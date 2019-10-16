Berkshire Hathaway: The Forest Is Selling At A Discount

To value Berkshire Hathaway, we look no further than Warren Buffett’s 2018 annual letter to shareholders.

Warren Buffett encouraged investors in his 2018 annual letter to shareholders to focus on the forest when valuing shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) and forget the trees.

Investors who evaluate Berkshire sometimes obsess on the details of our many and diverse businesses – our economic “trees,” so to speak. Analysis of that type can be mind-numbing, given that we own a vast array of specimens, ranging from twigs to redwoods. A few of our trees are diseased and unlikely to be around a decade from now. Many others, though, are destined to grow in size and beauty. Fortunately, it’s not necessary to evaluate each tree individually to make a rough estimate of Berkshire’s intrinsic business value. That’s because our forest contains five “groves” of major importance, each of which can be appraised, with reasonable accuracy, in its entirety. Four of those groves are differentiated clusters of businesses and financial assets that are easy to understand. The fifth – our huge and diverse insurance operation – delivers great value to Berkshire in a less obvious manner, one I will explain later in this letter.

Later in the letter Buffett states:

I believe Berkshire’s intrinsic value can be approximated by summing the values of our four asset-laden groves (Groves 1-4) and then subtracting an appropriate amount for taxes eventually payable on the sale of marketable securities.

Buffett goes on to identify the “five groves of value” as:

Grove 1- U.S. Treasury bills and other cash equivalents.

Grove 2- Portfolio of marketable securities, net of deferred taxes.

Grove 3- Investment in unconsolidated companies where ownership is 50% or less.

Grove 4- Diversified portfolio of wholly owned, non-insurance businesses.

Grove 5- Insurance operations.

For the first time ever, Buffett specifically laid out how he values Berkshire Hathaway. Now let’s take a closer look at the value of the “forest.” Valuations of Groves 1 through 3 is easy, based upon publicly available information. Groves 4 will take a little more imagination but we can estimate reasonable, conservative market value.

Grove 1:

At June 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway reported cash and cash equivalents of $122.4 billion and fixed income securities of $20.0 billion resulting in a total Grove 1 value of $142.4 billion.

Grove 2:

At June 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway reported investments in marketable securities of $200.5 billion. Net of estimated deferred taxes of $17.0 billion, Grove 2 value is $183.5 billion.

Grove 3:

We will break down the valuation of Grove 3 into two separate parts, publicly traded companies and non-public companies. The largest source of value in Grove 3 is Berkshire’s 26.7% ownership in Kraft Heinz. The company’s 325,442,152 shares were valued at $31.04/share as of June 30, 2019, or $10.1 billion. Net of deferred taxes, the stake is valued at $9.2 billion.

The remaining non-consolidated, non-public investments include Berkadia (50%), Electric Transmission Texas (50%) and Pilot Flying J (38.6%). Buffett notes that Berkshire’s portion of the after-tax operating earnings of the four non-consolidated business totaled $1.3 billion in 2018. We will assume $350 million is attributable to the non-public businesses. Using a 10 times multiple for after tax earnings yields total value for the non-public companies of $3.5 billion. Grove 3 value is estimated to be $12.7 billion.

Total Value of Groves 1-3: $338.6 billion

Grove 5:

We will jump to the insurance operations in Grove 5 before we look at the wholly owned, non-insurance businesses in Grove 4. As Warren Buffett noted in the quote highlighted earlier:

The first four groves are differentiated clusters of businesses and financial assets that are easy to understand. The fifth- our huge diverse insurance operation – delivers great value to Berkshire in a less obvious manner.

While Buffett doesn’t assign a specific value to Grove 5, he does view the insurance operations as integral in driving the total valuation of the company, serving as the engine to provide funds for investments related to the first four Groves, primarily through the generation of “insurance float”.

Property/casualty insurance companies receive payments upfront and pay claims in later periods. In extreme cases, such as claims arising from exposure to asbestos, or severe workplace accidents, payments can stretch out over many decades.

This collect-now, pay-later model leaves property/casualty companies holding large sums of money called “float” – that will eventually be paid to others. Meanwhile, insurers get to invest this money for their own benefit. Though individual policies and claims will come and go, the amount of float an insurer holds usually remains fairly stable in relation to premium volume.

The bulk of the cash and marketable securities are owned in the insurance operations which is captured in Groves 1-3.

Grove 4:

This leaves us with the valuation of the diversified portfolio of wholly owned, non-insurance businesses. While this is more art than science, we can generate a reasonable range of values based upon the information provided in Buffett’s annual letter.

The recent market valuation of Berkshire was approximately $500 billion. Subtracting the value of Groves 1-3 of $338.6 billion, the market is currently assigning a valuation on the wholly owned, non-insurance businesses of $161.4 billion. These businesses reported after-tax income of $17.2 billion in 2018. Add to this figure $1.4 billion in acquisition-related amortization, yields $18.6 billion and a multiple of 8.7x ($161.4 billion/$18.6 billion). This figure compares very favorably to the current S & P 500 and Dow Jones P/E ratios of 21.9x and 20.4x, respectively, suggesting this portion of the business is currently trading at a significant discount.

Now let’s assume the multiple the market assigns to this segment of the business trades up to 15.0x (still representing a 25% discount to the current market P/E). Grove 4’s value increases to $279.0 billion (15 * $18.6 billion) and the total value of Berkshire (Groves 1-4) increases to $617.6 billion, suggesting the company is currently undervalued by 23.5%.

Conclusion

We are now in the longest U.S. economic expansion on record and the popularity of index investing has pushed up S & P 500 stock valuations significantly compared to Berkshire Hathaway. During the last two recessions, Berkshire underperformed in the late stages of a bull market and has picked up relative performance in a downtown. Year to date, the S & P 500 has outperformed Berkshire Hathaway by 17.6%.

The fact that Berkshire tends to zig when the rest of the market zags makes sense. Outside of Apple, which Buffett views more as a consumer company, Berkshire does not have meaningful exposure to the FANG type stocks. When the market does turn, Buffett will be prepared to deploy Berkshire’s significant cash resources, much as he did during the financial crisis.

Buffett noted in this year’s annual letter that he would repurchasing Berkshire stock from time to time, assuming that he could buy it at a discount to the company’s intrinsic value. Through the first six months of this year, he has acquired $2.3 billion. Long term, Berkshire shareholders should benefit in any downturn knowing there is an extra, meaningful buyer in the market, while the current stock price suggests the forest is indeed selling at a discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, BRK.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.