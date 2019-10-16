Gray Television: Streaming Will Kill Its Profit Stream

Gray's own streaming initiatives may well succeed, but they likely won't generate profits at the same level as its existing system.

Gray Television (GTN) has been on my mind somewhat lately, since it is one of the largest retransmission broadcast operators in the US. That is to say, it owns a large number of broadcast licenses and stations in various markets, but does little direct content production itself, instead rebroadcasting the content sent to it by major content producers such as NBC (CMCSA) or others.

I’ve been thinking more and more about the future of that kind of business, which has become increasingly lucrative in the past few years. And because I’m convinced that it isn’t going to last, I don’t think I’ll be buying into Gray or any other company like it, for that matter, despite its P/E of 17 seeming to offer a good entry point.

Pure-Play, Or Close Enough

Like I said, I first got curious about this because Gray is a large-scale broadcast provider with no other significant operations. Technically, Gray operates in two segments, but the Production segment is so small as to be immaterial, accounting for 2% of revenue and reporting no material operating income. So for all practical purposes, Gray is a broadcasting company pure-play. I will evaluate it as such, focusing exclusively on broadcast operations.

Gray Today

Gray might not strike many as a viable investment option anyway, simply because they’ve shown no net profit the past six months for common shareholders. Their profit in the second calendar quarter was only enough to counteract their loss in the first quarter, after deducting preferred shareholder distributions for six months.

In part, we can ascribe this to Gray’s debt load, which remains substantial after the merger with Raycom. Roughly half of Gray’s operating income over the last three and six months has gone towards servicing the debt. Barely a quarter of it made its way to common net income even in the second quarter.

But that same merger is also why there is a forecast of substantial return to profit in future quarters, and the forward P/E actually remains quite reasonable, at first glance. I’m not writing this to criticize the merger; let’s assume that they can generate all the synergies and growth that management expects to. The problem I have is that the merger, precisely because it was a horizontal one between two companies in the same retransmission business, is only as valuable as the business that both companies are engaged in is sustainable.

And in my opinion, it probably isn’t.

Retransmission Profit Is The Profit

Gray Television’s earnings reports since the merger have consistently shown roughly 40% of total revenues deriving from retransmission consent agreements. That amounts to roughly $200 million per quarter. This is very significant, since Gray’s total net income in the second quarter, after deducting preferred equity dividends, comes to only $31 million. Gray’s forward P/E of 17 is based on an annual net income of $90 million.

At first glance, the number looks a little less grim when we remember that studios such as CBS (CBS) and ABC (DIS) take an increasingly large share of retransmission consent revenue for themselves. Although it's actually not disclosed in their 10-Q, the accompanying press release revealed that $104 million was passed on to studio partners in the second quarter - roughly half, in other words. So, of the retransmission revenue that actually accrued to Gray, one in three dollars made it to the bottom line.

Also of note here: none of the advertising revenue flows to the bottom line. Advertising just goes to cover (some of) the operating expenses of transmitting content. So Gray’s profitability is built entirely on retransmission agreements.

The Bullish Thesis

Gray management is bullish on their company because they see this retransmission revenue stream as having a great deal of room to run yet. Their argument, repeated regularly and almost verbatim on each quarterly earnings call, is the same one that CBS and other broadcasters have been making for years: that their stations receive a far smaller share of the monthly subscription revenues in pay-TV than they do of the monthly ratings and viewership, and that they intend to equalize that imbalance over the coming months and years.

The recent blackout disputes between AT&T (T) and CBS and Nexstar are the most emphatic evidence of their commitment to this approach. The idea for Gray management is that this equalization will benefit both partners in the broadcast local oligopoly system.

Sorry, but I think they’re wrong. The retransmission system itself might be rendered obsolete by new technologies that eviscerate the retransmission system, in such a way that Gray can’t really defend itself.

Can't Go Through? Go Around

Like I said, AT&T and others are now regularly fighting with broadcasters about retransmission consent. And pay-TV providers are constantly looking for new tools to reduce the leverage of broadcast stations over their multi-billion dollar empires. Earlier this year, AT&T announced it was making a $500,000 donation to a non-profit organization.

$500,000 is a drop in the bucket for AT&T, and they make charitable contributions all the time. I wouldn’t even bring this up except that the non-profit in question is Locast, a group which retransmits local broadcast station transmissions digitally. In other words, rather than paying Gray to link their broadcast to AT&T’s system, Locast allows subscribers to access Gray’s over-the-air transmission directly.

Locast’s technology itself is reasonably well developed, so the only way it will fail is if it attracts insufficient customers to run its operations. And AT&T’s donation is clear evidence that pay-TV providers themselves are more and more inclined to make sure that doesn’t happen.

A Building Snowball

Nor should the fact that Locast hasn’t brought down the retransmission system yet offer much comfort.

Locast is officially free to all, but unofficially it all but requires a $5 monthly contribution to be properly usable. This is permissible under the law as long as the contribution is “reasonably necessary” to defray costs, which at current low subscriber levels it very well might be. But in the likely event that it continues to grow, it may become an excessive charge.

In that case, Locast would presumably be forced to reduce the charge in order to bring its revenues back into balance with its costs. And lower charges would presumably, in turn, spur more subscriptions, in a virtuous cycle. Virtuous, that is, for Locast. Broadcast stations would consider it a vicious cycle, of ever-declining willingness among pay-TV operators to pay for retransmission.

In other words, Locast’s relatively low impact so far might simply stem from the fact that the snowball isn’t fully rolling yet. But AT&T seems determined to get it started, and regardless any long-term analysis of Gray Television should take into account Locast’s impact when it is fully up and running, which is likely to be substantial.

Another Streaming Entrant?

Gray’s one potential salvation from this fate will be if it can get into the streaming business itself, with sufficient differentiation that its service is not commoditized to no real profits. And Gray has been taking steps to try to do so. Following its agreement with Syncbak, Gray is not only finding a streaming outlet for all of its local affiliate stations, but also becoming an early backer of one of the leading companies in “hyperlocal” streaming, where streaming channels can essentially create customized OTT channels for each locality within a city, instead of having just one city-wide over-the-air broadcast as traditional TV stations do.

Syncbak has also created an online syndication marketplace, where content producers can license their content to local broadcast stations directly. Essentially, what Amazon is to self-publishing books, Syncbak wants to be to self-publishing video - but without the “amateur” label that affects YouTube.

By creating a marketplace where creators can always seek carriage, but stations retain control of what viewers actually see, Syncbak and Gray hope to essentially create a “high-end” YouTube for broadcast television which can simultaneously keep content costs down - independents who are just breaking in tend to charge less - but also maintain advertiser interest by preserving quality.

Good, But Not Good Enough

I definitely think these are worthwhile ideas. I doubt, however, that they will yield the profit levels of the current system, or be enough to save Gray’s stock from a considerable long-term decline.

Gray’s profit stream is built almost entirely from a near-monopolistic position over the broadcast of some of America’s most sought-after content, a monopoly that has no chance of surviving into the digital age. Even if Syncbak’s new approach does generate some degree of profit, it is highly unlikely to replace the current profit streams, which are rendered abnormally large by what is essentially government decree.

Any streaming service from Gray is likely to have its margins pushed down by the same competitive pressures currently pressuring Hulu and other streaming stocks, and not generate the kind of permanent competitive advantage that FCC broadcast licenses did for generations. Any successful streaming strategy that Gray finds can be quickly copied by rivals, competing away profits. Good for consumers, of course, but not necessarily for investors.

Summary

Gray's profits aren't there today. While they could be there tomorrow, they're highly unlikely to stay there, even if they arrive. I am avoiding the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.