Workiva: Looking To Rebound

Despite the Q2 results, the stock has dropped dramatically from the previous 52-week high of $64.

Partnerships with Blackline and FilePoint could lead to future success as Workiva continues to focus on upcoming XBRL mandates for international markets.

Workiva (WK), the leading XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) service provider continued to increase revenue and client count in the second quarter of 2019. The company beat Q2 expectations and even raised guidance for the rest of 2019.

However, Workiva’s stock has tanked over the last few months after the announcement of a secondary offering. Workiva also continues to fall behind rivals when it comes to XBRL quality.

The company has continued to focus on international growth as new XBRL requirements will impact European nations within the next few years. Workiva has also created new partnerships and has rejoined XBRL US’s Center for Data Quality, which I view as extremely positive. These moves will likely continue to help the company grow and turn the tide as I believe the stock will rebound in the final quarter of 2019.

Financials

In Q2 2019, the company delivered stellar financial results. The company generated revenue of roughly $74 million in Q2 2019 which is an increase of nearly 24% compared to Q2 2018. As usual, most of this revenue was generated from subscription and support revenue and the rest from professional services. Subscription and support revenue was roughly $60 million, an increase of 24% compared to prior year’s second quarter. Most of that revenue came from a deeper penetration of the current customer base. Professional services revenue was roughly $13 million for the quarter, an increase of 26% compared to prior-year second quarter. Professional services revenue was higher this quarter due to regulatory changes (iXBRL requirements for Large Accelerated Filers).

Not only is revenue rising but so is client count. Workiva finished Q2 2019 with 3,421 clients, a net increase of 119 compared to Q2 2018. The company gained 55 new clients since Q1 2019. Retention remains outstanding as well, as the subscription and service revenue retention rate was over 95% for June 2019 (with add-ons the rate is over 115%). Both percentages are higher than June 2018 figures.

XBRL

Workiva has made progress in improving their XBRL quality but issues still remain. To begin, unlike my previous entries, I’m going to disregard Charlie Hoffman’s analysis. In my first article, I explained that Charlie Hoffman was one of the first individuals to begin examining XBRL data quality and created his own set of XBRL rules. Prior comments I have received have mentioned Hoffman’s quality and that his rules are perhaps out of date. I agree with these comments and feel his rules haven't been adjusted. As you can see from his last comparison, the number of filing issues per filer has been consistent based on his rules:

Data Graphic Provided by Charlie Hoffman's XBRL Blog

Workiva has continued to improve their XBRL quality but still fall behind rivals, Donnelly Financial Solutions (DFIN) and Toppan Merrill (previously Merrill). I would like to clarify that many users state clients of Wdesk do their own “tagging” and thus they end up having more data quality issues. My understanding is that Donnelly and Toppan Merrill allow users to do the same thing so I don’t find this to be a compelling argument. Filers need to be responsible for the quality of their XBRL. It seems some providers do a better job of following the latest XBRL rules and consequently have a reduced number of errors.

XBRL US has updated their XBRL rules once again and Toppan Merrill and Datatracks are currently the only companies in compliance:

Graphic from XBRL US

Donnelley and Altova have been updating their software so I imagine it is only a matter of time until they are in compliance as well.

Wdesk is still a data quality certified application; however, they are only certified through ruleset 4 as you can see. As I mentioned in my prior article, the fourth ruleset was available for public review in the summer of 2017 and it was likely approved in fall 2017. For clients using Wdesk that means you haven’t been in compliance for almost two years.

However, one encouraging sign is that Workiva has once again joined the Center for Data Quality. See below the current members:

Graphic from XBRL US

In my prior article, I stated that not being a member is a serious mistake. Rejoining shows the company is committed to improving the data quality of XBRL and it is very likely Wdesk in turn will begin to follow the updated XBRL rules.

Updates to XBRL Requirements

Updates to XBRL requirements in the second quarter of 2019 had a significant impact on many filers, especially Large Accelerated Filers, as well as providers, such as Workiva. Large Accelerated Filers were required to file Inline XBRL (iXBRL) for the first time.

I’ve touched on iXBRL in prior articles. The biggest difference is that the HTML now has embedded XBRL data which makes it easier for consumers to review both simultaneously.

See an example below of the output of PepsiCo’s (NASDAQ:PEP) Statement of Income:

Graphic of PepsiCo's filing from SEC's Inline XBRL Viewer

Users can now click on the values with the red underlines to see the underlying XBRL data.

XBRL US now shows aggregate filing errors on their website. I’ve included screenshots for two significant tagging issues below:

Negative Errors

Graphic from XBRL US

Axis with Inappropriate Members

Graphic from XBRL US

Despite the move to iXBRL for Large Accelerated Filers, the number of errors didn’t significantly change from Q1 to Q2 of 2019. If you viewed the entire list of aggregate filing issues on XBRL US’s website, you would see that is consistent.

I would conclude that the iXBRL adoption didn’t have a noteworthy impact on XBRL data quality. Based on these aggregate results from XBRL US, I would say the overall data quality stayed the same if not improved slightly. Workiva, DFIN, Toppan Merrill, and other providers seemingly made this move to iXBRL a non-event from an XBRL data quality standpoint. I think this is a great sign for the XBRL industry as a whole as public companies seemed to make this transition smoothly.

8-K Filings with XBRL

The new iXBRL mandate also stated that Large Accelerated Filers must submit their 8-Ks in iXBRL after their initial 10-Q filing with iXBRL. This was a first for many public companies as well.

Companies now must tag their 8-K statements as well with XBRL. Along with 10-Q filings, these 8-K filings are also being reviewed by XBRL US.

I’ll continue to pick on Workiva's client, Verizon (VZ), because clearly no one there cares too much about having quality XBRL filings. Not only are their 10-Q filings filled with XBRL errors but now so are their 8-K filings:

Graphic from XBRL US

To compare, let’s review Goldman Sachs (GS) and 3M (MMM) like I did in my last post. These are two companies using DFIN and Toppan Merrill for their filings.

Here are the results for Goldman Sachs:

Graphic from XBRL US

For 3M:

Graphic from XBRL US

Like I stated previously, I don’t agree with the assessment that 100% of blame should go to self-taggers. In this instance, it’s very possible the folks at Verizon could simply be incompetent, but XBRL service providers like Workiva should have checks in place to not only ensure tagging is accurate for 10-Q filings but now also 8-K filings.

I would urge public companies to go to XBRL US and review their XBRL results. It’s been proven over and over again, especially in Workiva’s case, that public companies can’t solely rely on their XBRL software provider. Public companies should review their own XBRL data.

Partnerships

This quarter Workiva entered into two interesting partnerships which I believe will benefit the company in the near future.

In early September, Workiva announced a partnership with accounting automation software leader, BlackLine (BL). Mike Roast, Workiva’s Vice President of Partners and Alliances, stated, “With this new integration, our joint customers will be able to benefit from better transparency across applications and a higher level of trust and confidence in the data they report.”

I view this partnership certainly as a positive for Workiva as this alliance could help accounting and finance professionals streamline their entire close process.

Recently, Workiva has also partnered with FilePoint as a partner for SEC compliance work for registered investment companies.

Valuation

At its current stock price, Workiva seems undervalued. I still believe profitability is still in the distance future with their poor P/E ratio and negative earnings. Over the last three months, Workiva’s stock was fallen drastically by over 25%. Workiva’s stock now is in the mid-$40s compared to the company’s $64 52-week high. Based on many analysts' projections for the stock, it’s fallen below target estimates.

Graphic from Yahoo Finance

Given the stock at its recent levels, this may be a buying opportunity for investors.

Conclusion

Compared to my prior articles, I am feeling more bullish about Workiva. The company continues to grow revenue and client count. I like the continued emphasis of the organization to focus on international markets as XBRL mandates are looming (European Securities and Market Authority – ESMA, for example). Entry into these markets will surely help the company continue to grow.

New partnerships continue to form as well. I think the partnership with BlackLine could prove especially valuable in the years to come.

Rejoining the Center for Data Quality is a great move from an XBRL perspective. This shows clients Workiva is focused on improving overall XBRL data quality standards. The next step for the company will be to incorporate XBRL US’s latest XBRL ruleset into Wdesk so clients can ensure their XBRL is in compliance with the most up to date rules.

The company’s stock has been hammered over the last few months as it has dropped over 25%. Most analysts view this as a $60 stock if not higher. I think this large of a drop seems unwarranted and thus Workiva looks to be a bargain.

