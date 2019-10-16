The World Does Not Need More Stimulus

The World Needs More Shark Tank and Less Top-Down Policy-Making

Today, economic policy debate around the world seems centered on a simple choice of stimulus methods for avoiding recession. In the past, recessions were an accepted fact of life. But now, every time there is a hint of slowdown, the cry for stimulus rises up, with the only question being how to do it. Should the central bank lower interest rates and grow the monetary base or should the government be more profligate with taxpayers' money?

Maybe the focus is all wrong. Like overprescribed antibiotics, these methods are losing their efficacy. Just avoiding recession is not the same as creating growth. In Europe and Japan, a better tonic for flagging economies may be to cut regulation and free up entrepreneurs to do what they do best. What the world needs now is less top-down policy-making and more Shark Tank shows. Make entrepreneurs sexy again.

Central Banks' Power Grab

The US Federal Reserve was given a two-part mandate of keeping inflation and unemployment at low levels. But with the "Greenspan put" and Bernanke's "wealth effect", the Fed unilaterally took on the additional task of supporting asset prices. Moreover, we recently heard from a former head of the New York Fed that helping the "right" presidential election outcome is a natural extension of monetary responsibilities. This is no longer mission creep. It is an outright power grab.

Similarly, the European Central Bank has dramatically enlarged its area of influence. It is hard to recall, but the ECB's sole official mandate is keeping price stability in Euroland. Nowhere is it mentioned that their authority includes managing economic growth or unemployment rates, let alone bond prices. But Mr. Draghi's "whatever it takes" attitude has led to never-ending quantitative easing. These repetitive bond-buying programs have pushed yields into negative territory. Has there ever before been a sustained period when borrowers were paid to lend money? Such aggressive intervention may have managed to delay a recession in Europe, but at what long-term cost? In any case, this was never any of the ECB's business.

And then there is the case of Japan. Their central bank took monetary easing even further. What should investors make of the fact that the Bank of Japan is not only a huge investor in bonds, it is also the top shareholder of Japanese stocks?

Five years ago, Prime Minister Abe of Japan recognized the need for structural reform when he ran for office. Together with fiscal stimulus and monetary easing, it was one of the "three arrows" of his economic plan. However, as so often happens, "Abenomics" got very watered down once it was time to deliver on real reforms. Not much has changed in the land of the rising sun besides the aggressive, politically convenient monetary policies.

In Europe, over decades, increasing regulation weakened people's animal spirits. Where spots of growth did appear, Brussels could not leave it alone to build on itself. Instead, EU bureaucrats shoveled thick new layers of Europe-wide regulations on top of the accumulated sludge of national laws. Sluggish growth was the result.

Just avoiding recession is not the same as creating growth. With safety as the focus, forward motion may be sacrificed. Without a new approach, economic stagnation is likely to become the new normal.

Entrepreneurial Animal Spirits Needed for Innovation and Growth.

Monetary and fiscal policies can help in the short term, but without innovation, spending money becomes a zero-sum game. Printing money may stimulate demand for existing products and services. But it is innovation that gives everyone more bang for his buck. One only has to look at the cost and quality of TVs nowadays to understand how buying power grows dramatically with innovation. Innovation and competition are better than printing money.

Where does economic growth actually come from? In emerging economies, it is often driven by exports of commodities. Emerging markets do well if global demand is strong. In developed economies, growth depends on innovation, driven by entrepreneurs. That is why an environment that nurtures entrepreneurs and their ambitions is a precondition for sustained growth in developed countries. Unfortunately, once they reach a certain level of comfort, countries too often forget what made them rich. Worse yet, in many developed countries outside of North America, entrepreneurs are demonized and punished for their success. The US is fertile ground for starting businesses, but entrepreneurs exist everywhere, even where conditions for their success are not optimal. As I travel around the world, I meet impressive businessmen and women. Europe and Japan have great entrepreneurs. It could even be argued that entrepreneurs who survive in unsupportive environments are by necessity among the best. What flourishing could be possible if the cultural and policy settings in which they operate became less restrictive?

Much more than the same-old, tired, top-down policies, a change of attitudes might well unleash surprising growth. Europe and Japan need to rediscover the joy of creating businesses and making money.

