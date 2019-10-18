Blackstone: New Corporate Structure Is Great, But This Stock Is Still A Sell

The historical dividend has been erratic due to its partnership structure but should stabilize and grow now that the company is a C-corp.

Investors' growing desire to look for yield in unconventional places has led to the emergence of alternative investment firms like New York-based Blackstone Group (BX) whose financial performance over the past decade ranks it among the highest and the largest 150 US public companies. Since its IPO in 2007, BX has advanced its position as the clear leader by growing AUM by six times to $512 billion. In addition, the company's revenue has doubled and its profit margin and dividend yield have tripled since its listing. The company is set to report earnings next week and unless I hear some very, very good news, my take on its rich valuation remains the same.

Business Overview

BX's business is organized into four segments, namely Private Equity (PE), Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions, and Credit. The company's investor base is mainly comprised of pension funds, academic and charitable institutions, sovereign wealth funds, as well as high-net-worth individuals. BX derives its revenue mainly from the management and performance fees that it charges for managing investment portfolios. In the past 12 months, 55% of the company's revenue was in the form of base management fees which has increased by 29% in the last three years.

Source: BX Q1 2019 Supplemental financial Data

Growth Strategy

BX's increase in AUM has been primarily driven by its diversification strategy which have enabled the company to develop into a broader alternative-asset management firm. As a part of its strategy, BX has been shifting focus away from traditional LBO funds by investing in alternative asset classes, entering new geographies, and exploring new sectors. In addition, the company has also pursued different types of PE strategies like growth equity, 'Buy-and-Build', and Greenfield infrastructure investment.

Source: 2018 BX Investor Day Presentation

A desire to increase AUM isn't the only motivation behind BX's growth strategy; however, and there are several factors that have driven the firm to take different diversification paths. First, there exists a strong investor demand for a diversified platform that offers full-service asset-management solutions. Second, BX's diversification activities has enabled the company to realize operating synergies across different divisions by leveraging expertise as well as cross-functional collaboration during deal sourcing, deal evaluation, deal execution, and portfolio management. Third, the diversification has helped to attract stock investors who usually refrain from investing in pure-play PE firms due to the cyclical nature of the buyout industry.

BX's true competitive advantage lies in its economies of scale, which gives the organization the ability to aggregate insights across its diverse portfolio for making effective investment decisions. BX's geographical expansion has led to significant investments in sectors like technology, global logistics, and technology-driven office spaces. Moreover, the firm has achieved successful penetration in emerging economies like India, which has become a top-performing market globally. BX's expansion can also be attributed to its ability to harness local talent whose deep knowledge about various sectors adds value to the company's expanding intellectual capital.

BX's competitive edge is further boosted by its core competency of finding the right investment opportunities in new markets. The company's rigorous due diligence process helps it to partner with companies that will benefit from its operational expertise and which will provide further opportunities to expand in the region. BX has a proven track record of investing in undervalued companies within beleaguered sectors and turning them around by implementing operational improvements. BX's competencies differentiate it from competitors who merely focus on funding growth capital and who usually refrain from investing in distressed companies. Through its strong investment performance, BX is generating repeat business from its investors who are entrusting the firm with more capital to continuously launch new investment platforms.

Source: 2018 BX Investor Day Presentation

Growth Opportunities

Currently, BX has an active fundraising pipeline and it expects an approximately 50% FRE uplift from its established investment platforms. About 80% of the increase will come from the scheduled crystallization of existing investments as well as from the management fees of the newly-raised 5 flagship funds and the Real Estate Core+ platform.

Source: 2018 BX Investor Day Presentation

Apart from focusing on its leading platforms, BX is also exploring other untapped opportunities for achieving growth keeping with the competition. The next phase of the company's growth will be focused on channeling investments to the new growth sectors and offering investment solutions to underserved investor segments. As a part of its new strategic initiatives, BX is offering investment platforms that will build on in the life sciences and infrastructure sectors.

Source: 2018 BX Investor Day Presentation

BX is also poised to serve the vastly untapped 401(K) market which is worth $27 trillion from a private equity firm's perspective. Until now, 401(K) pension plans refrained from investing in private equity due to various factors like high fees, the lack of simplified investment structures, and due liquidity requirements. To overcome these hurdles, BX acquired Aon Hewitt's record-keeping business which now provides a new channel to sell the company's PE funds.

Other than its strategic initiatives, BX's Tactical Opportunities (Tac Opps) platform has been playing an important role in exploring opportunistic investments within dislocated market sectors. The Tac Opps business started with an AUM of $5 billion and has now grown to $30 billion. Since its inception, the platform has enabled opportunistic investing in niches like nonperforming loans, equipment leasing, television broadcasting, mortgages, seaborne oil transport, cloud migration, and cybersecurity.

Source: 2018 BX Investor Day Presentation

Conversion to a Corporation

Besides venturing into new growth areas, BX has made changes to its legal structure to improve its valuation and to expand its investor base. In a major move, BX has converted from a partnership to a corporation to enable long-only index and ETF investors to own its stock. Until now, the company's partnership structure has proved to be a deterrent that limited the market of its shares. As long as it was a publicly-traded partnership (PTP), BX was not required to pay corporate income taxes on income categories like effectively connected income (ECI), unrelated business taxable income (UBTI), and non-resident state-sourced income. Instead, these incomes were passed through to the investors for paying taxes at effective income-tax rates which were higher than the tax rates on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. BX's pass-through structure, however, was particularly problematic for tax-exempt IRA and 401(K) investors who had to pay taxes on the UBTI. BX's partnership structure also subjected non-US investors to taxes on the ECI category.

As of now, the complexities posed by the pass-through taxation restrict more than 60% of long-only index and ETF investors in the US from owning PTPs. These investors represent about $7.5 trillion of capital which has been out of reach for traditional PE limited partnerships. BX's decision to convert will make the stock eligible for long-only funds and it will enable both domestic as well as international investors to own the company's stock.

BX's primary motivation to change to a corporation stems from the success stories of its peers like KKR whose stock performance and liquidity dramatically improved after they converted to corporations. It is estimated that BX's conversion will enable the company to gain access to at least $4.5 trillion of investor capital in the US. In addition, the company's stock becomes eligible for inclusion in benchmark indices like CRSP and MSCI which will result in higher volumes and liquidity.

My Take

Over the last year alone, the dividend yield on BX has ranged from 8.4% to 4.7% based on a combination of volatile dividend payments and a stock price that is up 58% YTD. That said, the future is somewhat uncertain regarding dividend payments since the company converted from publicly-traded partnership to a corporation as of July 1, 2019. That means that any investor buying shares from now on will no longer receive a K-1 with respect to those shares.

We are adding the stock to our dividend growth portfolio because we believe in the company to continue to evolve and take advantage of opportunities that less nimble and smaller players will be unable to. Analysts forecast a dividend of $1.94 for FY2019 and $2.60 for 2019. That's a 34% pop.

I also like the stock as a way to play alternatives - even if indirectly, and particularly with equity markets hovering around all-time highs. However, unless the company reports stellar earnings during their next quarterly call, I still rate the stock a Sell. In the meantime, I'm anxiously awaiting a pullback. I really like the company, just not the price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also, note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.