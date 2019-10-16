Summit Hotel: With The New Acquisitions, There Is Upside Potential

Traders who assess the value of the new assets quicker than other market participants will have an edge.

Summit Hotel (INN) appears to have more upside in the stock price than the downside. A simple DCF model with EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x-17x reveals ~100% upside and ~35% downside. Also, in October, with the new acquisition of four hotels, I expect that Summit Hotel Properties will increase its 2020 EBITDA. If the deal closes in Q4 2019, traders will probably push the share price up to higher marks.

Business Model, Strategy, And Current Amount Of Debt

Summit Hotel Properties develops midscale and upscale hotels in the United States. On December 31, 2018, the company owned 77 hotels with 11,659 rooms in 26 states.

90.8% of the company’s rooms are in metropolitan areas, and almost all are operated under well-known brands like Hilton (HLT), InterContinental (IHG), and Hyatt (H). The table below provides more information on the company’s agreements with third-party hotel management companies. Investors may not be knowing about Summit Hotel. However, they will recognize the following brands:

Source: 10-k

The company’s business strategy is based on asset management, strategic acquisitions, and the sale of assets. Summit Hotel looks for RevPAR or revenue per available room growth opportunities with higher operating margins or stable cash flow potential.

In 2018, Summit Hotel’s management team found a significant amount of new opportunities. That’s why I believe that investors will appreciate taking a look at this name. Last year, the company acquired hotels with 2,442 more rooms having worth of $585.9 million. The number of properties sold in 2017 and 2018 was not significant; equal to $29 million and $42 million respectively.

The company uses leverage to acquire new properties. Market participants will not panic at the current amount of debt. The current ratio is below 4x. Besides, as per the last annual report, the team is trying to maintain a net debt/EBITDA of not more than 6.5x. Consequently, I would expect that investors will not worry about the company’s financial debt. Also, I don’t expect that traders will push the share price down because of the company’s financial risk.

DCF With The New Acquisition

As of October 7, 2019, the company acquired four hotels on the West Coast for $249 million through a joint venture. Summit expects the deal to close in Q4 2019. However, I do believe that there is sufficient information to assess the increase in EBITDA. Summit Hotel trades at more than 11x EBITDA. Thus, I don’t think that the management would acquire hotels at less than 8x or 9x EBITDA. In my view, if I assume that the transaction was valued at 8x EBITDA, most investors would accept it.

The new acquisition was worth $249 million. Thus, at 8x EBITDA, I get annual 2020 and 2021 EBITDA of ~$28 million. I maintained the D&A approximately equal at $104-$109 million and used forward EBITDA. Besides, I added EBITDA from the most recent acquisition and got total EBITDA of $228 million and FCF between $147 million and $18.8 million:

Source: Author

Note that most analysts still had not included the recent acquisition of hotels. The purchase of new properties was announced very recently. In my opinion, traders who assess the value of the new assets quicker than other market participants will have an edge.

Valuation: There Is More Upside Than Downside In The Stock Price

Given the FCF and 2021 EBITDA, I ran three DCF models changing the terminal EBITDA multiple and the WACC. I wanted to be sure that changes in my assumptions don’t make the DCF change the results obtained a lot.

The most optimistic case scenario includes a WACC of 4% and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17x. I don’t believe that very optimistic investors could accept including a WACC of less than 4%, as the cost of debt is higher than 4.5%.

See the table below for more information on Summit’s debt. Most of the debt will mature in 2023 and 2024. Thus, investors will not have to worry a lot about the company’s financial obligations in the next two to three years:

Source: 10-k

Yes, the industry appears to have a WACC of less than 4%. However, till the company does not reduce its leverage, most analysts will not decrease the WACC below that mark:

Source: GuruFocus

An EV/EBITDA multiple of 17x is a bit debatable. Bears will say that it is too large. However, in 2012, right after the company’s IPO, Summit Hotel traded at more than 18x. If that had happened a few years ago, when the company was much smaller, I don’t see why it cannot happen again. Using these figures, I obtained a total enterprise value of $3.68 billion, 84% more than the current level.

Source: Author

The base case scenario included a WACC of 6% and 10x EBITDA multiple. The model includes a beta of 1.07, cost of equity of 8%, and the cost of debt of 4.5%. In my opinion, these are very modest figures and still make the company a bit undervalued. The total enterprise value was equal to $2.15 billion, 7% to 10% of the current valuation:

Source: Author

In the worst-case scenario, I used a WACC of 7% and EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x. I could not find any peer, which traded or trades at less than 8x EBITDA. In the past, Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) traded at 10x-13x EBITDA, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sold at 9x-17x, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) had a multiple of 9x-17x. Consequently, I don’t expect bears to justify a multiple below 8x. The enterprise value obtained is ~$1.72 billion, -14% of the current enterprise value:

Source: Author

Implied Share Price: $23-$6

The increase in the share count in the last five years was not dramatic. Consequently, I don’t think that investors will need to worry about the stock dilution risk. For the DCF model, I used a share count of 116 million, 11.75% more than that in 2018. I believe that it is a conservative figure. Most bear analysts will not complain to this assumption:

Source: Author

I included the liquidation of preferred stock, which I valued at $235 million. Besides, adding $48 million in cash and deducting financial debt of $829 million, I got a market capitalization of $0.939-$2.907 billion. If I use a share count of 116 million, the implied share price is $6.07-$23.03:

Source: Author And 10-Q

In the light of these results, shareholders of Summit Hotel enjoy an upside in the stock price of more than 100%. Also, the downside is not that significant. The share price could go from $11 to $6.07, ~35% less. But, I don’t see this case scenario very likely. Note that the book value per share is $11.36. Experienced traders will push the share price up before the price goes below the 0.6x book value.

Risks

Summit’s future growth is based on the acquisition of new hotels, which could go wrong. The most crucial part of any transaction is the merger integration. If the company cannot merge the new teams correctly, the expected EBITDA could decline. As a result, actual results will not be as good as expected, which leads to share price depreciation.

The company’s economic activities are tied to macroeconomic trends like the gross domestic product, employment, and corporate profits. If the economy in the United States does not perform, the company’s financial figures will deteriorate. As a result, investors will probably sell shares, which could lead to a decline in the company’s EV/EBITDA multiple.

I made a significant amount of assumptions on future EBITDA and FCF. While my figures are not far from that of other analysts, we could be too optimistic about Summit. If the company delivers lower than expected results in 2020, 2021, or 2022, the shareholders will probably sell shares. Consequently, the company’s total valuation will decline.

Conclusion

Summit Hotel presents a significant amount of stock potential. If the new acquisition of hotels closes in Q4 2019, Summit Hotel’s 2020 EBITDA will increase. Consequently, the total valuation would increase too. Besides, I think that the shares could be sold at much more than its current mark. In my optimistic case scenario, at 17x EBITDA and with a WACC of 4%, the share price could easily hit $23. Other peers are trading at a similar EV/EBITDA multiple, and many competitors have a WACC of less than 4%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.