Centogene Files Initial Registration Statement For U.S. IPO

CNTG is growing smartly but producing sharply increased operating and net losses.

The firm has developed a genetic testing platform for a range of genetic data and research applications.

Centogene aims to raise $69 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Centogene (OTC:CNTG) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $69 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed a platform for the identification of rare genetic diseases.

CNTG is growing smartly in a favorable industry segment, although the company is generating increasing operating losses.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Rostock, Germany-based Centogene was founded in 2006 and has developed a rare diseases platform with over 2 billion weighted data points.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Prof. Arndt Rolfs, who was previously Director of the Albrecht-Kossel-Institute for Neuroregeneration at the University of Rostock.

Centogene has developed a proprietary platform named ‘CentoMD’ that combines epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data to deliver actionable insight based on more than 2 billion weighted data points collected from over 450,000 patients in 115 countries.

Below is a brief overview video of the CentoMD platform:

Source: CentoMD

The firm’s diagnostic solution begins with a specialist physician requesting diagnostic information to identify or confirm a rare disease by sending the company blood samples of the patient on CNTG’s proprietary dried blood spot collection tool, the CentoCard, which is then analyzed by CentoMD as well as a team of medical experts that deliver reports back to the physician, containing what Centogene believes is critical information about the disease.

Management notes that a rare disease is by definition a disease that affects 200,000 or fewer patients, saying that there are over 7,000 identified rare diseases which puts the estimated aggregate addressable patient population at 350 million patients globally.

Moreover, management estimates that 80% of those 7,000 diseases, or 5,600, have a genetic origin and, of these rare hereditary diseases, only about 230, or 4%, have US FDA-approved treatments, whose development is primarily hindered by the lack of quality information regarding clinical heterogeneity of medical symptoms as well as comprehensive and curated medical data, inefficiencies in the early identification of patients, as well as a lack of biomarkers and difficulties in understanding market size and epidemiology.

As of the end of August 2019, Centogene had collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical companies to support the development of therapeutics for over 30 different rare diseases by providing access to data and its CentoMD platform for the development of novel biomarkers.

Investors in Centogene include CIC Capital, DPE Deutsche Private Equity, TVM Capital Life Science, and Careventures. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

Centogene has a dedicated sales organization that includes a direct sales force and sales management, client services, distributor relations, marketing as well as business development personnel.

Marketing and sales expenses include ‘salaries, commissions, bonuses, employee benefits and travel, as well as marketing and educational activities and allocated overhead expenses.’

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but most recently at their highest since 2017, per the table below:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 19.9% 2018 18.5% 2017 18.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.1x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 1.1 2018 1.2

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Global Market Insight, the global genetic testing market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $22 billion by 2024.

This represents a CAGR of about 11.9% between 2019 and 2025.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, such as cancer, and the progressive availability and affordability of genetic testing solutions, coupled with various technological advancements in the field.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness ‘substantial growth’ during the period due to changing dietary habits and the introduction of sedentary lifestyle, developing healthcare infrastructure and a rise in disposable income of the population.

Below is an overview graphic of the genetic testing market size by country in the Asia-Pacific region:

Major competitors that provide or are developing genetic testing solutions include:

Abbott Molecular (ABT)

Biocartis (EBR:BCART)

Bayer Diagnostics (OTCPK:BAYRY)

BioMerieux (EPA:BIM)

Cepheid (DHR)

Genentech (SWX:ROG)

deCODE Genetics (AMGN)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

Celera Genomics (DGX)

BioHelix (QDEL)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

CNTG’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at a slightly accelerating rate

Variable gross profit and decreasing gross margin

Increased operating losses and negative operating margin

Fluctuating negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $3.9 million in cash and $65.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($3.1 million).

IPO Details

CNTG has filed to raise $69 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $30.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors on the firm’s proposed valuation.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for research and development under our pharmaceutical segment, including the development of biomarkers, as well as for growth of our partnership opportunities through sales and marketing investments; for the development of our knowledge-driven information platform, including investments in new information technology, artificial intelligence and other software solutions that improve our processes and enhance our data documentation, and for the development of solutions driving precision medicine based treatments; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are SVB Leerink, Evercore ISI, Baird, and BTIG.

Commentary

CNTG is attempting to raise U.S. public capital for its suite of genetic testing and data analysis.

The firm’s financials indicate it is growing topline revenue and gross profit at a reasonably strong rate, although operating and net losses have been increasing significantly.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue are relatively stable to slightly growing.

The market opportunity for genetic data insights and diagnostics is robust and forecast to grow at a CAGR of nearly 12% which is a fairly strong rate.

As personalized medicine research continues to grow, demand for genetic diagnostics and insights will grow along with it, although the firm faces significant competition from major players.

In sum, Centogene is a promising firm, with impressive topline revenue growth and enjoys positive industry trends in its favor. Increased operating losses are a concern.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

