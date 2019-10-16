Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: September 27, 2019

18 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 19 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday September 27th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

13 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 18 last week) and the average price return was -0.43% (down from 0.35% last week). The leading gainers were Investment Grade (+1.29%), California Munis (+1.26%) and High Yield Munis (+1.02%), while MLPs (-2.71%) lagged.

11 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 19 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.53% (down from 0.13% last week). The top sectors by NAV were U.S. Real Estate (+0.72%), California Munis (+0.41%) and Pennsylvania Munis (+0.39%). The top 2 losing sectors by NAV were U.S. Health/Biotech Equity (-3.54%) and MLPs (-3.52%).

The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+3.70%), U.S. Utilities (+3.10%) and Multisector Income (+1.62%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.54%). The average sector discount is -5.43 % (up from -5.57% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was U.S. Growth & Income (+1.72%), while Global Equity Dividend (-1.61%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.14% (down from 0.19% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is U.S. Real Estate (+1.57), followed by Investment Grade (+1.45). The lowest z-score was Asia Equity (-0.89), followed by Emerging market Equity (-0.53). The average z-score is +0.58 (down from +0.60 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.39%), Global Equity Dividend (10.07%), Global Growth & Income (9.55%), Emerging Market Income (9.31%) and Covered Call (8.64%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.05% (same as last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Voya Natural Resources Equity (IRR) -6.82% 14.59% -9.95% -2.6 -8.08% -1.12% Voya International High Dividend Equity Income (IID) -6.57% 11.85% -10.03% -1.8 -7.14% -0.34% Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity (IGD) -6.12% 11.96% -12.70% -2.7 -6.56% 0.00% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) -4.98% 17.46% 15.86% -1.1 -4.13% 0.00% MS India Investment (IIF) -4.49% 15.80% -14.93% -1.5 1.28% 6.64% ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA) -3.88% 0.16% -18.85% -2.0 -3.05% 1.60% Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term (JEMD) -3.84% 5.23% -2.38% 0.6 -3.91% -0.11% BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) -3.40% 4.14% 5.48% 0.7 -2.94% 0.21% Miller/Howard High Income Equity (HIE) -3.38% 12.89% 1.12% -0.9 -4.93% -1.75% RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) -3.36% 12.01% -0.64% 0.9 -3.52% -0.23%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) 12.83% 4.84% 0.24% 1.6 12.07% -2.25% RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) 8.97% % -9.35% 1.0 5.76% -4.71% Western Asset Income Fund (PAI) 7.53% 4.16% 8.36% 3.0 7.65% 0.20% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 3.98% 8.08% 44.83% 1.2 3.63% 0.79% Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) 3.51% 4.49% 0.00% 2.6 3.96% 0.32% PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (PZC) 3.48% 4.42% 10.73% 0.6 3.84% 0.59% Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund (GOF) 3.39% 11.40% 9.67% -0.1 3.29% 0.11% BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) 3.01% 3.75% -6.19% 1.8 3.71% 0.40% BlackRock Science & Technology (BSTZ) 2.96% % 8.63% 0.0 -0.82% -3.50% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income (INF) 2.95% 7.05% -7.95% 3.6 2.36% -0.92%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Voya Natural Resource Equity (IRR) -52.5% 0.162 0.077 14.59% -9.95% -2.6 7% 9/23/2019 10/1/2019 Voya Intl High Div Equity Inc (IID) -42.3% 0.052 0.03 11.85% -10.03% -1.8 10% 9/23/2019 10/1/2019 Voya Glb Eqty Div & Prem Opps (IGD) -34.4% 0.061 0.04 11.96% -12.70% -2.7 21% 9/23/2019 10/1/2019 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY) -24.9% 0.035 0.0263 3.19% 1.54% -0.3 125% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Voya Infrastructure Ind & Mat (IDE) -21.0% 0.29 0.229 8.07% -11.88% -1.2 5% 9/24/2019 10/1/2019 Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Value (NUW) -16.1% 0.056 0.047 3.41% -2.30% 0 94% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen NY Municipal Value 2 (NYV) -15.3% 0.0425 0.036 3.05% -10.27% -0.9 97% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Delaware Invest National Muni (VFL) -15.0% 0.05 0.0425 3.79% -10.04% 0.7 114% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -13.8% 0.032 0.0276 6.73% -8.59% 1.6 127% 9/3/2019 9/13/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -13.3% 0.0655 0.0568 7.59% -9.29% 0 109% 9/3/2019 9/13/2019 Voya Global Adv & Premium Opp (IGA) -12.4% 0.225 0.197 8.81% -9.44% -0.6 5% 9/23/2019 10/1/2019 Delaware Invest CO Muni Income (VCF) -10.0% 0.05 0.045 3.65% -3.08% 0.6 106% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019 Invesco PA Value Muni (VPV) -9.7% 0.0535 0.0483 4.44% -7.45% 0.8 103% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 (NCB) -9.6% 0.047 0.0425 3.07% -0.73% 0.4 106% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund (NJV) -8.9% 0.045 0.041 3.55% -12.12% 1.1 98% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 First Trust Inter Dur Pref & I (FPF) -7.0% 0.1425 0.1325 6.78% -2.50% 1 104% 9/19/2019 10/1/2019 Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps (JSD) -6.8% 0.1035 0.0965 8.27% -10.38% -0.9 103% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) -6.7% 0.305 0.28463 9.31% -16.60% 1.1 -2% 9/12/2019 9/19/2019 MS Emerging Markets Domestic (EDD) -6.7% 0.15 0.14 8.60% -12.15% 0.3 33% 9/20/2019 9/27/2019 Nuveen CA Quality Muni Inc (NAC) -6.3% 0.0555 0.052 4.19% -7.40% 1.2 104% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NPN) -6.2% 0.0405 0.038 3.25% -8.44% 0.3 103% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen Taxable Muni Income (NBB) -5.3% 0.103 0.0975 5.04% -0.45% 1.8 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -4.0% 0.1152 0.1106 11.47% -7.81% -0.9 2% 9/10/2019 9/19/2019 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -3.6% 0.28 0.27 7.87% -10.50% 0.1 6% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) -3.5% 0.0375 0.0362 7.55% -11.81% -0.2 102% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -3.2% 0.0903 0.0874 11.40% -9.80% 0.5 0% 9/10/2019 9/19/2019 Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) -3.2% 0.0625 0.0605 7.61% -11.91% -0.5 101% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Voya Emerging Market High Div. (IHD) -2.7% 0.185 0.18 10.55% -9.96% -0.5 6% 9/23/2019 10/1/2019 Tri-Continental Corporation (TY) -1.8% 0.265 0.2602 3.74% -9.20% 1.4 32% 9/9/2019 9/17/2019 India Fund Inc (IFN) -1.7% 0.59 0.58 11.31% -9.93% 0.4 -1% 9/11/2019 9/20/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -1.2% 0.04676 0.0462 9.22% 7.71% 2.4 29% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -0.9% 0.1035 0.1026 11.40% -10.15% 0.3 19% 9/10/2019 9/19/2019 Franklin Limited Duration Inco (FTF) -0.7% 0.0858 0.0852 10.98% -7.91% 0.3 51% 9/20/2019 9/27/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.6% 0.0908 0.0903 7.94% 25.57% 0.7 37% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02035 0.02024 9.31% 1.56% 0.9 57% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.2% 0.0916 0.0914 11.20% -10.92% 0.2 40% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 0.2% 0.04242 0.04251 8.57% -6.74% 1.6 54% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) 0.3% 0.11767 0.118 9.53% -3.43% -1.8 -10% 9/20/2019 10/2/2019 New Ireland Fund (IRL) 0.5% 0.111 0.1115 5.25% -18.03% -0.2 2% 9/10/2019 9/19/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.6% 0.02876 0.02893 9.04% -5.19% 1.9 30% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.6% 0.05983 0.06019 8.68% -7.96% 1.3 49% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc (FINS) 0.9% 0.1171 0.1181 % 0.35% 0 0% 9/3/2019 9/13/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 1.3% 0.076 0.077 6.83% -11.82% -0.2 96% 9/3/2019 9/20/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 1.3% 0.076 0.077 6.63% -12.15% -0.3 97% 9/3/2019 9/20/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 1.4% 0.02887 0.02927 7.62% -4.16% 1.1 33% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 TCW Strategic Income (TSI) 1.5% 0.0825 0.0837 5.64% -3.57% 0.5 31% 9/16/2019 9/27/2019 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 2.9% 0.034 0.035 6.85% -12.43% 0.3 93% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 JH Income Securities (JHS) 3.1% 0.1504 0.155 4.28% -6.40% 0.4 33% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 JH Investors Trust (JHI) 4.3% 0.3111 0.3246 7.67% -7.03% 1.3 31% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Voya Asia Pacific High Dividen (IAE) 4.9% 0.205 0.215 9.94% -9.63% 0.6 5% 9/23/2019 10/1/2019 First Trust Senior FR Inc II (FCT) 12.2% 0.0735 0.0825 8.24% -12.34% 0.5 76% 9/19/2019 10/1/2019 Aberdeen Emerg Mkt Equity Inc (AEF) 12.5% 0.04 0.045 1.82% -12.60% -1.1 53% 9/11/2019 9/20/2019

