Aphria: Big Gains On Reaffirmed Guidance In A Skittish Market

Aphria (APHA) reported its quarterly results on the morning of October 15th. The market applauded those results, with shares gaining 25% on the day. This gain largely reversed last week's decline after Hexo slashed their guidance and blamed a weak Canadian market.

Aphria's results were solid but unspectacular. Cannabis revenue and volumes ticked up slightly, although partly due to a now-terminated relationship with Aleafia. Aphria remained profitable by their preferred metrics, but operating cash flow losses widened and Aphria's net income was due solely to non-cash, non-operating items.

I remain bullish on Aphria.

Loss of a Customer: Aleafia Walks Away

Last week, Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) walked away from a long-term supply deal with Aphria. That long-term supply deal was for 175,000 kilograms of cannabis, worth C$658 million at Aphria's current wholesale prices.

Aleafia terminated the supply deal after Aphria failed to live up to its end of the bargain. This termination is not surprising but will materially affect Aphria's wholesale sales.

Unsurprising Aleafia wanted out: I have long suspected Aleafia was looking for a way out of their Aphria supply deal. There is little reason for a cannabis producer like Aleafia to purchase wholesale from Aphria -- Aleafia has its own cultivation facilities. Aleafia inherited this supply deal from Emblem, which they purchased in March 2019.

In my coverage of that purchase, I speculated the Aleafia would seek to end the Aphria/Emblem arrangement:

"I suspect that Aleafia may try to get out of one or both of the Aphria and CannTrust deals, especially the Aphria deal. The CannTrust deal is relatively benign in that it is only a one-year deal, but the Aphria deal would leave Aleafia purchasing hundreds of millions of dollars of cannabis from Aphria that they likely don't need. Aleafia will itself be producing up to 138,000 kg/year of cannabis, including Emblem's potential production." My Seeking Alpha article, December 2018

Aphria provides a way out: Aphria provided a way out of the deal by failing to ship enough cannabis to Aleafia.

Under the deal, Aphria was to supply Aleafia with 25,000 kilograms of cannabis between May 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020, with quantities escalating annually for five years. It is not clear how much cannabis Aphria had to deliver to Aleafia each month, as the relevant section of the published contract has been redacted. However, even aside from my prediction in December 2018, there were signs Aphria was failing to meet its shipments:

Even prior to announcing the termination of the contract, Aleafia had publicly noted the Aphria was falling short of its commitments. Aleafia had also indicated that the supply deal was of low value to them -- "the company does not currently view the supply shortfall as a material concern."

Through four months of the contract, ending August 31st, Aphria had sold 2,226 kilograms of cannabis. At most, they were on pace to sell Aleafia 6,700 kilograms of cannabis in the first year, assuming that Aphria had no other wholesale sales. This is far short of the contractual 25,000 kilograms.

This shortfall is likely due to Aphria's relatively constricted cultivation capacity - they were unable to produce cannabis as quickly as they were contractually required. This may be due to delays in licensing the Aphria Diamond facility.

Thus, it should come as little surprise to investors that Aleafia has terminated this supply deal.

Impact: Losing the Aleafia deal is a negative for Aphria. At a relatively conservative price of $3/gram, Aphria could have made over $500 million from the supply deal and, if they could match Aurora's gross margins, Aphria might have generated over $300 million in gross profit from the deal.

In the last six months, Aphria sold 2,226 kilograms of cannabis at wholesale for revenue of $9.0 million. This cannabis was sold at an average price of $4.06/gram, which is much lower than Aphria's revenue on other cannabis sales. About 13% of Aphria's cannabis revenue came from wholesale sales, and this was without coming close to meeting the agreed-upon quantities.

Wholesale cannabis unit revenue is lower, but sales can still be very profitable. In their June quarter, Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) earned 61% gross margins on wholesale cannabis despite selling it at only $3.61/gram. These margins are possible because wholesale sales avoid some of the costs of medical/recreational sales, including conversion, packaging, and shipping costs.

In sum, Aphria didn't ship enough cannabis to Aleafia. It is likely that Aphria simply didn't have enough cannabis to ship. This failure allowed Aleafia to terminate an agreement that Aleafia was likely looking to cancel. Aphria potentially lost more than $300 million in gross profit from the termination.

Aphria's August quarter

Aphria reported its results for the August 2019 quarter (Q1/FY20) on the morning of October 15th.

Aphria's results were solid but not spectacular. However, after months of being beaten down, the market loved these solid results and shares gained more than 25%. While impressive on a single-day basis, this merely offset losses last week after competitor Hexo (OTC:HEXO) slashed guidance and blamed weakness in the Canadian recreational cannabis market.

Revenue: Cannabis revenue rose slightly, up 8% to $31 million while distribution revenue in Germany fell 4% to $95 million.

Cannabis gross margins fell 3.2 percentage points to 50% in the quarter due to a 1% decline in selling price and a 6% increase in costs per gram. The decline in selling price was primarily due to higher wholesale sales. Those sales have a much lower unit price than either medical or recreational cannabis sales.

As shown, most of Aphria's revenue is coming from their German distribution business, CC Pharma. That business is stable and low margin, contributing relatively little to Aphria's overall value as a company. Aphria paid $29 million for CC Pharma in January 2019, or up to $64 million if EBITDA milestones are met. There is no reason to suspect CC Pharma is worth more than this, despite its over-sized share of revenue.

Cannabis sales: Aphria sold 7% more cannabis this quarter due to increased wholesale cannabis sales. It is likely those shipments were primarily to Aleafia under their now-terminated supply agreement.

By segment, medical volume dropped 4% sequentially but was offset by recreational volume increasing 3%, while wholesale volume jumped 40%. It is not possible to calculate Aphria's market share yet as Health Canada hasn't released August sales figures. However, these results are consistent with my expectations as described in my October 2019 Canadian Cannabis Market Snapshot on The Growth Operation: The medical cannabis market is in a slow decline.

It is perhaps a bit disappointing that Aphria's medical sales fell despite the declining market. CannTrust lost their cannabis sales license in July 2019. Prior to that, CannTrust had very strong medical cannabis market share, roughly equivalent to Aphria's. Investors may have hoped to see Aphria pick up more of these exiting CannTrust customers, although some gains are also possible in the November quarter.

Profitability: Aphria is profitable by some metrics, but not profitable by the most important metrics, in my view.

In its earnings release, Aphria touted that net income increased 4.5% and adjusted EBITDA increased fourfold. EBITDA remains quite low, with margins quadrupling from 0.2% to 0.8%, while net income would be negative but for non-cash, non-operating gains in fair value adjustments and investments.

Adjusted EBITDA from cannabis operations fell 28% to $1.3 million, down from a $1.9 million profit last quarter. This decline was offset by a drop in EBITDA costs from businesses under development, contributing to the slight improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

After adding back dilutive share-based compensation, Aphria's EBITDA fell to a $3.9 million loss compared to a $2.9 million loss last quarter.

Operating cash flow slipped this quarter, down to a $31 million deficit. This is more than 50% higher than in either of the past two quarters.

Operating cash flow diverged from net income because:

Net income benefited from $18 million in fair value adjustments.

in fair value adjustments. Net income benefited from $28 million in gains on investments and convertible debt, due to stock price changes. Most of these investment gains came from an investment in Althea Group, which has dropped 23% since the August quarter ended.

Stripping away these non-operating, non-cash gains, and net income falls from a $16 million gain to a $30 million loss - approximating operating cash flow.

Balance sheet: Aphria ended the quarter with $464 million in cash and marketable securities and $468 million in debt. Most of this debt is from Aphria's US$350 million offering in April 2019. That debt matures in June 2024 and carries a 5.25% interest rate. It converts at US$9.38 per share, which is much higher than Aphria's current stock price.

Outlook

Aphria reiterated their FY2020 guidance, guiding towards $650 to $700 million in net revenue and $88 to $95 million in adjusted EBITDA. Aphria plans to reach $500 million in annualized Canadian cannabis revenue once all their facilities are in full crop rotation, and $1 billion in annualized Canadian cannabis sales by the end of calendar 2020.

This guidance is aggressive.

Provided that Aphria's distribution revenue is ~flat, Aphria will need 54% QoQ growth to hit the bottom of its $650 million to $700 million range. By the end of FY2020, this would nearly reach Aphria's goal of $500 million of annualized Canadian cannabis sales.

Aphria's growth is likely to be driven by the addition of more Canadian cannabis stores, the legalization of Cannabis 2.0 products in December, and the licensing of additional production facilities including Aphria Diamond. Even with those drivers, it will be impressive if Aphria can hit their revenue target and shareholders are likely to be rewarded.

On the other hand, if Aphria comes up short of guidance, Hexo provides an example of how far shares could fall. After slashing its guidance for the next quarter and the fiscal year, Hexo shares have fallen 31%.

Conclusion

Aphria had a reasonable quarter in a skittish market that is expecting calamity around every corner. Shares leaped higher, gaining 25% on the day, despite relatively pedestrian results:

Cannabis revenue grew 9% sequentially. Much of this growth was due to a wholesale contract which has now been terminated.

Cannabis shipments grew 7% sequentially to 5,969 kilograms. Excluding wholesale shipments, shipments grew less than 1%.

Cannabis gross margins fell 3.2 percentage points.

Cannabis-related EBITDA fell 28% to $1.3 million.

Operating cash flow fell to a $31 million deficit and "adjusted" net income fell to a $30 million loss excluding non-cash, non-operating items.

After Hexo's slashed guidance last week, the market was expecting calamity. Instead, Aphria delivered a solid quarter and re-affirmed their aggressive guidance. Now it's up to management to deliver on that guidance.

I remain bullish on Aphria, despite some concern their FY2020 guidance is too aggressive.

