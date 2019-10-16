Hutchison Telecommunications: 2 Re-Rating Catalysts For The Cheapest Telecommunications Company In Hong Kong

With 5G spectrum costs possibly lower than expected, it is likely that Hutchison Telecommunications could utilize its cash pile for special dividends or accretive acquisitions.

Concerns over 5G spectrum costs have been proven to be overdone with the recent results of the 3.5GHz spectrum auction on October 14, 2019.

Elevator Pitch

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHKY) (OTCPK:HTCTF) (OTCPK:HUTCY) [215:HK] is currently trading at 0.81 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA, which is cheap on both an absolute and a relative basis. The company's Hong Kong telecommunications peers are valued by the market at between low single-digit to low teens forward EV/EBITDA multiples.

Going forward, there are two re-rating catalysts for Hutchison Telecommunications. Firstly, 5G spectrum costs could be lower than expected with multiple spectrum auctions held in October and November. Secondly, Hutchison Telecommunications could utilize its significant net cash balance of HK$5,353 million for special dividends or value-accretive acquisitions. It is also possible that Hutchison Telecommunications' major shareholder could privatize the company given the stock's undemanding valuation and huge cash pile.

This is an update of my earlier article on Hutchison Telecommunications published on June 1, 2017.

Company Description

Hutchison Telecommunications is a leading mobile telecommunications operator in Hong Kong providing mobile communications services under the "3" brand. It is the second largest mobile player in Hong Kong behind market leader HKT Trust and HKT Limited (OTCPK:HKTTY) (OTCPK:HKTTF) [6823:HK]. The third largest mobile company in Hong Kong is SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (OTCPK:STTFY) (OTC:STTFF) [315:HK]. As of end-2018, HKT Trust, Hutchison Telecommunications and SmarTone Telecommunications have mobile subscription market shares of 36%, 22% and 15%, respectively. China Mobile Hong Kong, and the mobile virtual network operators or MVNOs account for the remaining 27% of mobile subscriptions in Hong Kong. China Mobile Hong Kong does not disclose its mobile subscriber numbers, but it is speculated that it could have a similar or even larger mobile subscriber base than SmarTone. HKBN Group Limited (OTC:HKBNF) (OTC:HKBNY) [1310:HK], a leading broadband player in Hong Kong, is also a MVNO.

Hutchison Telecommunications used to be an integrated telecommunications service provider with the two business segments, the fixed-line business and the mobile services business, each accounting for approximately half of the company's EBITDA. Following the company's divestment of its fixed-line business to I Squared Capital, an ICT infrastructure investment management firm, for an estimated HK$14.5 billion in 2017, Hutchison Telecommunications has become a pure-play mobile operator.

Valuation

Hutchison Telecommunications trades at 0.81 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 0.78 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$1.38 as of October 14, 2019. This represents a significant discount to its peers.

The ridiculously low EV/EBITDA is due to the company's net cash balance of HK$5,353 million, or HK$1.1 per share as of end-June 2019 which accounts for close to 80% of the company's market capitalization. The HK$5,353 million of net cash is what remains from the divestment proceeds associated with sale of its fixed-line business after the payment of special (related to the sale) and regular dividends of approximately HK$4 billion.

Hutchison Telecommunications also offers forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yield of 3.7% and 4.0%, respectively. It has historically paid out 75% of its earnings.

Hong Kong Telecommunications Operators Peer Comparison

Stock Forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA Forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA Forward FY2019 Dividend Yield Forward FY2020 Dividend Yield HKT Trust and HKT Limited 10.2 10.0 5.7% 5.8% SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings 4.5 4.6 5.7% 5.6% HKBN Limited 17.5 11.9 4.7% 5.5%

There are three key reasons why Hutchison Telecommunications is trading so cheaply. Firstly, there are concerns over the company's 5G spectrum costs, with 5G spectrum auctions starting in October 2019. Secondly, there is uncertainty over how Hutchison Telecommunications will utilize its cash pile.

Thirdly, Hutchison Telecommunications is a pure-play mobile operator like SmarTone Telecommunications, which suggests that it is solely dependent on the mobile business to drive its revenue and earnings. SmarTone Telecommunications also trades at a discount to its diversified peers with broadband offerings like HKT Trust and HKBN, although SmarTone Telecommunications' valuation discount is not as large as that of Hutchison Telecommunications on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Concerns Over 5G Spectrum Costs Proven To Be Overdone

The 5G spectrum auctions in Hong Kong have started with the 3.5GHz spectrum auctioned on October 14, 2019, and the 4.9 GHz and the 3.3 GHz spectrum bands are to be auctioned subsequently on October 23, 2019 and November 4, 2019, respectively. Prior to the 3.5 GHz band spectrum auction on October 14, 2019, there were already expectations that 5G spectrum costs were likely to be lower than expected. The auction reserve prices for the use of spectrum in the 3.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 4.9 GHz bands were HK$2 million per MHz, HK$4 million per MHz and HK$3 million per MHz, respectively, based on information released by The Office of the Communications Authority. The auction reserve prices were significantly lower than the auction reserve price of HK$38 million per MHz for the prior spectrum auction of the 1800/900MHz bands in December 2018.

The results of the 3.5GHz spectrum auction on October 14, 2019 validated the optimistic view on 5G spectrum costs. Hutchison Telecommunications won the 40 MHz bandwidth with a bid of HK$202 million, or HK$5.05 million per MHz. The bids by HKT Trust, China Mobile Hong Kong, and SmarTone for the respective spectrum bands they obtained were HK$5.04 million per MHz, HK$5.00 million per MHz and HK$5.04 million per MHz, respectively. In other words, Hutchison Telecommunications and the other three mobile players only paid a modest 25% premium to the auction reserve price of HK$4 million per MHz.

The 3.5GHz spectrum auction is likely to set the tone for the 4.9 GHz spectrum band auction on October 23, 2019 and the 3.3 GHz spectrum band auction on November 4, 2019. This implies that earlier market fears over aggressive bidding and high 5G spectrum costs have been overdone. The HK$202 million in 5G spectrum utilization fee (keep in mind that there are two subsequent auctions though) that Hutchison Telecommunications is paying for is only 4% of the company's current net cash balance of HK$5,353 million, and is expected to be paid in annual installments over 15 years (the validity period of the spectrum). In other words, Hutchison Telecommunications' future profits and dividends are unlikely to be substantially affected by 5G spectrum costs.

Uncertainty Over Utilization Of Cash Pile Could Be Alleviated

In the company's 1H2019 results presentation, Hutchison Telecommunications highlighted that its net cash of HK$5,353 million will "cater for future network enhancement and 5G needs" and put the company in a "strong position for future operational needs."

Prior to the results of the 3.5GHz spectrum auction on October 14, 2019, the market was concerned that 5G spectrum costs could be potentially higher than expected, and a significant portion of the company's net cash will be allocated to paying for 5G spectrum. From the perspective of the company, Hutchison Telecommunications could have held back off distributing the entire divestment proceeds from the sale of its fixed-line business as special dividends earlier, because it wanted to reserve cash if 5G spectrum bids turn out to be higher than expected.

With positive signs from the 3.5GHz spectrum auction where spectrum bids have been lower than expected, there is a good chance that overall 5G spectrum costs (including the 4.9 GHz spectrum band auction on October 23, 2019 and the 3.3 GHz spectrum band auction on November 4, 2019) could be much more manageable. This implies that Hutchison Telecommunications could possibly declare a special dividend during its FY2019 results announcement in February 2020, which would be a significant boost to the company's share price.

Alternatively, Hutchison Telecommunications could acquire other companies with its cash pile to diversify its revenue streams in the telecommunications market, to be less reliant on the mobile segment and provide other complementary services which it could possibly cross-sell to its existing mobile subscriber base. Possible acquisition targets include enterprise solutions providers or Over-The-Top/OTT services providers.

Another possibility is for Hutchison Telecommunications' major shareholder to privatize the company. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKHUY) (OTCPK:CKHUF) [1:HK] and its subsidiaries own approximately 66.09% of Hutchison Telecommunications' outstanding shares. Assuming CK Hutchison Holdings privatizes Hutchison Telecommunications at HK$2.00 per share (a 45% premium to Hutchison Telecommunications' share price of HK$1.38 on October 14, 2019), it would only be paying HK$3.3 billion for the 34% of shares it doesn't own and gain full control of the HK$5.3 billion of net cash on Hutchison Telecommunications' books.

The possibility of a low-ball privatization offer by parent and majority shareholder CK Hutchison is partly mitigated by the fact that a privatization of a Hong Kong-listed company will require the approval of at least 75% of disinterested shareholders (CK Hutchison and any management owning shares are not regarded as disinterested shareholders) for any proposed privatization to be effected. For example, in July this year, the proposed privatization of another Hong Kong-listed company Harbin Electric [1133:HK] by its parent fell through, which was speculated to be due to the low privatization offer price that did not satisfy minority shareholders.

It is common for Asian-listed company to have major shareholders in the form of either controlling families (CK Hutchison is the listed holding company of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing) or state-owned enterprises. A high dividend payout ratio and a willingness to share excess profits and cash flow with minority shareholders are the best indicators of an alignment of interests between majority shareholders and minority shareholders. Hutchison Telecommunications has historically maintained a 75% dividend payout ratio, and it had distributed part of the sales proceeds from the divestment of the fixed-line business as special dividends earlier.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Hutchison Telecommunications are aggressive bidding and higher-than-expected spectrum costs for the 4.9 GHz spectrum band auction on October 23, 2019 and the 3.3 GHz spectrum band auction on November 4, 2019, and the utilization of its net cash balance for value-destructive acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS [215:HK] over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.