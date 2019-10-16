Why Decreased Inventories Could Lead To High Rough Rice Prices

Thesis

The fiscal year 2018/2019 has witnessed an increased supply of the rough rice. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) the global production of grain rice in the month of October (2019) is slated for a significant increase. The rice trade has also remained constant from August 2019 with Indonesia having an increased import rate. Egypt has in turn lowered its import in 2018/2019 indicating an increased domestic production despite the reduced exports from Brazil. In this article, I will explain why I am bullish on taking a long position on rough rice due to the possibility of rice shortage.

Figure 1: Picture of Rough Rice

Source: The Chart-CNN

Increased Production

Rice Futures (ZR) is currently trading at 11.968. This price represents a decline of 0.76% from the previous reading of 12.060 recorded on October 11. 2019. The decrease in price can be attributed to an increase in domestic production (from June 2018 to May- 2019). The United States milled a total of 7.1 million metric tons of rough rice in the Fiscal year 2018/2019 up from 5.7 million metric tons in 2017/2018. Other rice producers recorded an increase of 2.7 million metric tons from 489.2 MMT to 491.9 MMT through the same period.

According to the USDA, the month of October (2019) is expected to see an increase in production of rough rice to 497.77 MMT. This projection is 3.55 MMT higher than that of September (2019) that was 494.22 MMT. However, it is important to note that the global rice production in 2018 was 498.95 MMT a difference of 1.18 MMT as compared to that of 2019.

Inventories- Consumption

As at 2009, the global rice domestic production was 531.6 MMT of paddy equivalent. Asia remained the rough rice production powerhouse with the six countries: China, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh and the Philippines registering high returns. However, there is a significant decrease with the production in 2009 to that of 2019. The following table shows the 10-year comparative rice production analysis of the 6 Asian countries.

Country Amount Consumed in Million Metric Tons (NYSE:MMT) Difference 2009 2019 China 156.3 MMT 146 MMT 10.3 India 123.5 MMT 114 MMT 9.5 Indonesia 45.3 MMT 37.4 MMT 7.9 Bangladesh 38.2 MMT 35.5 MMT 2.7 Philippines 17 MMT 12.2 MMT 4.8 Vietnam 18.4 MMT 28.3 MMT -9.9 Total 398.7 373.4 25.3 MMT

Of the six countries only Vietnam had an increased rice consumption level. The USDA reported that Vietnam registered a growth of 7.1 in its real GDP and an unstable inflation rate near 3%. This positive economic growth led to increased agricultural output in the country. The difference of 25.3 MMT in rough rice production in these 6 countries, shows that there is a loss of 2.5 MMT of rice per year. Further, from the production of 531.6 MMT in 2009 to 497.77 MMT in 2019- the inventory has significantly declined by 33.83 MMT. This dip in rice inventories may signal an increase of price in the near future.

Projected Unfavorable Weather

The Philippines and Thailand popular for wet-season rice was affected by heavy rains in the month of September and October. Indonesia that produces dry-season rice was favored by reduced rains in the same period. In addition, there are reports that uncontrolled rice farming is a major contributor to the increase in greenhouse gases. According to Scientific estimates, up to 2.5% of the high temperatures caused by human activities are attributed to rice farms. Gases such as methane, emissions of Nitrous oxides and other greenhouse gases (GHGs) known for global warming. North of Vietnam is currently facing dry conditions. The month of September 2019 saw Thailand face floods due to heavy rains.

Imports and Rice Prices

Projections by the Intergovernmental Grain Council (NYSEMKT:IGC) that promotes global trade stability of grain estimated that the production of rice for FY 2019/2020 would be 500 MMT. In turn, 46 MMT would be traded while 496 MMT consumed, leaving off 178 MMT as the "carry over stock." This residual amount is similar to that of 2018/2019 but higher than that of 2016/2017 that was 154 MMT. The rising amount of carry-over rice grain amount could signal a rise in global demand.

In its quarterly food report on July 2019, FAO indicated that there was decreased importation of rice to Haiti. The country's staple food is rice and the decrease was attributed to increased prices.

Figure 2: Rice Price quotes from 2015-2019

Source: USDA

The price of Vietnamese rice decreased to $319 per MT in 2019 from $350 in 2015. The US has maintained its price at $550 per MT- the highest of the 6 countries. From the trade year (NYSE:TY) 2017 to 2019, the US has maintained a constant increase in exports. The amount has increased from 2.8 MMT to 3.1 MMT. A total of 46.3 MMT was exported in the TY 2019. Although the amount exported by the US represents only 6.7%, it may translate to fears of scarcity in the near future. This understanding is based on the fact that there was decreased production of US rice from 7.1 MMT in 2018 to 6.0 MMT in 2019.

Shifting rice demand

The demand of rice import in Philippines is up by almost 7% close to China.

Figure 3: Rice import estimates in China and the Philippines

Source: USDA

From slightly above 1 MMT in 2010/2011, Philippines now imports close to 3 MMT of rice. However, this increase is subject to an investigation of the country's domestic farm-gate price. China, decreased its rice import from 4.5 MMT in 2017/2018 to 3.1 MMT in October 2019. It in turn increased its exports from 2.058 MMT to 3.6 MMT in the same period. This positive trade balance in Chinese rice production indicates a surplus that may reduce the price hike getting into 2020. On its part, Brazil had a negative trade balance of 0.35 with 2019 imports at 0.85 MMT against exports at 0.5 MMT. It's worthwhile to note that Brazil exported 1.245 MMT of rice in 2017/2018 the highest in 4 years. Since then it has been decreasing its production steadily.

Fertilizer and fuel prices

The price index for fertilizer is scheduled for a 2% increase by the end of 2019. According to the World Bank, this increase is attributed to the high cost of energy and the delivery of tight grain supplies.

Figure 4: Price Index of fertilizer

Source: World Bank

The recent tensions in the Middle East have caused the prices of Natural gas to increase by 18%. According to the Agricultural market Information System (AMIS) Prices of Ammonia-based fertilizers have also increased in Europe as it is a large importer of rice. The EU imported 2.05 MMT in October 2019 against an export of 0.3 MMT in the same period. While gas and ammonia prices have surged, there is a decrease in the price of urea and DAP due to heightened global supplies. There is no uniformity in the price movement of fertilizers and other bio-fuels.

Conclusion

Philippines is now almost at par with China in regard to rice consumption. Although China has reduced its import rate, the deficit has been compensated by Philippines. However, investigation into the farm-gate pricing may see a decrease in rice imports going into 2020. There is an increase in US rice exports despite decrease in production in 2019. Increased export is likely to indicate future scarcity which may push the rice prices higher. Further, the global rice inventory has declined from the amount produced in 2009. With these factors coupled with the increase in natural gas prices and ammonia fertilizer, there is a high possibility of seeing a surge in rough rice futures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.