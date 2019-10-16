The 6.4% Yield Of Enterprise Products Partners Is Safe

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is an MLP that has raised its distribution for 58 consecutive quarters and is now offering an exceptional 6.4% distribution yield. When a stock offers such an abnormally high yield, the distribution is far from safe in most cases. Moreover, Enterprise Products has raised its distribution only marginally (by 0.6%) for nine consecutive quarters. Such a shareholder policy usually signals that the company is struggling to maintain its distribution growth streak. Nevertheless, in this article I will analyze why the distribution of this MLP can be considered safe.

Business overview

Enterprise Products is a midstream MLP, which has an immense network of storage and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined products. Its network, which includes approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines and 260 million barrels of storage capacity, is connected to the major U.S. shale oil basins and 90% of the refineries East of Rockies.

More importantly, Enterprise Products operates with a fee-based model. In the first half of the year, 84% of its operating income was fee-based while another 12% was differential-based, i.e., based on the price difference between products and feedstock. Therefore, only the remaining 4% of the operating income of the MLP is exposed directly to the underlying commodity prices. In other words, most of the operating income of Enterprise Products is protected from the gyrations of commodity prices.

It is also remarkable that the MLP sometimes touches the same physical molecule of natural gas, crude oil or refined product 5-7 times throughout its system.

Source: Investor Presentation

It thus receives revenues for the same molecule several times.

The benefits from the fee-based, toll booth business model of Enterprise Products were prominent in the fierce downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from 2014 to 2017. Due to the collapse of the prices of natural gas and crude oil, most energy companies and MLPs saw their earnings collapse. While Enterprise Products was not completely protected from the downturn, it proved much more resilient than the vast majority of the other companies, as its earnings per share fell only 18%.

Growth prospects

Enterprise Products is ideally positioned to benefit from the sustained boom in the U.S. shale oil production. While some investors are worried that shale oil production may peak in the near future, a recent study reported that the U.S. shale oil output will continue growing for at least another decade, from 8.0 million barrels per day now to 14.5 million barrels per day in 2030. Enterprise Products will greatly benefit from this production boom, as it will transport and store increasing volumes in the upcoming years.

Moreover, thanks to the unprecedented boom in the U.S. oil production, crude oil exports are expected to increase at a breathless pace in the upcoming years. The U.S. crude oil exports, which climbed from 2.0 million barrels per day in 2018 to 3.7 million barrels per day in June-2019, are expected to reach 8.0 million barrels per day by 2025. That level will exceed the current level of exports of Saudi Arabia, which exports 7.1 million barrels per day. The sustained increase in crude oil exports will constitute a major growth driver for Enterprise Products in the years ahead. Another growth driver for the MLP will be the increasing demand for LNG, as most countries try to switch to cleaner fuels. Demand growth is particularly strong in China and India.

Distribution

Enterprise Products has raised its distribution for 58 consecutive quarters. This exceptional streak is a testament to the strength of the business model of the MLP and its strong execution. Investors should note that Enterprise Products kept raising its distribution even during the last two major downturns, namely the Great Recession and the fierce downturn of the energy sector. While most energy companies saw their earnings collapse in those two downturns, the unitholders of Enterprise Products continued to receive a rising distribution.

It is also important to note that Enterprise Products has greatly enhanced its distribution coverage lately. While it posted a distribution coverage ratio between 1.2 and 1.4 between 2013 and 2017, it raised its distribution coverage to 1.5 in 2018 and 1.8 in the most recent quarter. The great coverage in the latest quarter resulted from record volumes of crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products, which boosted the distributable cash flow by 21% to a record level of $1.7 billion. As a result, the distributable cash flow of the MLP is currently almost twice as much as the distribution and hence it provides a wide margin of safety to the unitholders.

When evaluating the safety of a distribution, it is also important to examine the strength of the balance sheet. Enterprise Products has one of the strongest balance sheets in the MLP universe and thus enjoys one of the highest credit ratings (Baa1 / BBB+) in the midstream energy sector. This is clearly reflected in the leverage of Enterprise Products, which has been drastically reduced, from 4.4 in 2016 to 3.3 now. This leverage is much lower than the leverage of the vast majority of MLPs, which invest excessive amounts on low-return projects and thus struggle to service their debt and offer attractive distributions simultaneously.

Thanks to its strong distribution coverage ratio and its promising growth prospects, Enterprise Products will continue raising its distribution for several more quarters. Investors can thus lock in the current 6.4% yield of the stock and rest assured that the distribution will remain in an uptrend for many more years. This yield is certainly attractive, particularly after the recent interest rate cuts and the dovish outlook of the Fed.

Final thoughts

Income-oriented investors strive to pinpoint attractive yields, particularly after the recent interest rate cuts by the Fed. Many MLPs are offering high distribution yields but most of these distributions will run the risk of being cut upon the next downturn. Investors should thus be very careful before purchasing a high-yield stock. Enterprise Products is a bright exception to this rule, as its 6.4% distribution yield can be considered safe. The MLP has impressive business momentum, promising growth prospects and strong distribution coverage. In addition, it has proved resilient in the Great Recession and the downturn of the energy sector. Therefore, investors can lock in its 6.4% yield and rest assured that its distribution will remain on the rise for the foreseeable future.

