876

0.02893

9.04%

-5.19%

1.9

30%

9/3/2019

9/17/2019

MFS Charter Income

(MCR)

0.6%

0.05983

0.06019

8.68%

-7.96%

1.3

49%

9/3/2019

9/17/2019

Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc

(FINS)

0.9%

0.1171

0.1181

%

0.35%

0

0%

9/3/2019

9/13/2019

EV Senior Floating Rate

(EFR)

1.3%

0.076

0.077

6.83%

-11.82%

-0.2

96%

9/3/2019

9/20/2019

EV Floating Rate Income

(EFT)

1.3%

0.076

0.077

6.63%

-12.15%

-0.3

97%

9/3/2019

9/20/2019

MFS Government Markets Income

(MGF)

1.4%

0.02887

0.02927

7.62%

-4.16%

1.1

33%

9/3/2019

9/17/2019

TCW Strategic Income

(TSI)

1.5%

0.0825

0.0837

5.64%

-3.57%

0.5

31%

9/16/2019

9/27/2019

EV Senior Income Trust

(EVF)

2.9%

0.034

0.035

6.85%

-12.43%

0.3

93%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

JH Income Securities

(JHS)

3.1%

0.1504

0.155

4.28%

-6.40%

0.4

33%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

JH Investors Trust

(JHI)

4.3%

0.3111

0.3246

7.67%

-7.03%

1.3

31%

9/3/2019

9/12/2019

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividen

(IAE)

4.9%

0.205

0.215

9.94%

-9.63%

0.6

5%

9/23/2019

10/1/2019

First Trust Senior FR Inc II

(FCT)

12.2%

0.0735

0.0825

8.24%

-12.34%

0.5

76%

9/19/2019

10/1/2019

Aberdeen Emerg Mkt Equity Inc

(AEF)

12.5%

0.04

0.045

1.82%

-12.60%

-1.1

53%

9/11/2019

9/20/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

