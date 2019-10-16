Korea IT H/W: Server Sales Continue To Crush Records

Aspeed’s Sep sales up 25% YoY, signaling a recovery in server demand in 4Q

Aspeed, the key leading indicator of global server demand, unveiled its September sales, which rose 35% YoY and 7.2% MoM, setting a monthly record for a third consecutive month. On a quarterly basis, sales climbed 31% QoQ in 3Q19, which signals a recovery of server demand in 4Q19 as Aspeed’s sales led server demand by three months, with server BMC (baseboard management controller) representing 92% of its sales and with the company having an 80% market share in hyperscale server BMC.

It may be seen as the result of a temporary rise in orders following server companies’ inventory depletions as they typically purchase BMCs from Aspeed two or three times a year. Even so, what is clear is that server companies’ demand is picking up. Above all else, telcos’ server orders have been increasing in many areas. Entering October, there has been an increase in Chinese telcos’ demand for edge servers used in mobile edge computing, which are installed in cell towers and transmission towers for 5G service commercialization.

Japanese telcos are also expected to fuel server demand further as NTT Docomo (OTCPK:NTDMF) and KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY) plan to fast forward the 5G launch date to March 2020, four months earlier than the initially planned date in July when the Summer Olympic Games begin in Tokyo. Meanwhile, PC DRAM contract prices remained flat for a second consecutive month in September. In contrast, server DIMM contract prices declined 2% MoM in September (based on 32GB), displaying a similar pace of decline as seen in August.

Recently, expectations that server DRAM prices will bottom out in 4Q19 have driven server companies and public cloud service providers to demand a change in contract period, from a one to three-month long-term agreement (LTA). The soaring requests for a shift to LTA are also strong evidence that server DRAM prices are nearing the bottom.

TSMC posts earnings surprise for 2nd straight quarter, maintain Overweight

TSMC’s (TSM) 3Q19 sales, to be officially announced on October 17, rose 22% QoQ to NTD293bn, beating the original sales growth guidance of 18% QoQ (in USD). This marks the company’s second consecutive earnings surprise, which signifies soaring demand across the globe for leading-edge foundries for smartphones, network equipment, and servers. TSMC reported USD34.2bn in 2018 sales, three times higher than the foundry sales posted by Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and on a lucrative operating margin of 37.2%.

If Samsung manages to bolster its foundry sales to USD20bn per year by expanding its client base through its 7nm or lower EUV manufacturing process and by increasing the shipments of CIS, Exynos, and PMIC, its foundry margin could widen significantly. We maintain Overweight on the Korean semiconductor sector as memory semiconductor prices are bottoming out, and present Samsung and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) as our top picks.

