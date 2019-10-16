Bank Of Nova Scotia Is A Buy

This article is the first in a series covering the Canadian banks. Stay tuned for the rest covering the Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), the Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), The Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), and The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM).

I've been following the Canadian banks for the majority of my time as a serious investor, and there are a multitude of reasons for doing so. The banks I own in my portfolio are unlikely to set the world on fire, but the combination of conservative operation, a protective regulatory environment, and overall stability has formed part of the bedrock that my portfolio is built on.

The big 5 Canadian banks operate in an oligopoly, sanctioned and maintained by the Canadian government. The precedent was set in the late 1990s, when a merger between TD and CM and separately one between RY and BMO were denied by regulators. This allows competition, but very stable competition. The government and regulators have few banks to deal with (over 90% of assets are held by the top 6 banks), which allows the Canadian government to maintain a grasp on the overall direction of the country's financial institutions. It works well for the banks, as well, as the government has imposed restrictions on foreign bank operations in the country, and non-Canadian residents can't own more than 25% of shares in any of the banks, protecting them from takeover. This has led to a banking system that, in some ways, has been slower to change and one that isn't necessarily the best for the customer. However, it also leads to overall advantages like lower costs and higher returns on equity in the home market, which is evidenced in a later exploration of the banks' metrics.

Getting into the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), specifically, the bank is interesting in that it prides itself on being the most international Canadian bank. That has led to some missteps over the years, but also gives the bank the best growth prospects among its peers. As it stands today, the company maintains around half of its operations in Canada and has significant operations in the Pacific Alliance, a group of Latin American countries.

The bank derives 70% of its earnings from personal and commercial banking, with a relatively smaller piece of the pie from Wealth Management and Global Banking and Markets.

The company's Canadian loan portfolio is weighted towards residential mortgages, which has been a sore spot over the last few years with investors, as the Canadian housing market has been inflated. The remainder is split between personal and business loans, with a good amount of that exposure coming from automotive loans. The bank has exclusive relationships with Volvo, Mazda, and Jaguar/Land Rover for loans and drove 3% auto loan growth in the most recent quarter. BNS also has a significant exposure to the oil and gas industry and natural resources, which was abundantly clear for investors in early 2016 during a drop in oil prices that brought the BNS share price to a multi-year low.

In the most recent quarter, revenue grew 5%, loans were up 4%, buoyed by strong deposit growth of 10%, and expenses grew 4%. These results are solid, and the relatively low and stable growth is to be expected from the bank's Canadian operations.

The company's Wealth Management division drove a 20% gain in Assets Under Management this last quarter, which is great. BNS is the third largest Canadian asset manager, with CAD 300B under management. The Canadian asset management industry is interesting, as Canada ranks out poorly for its average fees. This is an example of the Canadian banking industry being great for investors, but not necessarily for consumers. In a Barron's article, citing a Morningstar report on international investment fees:

As for Canada, its fund fees are so steep because they embed the cost of investment advice as part of the expense ratio. Funds tend to be sold through Canada’s Big Five banks, and fund expense ratios typically include commissions or trailing asset-based charges for investment advice (the equivalent of 12b-1 fees in the U.S.). “The asset-management industry in Canada has a lot of power,” says Christina West, a co-author of the Morningstar study. “There’s a long tradition of funds being sold through the banks.” She adds that Canadian investors have fewer options for purchasing funds than U.S. investors. About 75% of the assets in Canadian mutual funds are in commission-based share classes, and they have the highest fees (averaging 2.28% for equity funds). About 22% of fund assets are in fee-based share classes (in which the investor pays a separate fee to the advisor), and just 3% of assets are in do-it-yourself share classes.

In comparison to Canada's median fees of 1.98%, America averages 0.59%. Canada actually ranks out worse than all but 2 of the 16 countries in the study, those being Taiwan and Italy. I don't think it makes much of a difference when considering the banks as investments, but it is interesting, nonetheless, and there is always the chance that it could change down the road, which could create waves among the Canadian banks.

Internationally, the loan portfolio is weighted differently. Partly due to the difference in the overall penetration of banking in these markets, the company has a larger portion of its loan book in business loans.

The international arm of BNS has changed quite a bit over time, and the bank continues to hone its portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures. In the most recent quarter, net income increased 11% on a constant currency basis, and revenues increased by 20%. Loans grew by 28%, and expenses were up 18%. Overall, these were strong results, and investors in BNS are buying in for the growth that BNS gets from these emerging markets.

The bank has an average of a 28-year operating history in the Pacific Alliance countries (Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico). These countries are targeted by BNS specifically due to their potential for high growth over the long term, with an average population age of 28 years, <50% banking penetration, and the four countries combining to be the 9th largest economy in the world.

That being said, the flip side of the coin is that BNS has tended to overreach at times, and it is not the #1 bank in any of these countries. The risks are higher, and BNS has been bit by that, most recently with its Puerto Rican operations. Overall, BNS has proven to be a consistently strong operator in these regions, but it isn't an obvious slam dunk year after year, and it's worth monitoring as an investor.

I write about it every time I cover the Canadian banks, as it has been a hot button issue over the past few years. The Canadian housing market has actually cooled, and a quick internet search shows much less concern overall as evidenced by news coverage.

BNS has a significant portion of its Canadian operations tied to the housing market, but it's well insulated. The portfolio overall has 40% insured loans, and the 60% uninsured have an average Loan-To-Value (LTV) ratio of 55%. New originations averaged 64% LTV, and 58% of the uninsured loans credit ratings are greater than 788. The company has driven growth in its mortgage arm through the use of eHOME, a digital mortgage application process that has conditional approval in <24 hours.

In this article, Toronto and Vancouver were ranked as #2 and #6 most expensive cities on the planet to live, respectively, which should come as no surprise to anyone who has read my past articles. However, it should also come as no surprise that the Canadian government stepped in and its regulations over the past few years have bled some air out of the bubble.

Looking at a housing price % change index, it's obvious that the housing market has cooled substantially over the short term. However, without notable decreases in prices overall, the market is still very expensive.

Looking longer term, notice the far left of the graph, which was the financial crisis. The most recent action is really just a pause in housing price inflation, which is preferable to the peak we see in 2017-2018.

In the graph above, courtesy of the Royal Bank of Canada, it shows the fundamental differences between the American and Canadian housing market. It's one of the most useful that I have seen to highlight a reason for owning Canadian banks. Equity ownership is high and stable, and delinquencies low and stable. This translates to the LTVs we see on the big banks' balance sheets, and overall, the risk profile for the Canadian housing market is lower.

Source: Company Filings, Graph by Author

Looking at the bank's financial position, its Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio has trended up over time and ranks out as the lowest among the big 5 banks. However, they are all in a narrow range, and I wouldn't draw any significant conclusions from this graph.

If you're wondering what the CET1 ratio really is, you can read up some here and here. I think of it as the bank's emergency fund, and its requirements stem from the stress testing that came about after the financial crisis. Overall, all 5 of the Canadian banks come in well above the requirement, and this shows their conservative financial position, overall.

In the most recent quarter, strong earnings growth overcame other factors to lead to a slightly higher CET1 ratio this quarter, on the whole.

Source: Company Filings, Graph by Author

One of the more important ratios to look at is the banks' efficiency ratios. This is a measure of total non-interest expenses divided by revenues, and it shows how well the banks are keeping costs down. Additionally, operating leverage shows how well an increase in revenues translates to operating income, which is a way of showing how much expenses have to grow as the bank generates more revenues.

In this case, lower is better, and BNS ranks out second in the most recent quarter. The company did see expenses rise in the quarter, but its revenues rose as well, and operating leverage was +5%, which is on track. Source

Expense growth is expected as the bank continues to push digital adoption. This should pay dividends in the long term in the form of higher deposit growth and customer retention. The bank operates Tangerine, a leading digital bank with 2.3M customers that boasts a 97% rate of digital transactions. Additionally, BNS was recently awarded the J.D. Power award as the industry leader in mobile banking. So long as the bank maintains its efficiency ratio in check, it's great to see these investments continuing.

As BNS continues to hone its international portfolio, there have been some growing pains. The recent divestiture of its Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands operations reduces Gross Impaired Loans by 10%, but it also cost the company CAD 402M. This is good for overall geographic derisking, and it's better to bite the bullet than let low return operations continue, but the large amount of acquisition/divestiture activity is a cause for concern and should be closely monitored. The bank is guiding for its most recent acquisitions to drive CAD 250M in earnings this year and >CAD 400M in 2020, coming in above initial projections. I see the concentration in Pacific Alliance countries as a benefit for BNS, overall, and hope to see the bank continue to focus on high return opportunities.

Source: Company Filings, Graph by Author

Looking at bank profitability, it's important to notice that all 5 of the banks rank out well compared to international peers due to the regulatory environment that they operate in. BNS currently maintains the lowest returns on equity due to its international operations, which have a higher cost of equity and drive lower overall profitability for the exact same reasons that the Canadian arm of the bank drives higher overall profitability. It comes with the territory, but ROE is improving, and the bank's portfolio activities should aid in it returning to its higher levels over the medium term.

Source: Company Filings, Graph by Author

Interest rate spreads are a boon for BNS, however, and its international operations allow the bank to maintain a significantly higher net interest margin than its peers. That being said, there is a lower likelihood of future Canadian interest rate hikes in the short term, which will be a headwind for the banks.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the company's cash flows, its free cash flow is strong and easily covers both the dividend and any long-term debt on the books. The company's dividend yield is a generous 4.79% (calculated using CAD on the TSX). The most recent increase was 6%, and the dividend is very safe, by my estimation.

Looking at the bank's valuation over the short term, it appears to be undervalued. It is trading for ~10.5X earnings, and its average valuation is closer to 12X.

Looking at the longer term, earnings growth has been strong and mostly consistent. The stock performance has 2 noticeable dips during the financial crisis and the oil & gas industry issues of early 2016. It looks undervalued from this perspective, as well, based on earnings.

Based on analyst estimates for future earnings, and a valuation ~11.2X future earnings, an investment today could yield ~13% per year. Obviously, this is just an exercise to show where the company is trading today, but it's worth noting that even 11.2X earnings is less than its historical average. I see BNS as a solid buy today, and I plan on adding it slowly over time in my portfolio.

