Parsley Energy And Jagged Peak Energy: A Fine Marriage

As can be expected in such a pessimistic investment environment, companies in the oil and gas space are working hard to create value, even if that means engaging in M&A activity in the process. By combining, the hope is to create larger, more efficient, and more profitable entities that can weather tough times while appealing to investors who have, more or less, become disenchanted by the industry. The latest such case involves the decision of Parsley Energy (PE) to merger with/acquire smaller rival Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) in an all-stock transaction. With highly-complementary acreage, robust EBITDA, and the prospect of tens of millions of dollars' worth of annual run-rate synergies, this move makes a lot of sense, irrespective of what the market suggests.

A look at the deal

Besides an all-cash deal, this transaction between Parsley and Jagged Peak is about as simple as they get. According to the press release issued regarding the transaction, Parsley will be issuing 0.447 shares of its Class A common stock to investors in Jagged Peak for each share of Jagged Peak that they own. With a closing share price of $16.97 for Parsley on October 11th, the day prior to the transaction being announced, this implied a price for Jagged Peak of about $7.59 per unit. This represents an increase of 11.2% over the firm's closing share price on that day and is about 1.5% above the volume-weighted average price of Jagged Peak's stock in the 30 days leading up to and including October 11th.

Source: Parsley Energy

As you can see in the image above, the contiguous nature of acreage between the firms already creates a compelling reason for the two to merge. Not only is the acreage side-by-side, but Jagged Peak also recently completed the development of $90 million worth of relevant water infrastructure on its land that is close to Parsley's own water assets, further increasing capacity and flexibility for the company as it drills in the space. Due to the nature and location of all of these assets, Parsley's management team estimates that the first year of operating as a combined firm, it will realize $25 million in cash savings associated with general and administrative costs, followed by cash savings of between $40 million and $50 million per year every year thereafter. Cost efficiencies of $20 million to $40 million are forecasted in the Delaware Basin, plus the company believes that it can reduce the drilling costs Jagged Peak's assets see to the tune of $100 per lateral foot drilled.

Source: Parsley Energy

Seeing as to how the transaction is all-stock and that the exchange ratio is fixed, there is no ambiguity as to what shareholders are getting in terms of ownership over the combined firm. According to Parsley's press release, current Parsley investors will end up owning 77% of the combined firm, while the remaining 23% will be owned by the shareholders in Jagged Peak.

Source: Parsley Energy

This is a fine deal

Generally speaking, an all-stock transaction should be completed when the management team at the acquiring firm believes that their shares are richly valued or overvalued. This is because the firm is essentially using their stock as inflated currency to buy a cheaper asset. An exception to this rule, however, is when the firm being acquired is either roughly as cheap as or cheaper than the acquiring business. This exception appears to be the case between Parsley and Jagged Peak. To understand this, we need to only look at the image below:

Source: Parsley Energy

As you can see, if you run the numbers, Parsley's investors are walking away with about 77% of the equity of the combined business. To put this in perspective, they currently account for about 78.4% of the combined firm's EV (enterprise value), 78.5% of the combined firm's second quarter production for this year, and 70.8% of the Permian net acreage of the business as a whole. All of these numbers fall rather close to the 77% ownership figure and seem fair, but there are other ways to dig into this as well. Though not shown in the image, the net leverage ratios of the firm are also similar, with Parsley's currently at 1.58 and Jagged Peak's at 1.48.

In its investor presentation, Parsley gives the TTM (trailing twelve months) Adjusted EBITDAX for itself as $1.374 billion, while the TTM Adjusted EBITDAX for Jagged Peak, once backed out, is about $423 million. Together, this gives us a reading of $1.797 billion. In short, Parsley's EBITDAX is about 76.5% of the combined firm's EBITDAX, while Jagged Peak's is 23.5%. If the leverage ratios were much different, it would be worth looking at the picture from an operating cash flow perspective as well, but that's not the case. In short, the analysis would show a similar relationship.

All of this excludes the prospect for synergies, but investors should see that as simply gravy on top. The key takeaway from this assessment is that since the firms are similarly-priced, with Parsley having an implied EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5 compared to the buyout EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.4 for Jagged Peak, and since essentially all of their metrics split roughly in relation to ownership of each firm's shareholders over the combined entity, an all-stock merger seems like nothing more than a fair deal between the two. Had the ownership split been arranged in some different manner, one side would have gotten a good end to the deal, while the other side would have been left short.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, the transaction between Parsley and Jagged Peak is logical in and of itself. Operationally, the firms are similar, and while Jagged Peak is spending significant capex ($635 million at the mid-point) this year to see production come in 16.4% higher than what it saw in 2018, one option for Parsley is to cut this spending back and allow output to expand more slowly or to remain flat. In all, this transaction, adjusted for ownership percentage differences, was a merger of equals. If synergies fail to come from this move, shareholders should be satisfied with the situation, while if synergies do come to fruition, then they should be happy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.