Workday Inc. Looks To Get Back To 'Work' After Recent Slide. Big Upside.

Recent Analyst Upgrade from Goldman Sachs could be a sign of more to come.

Note: All images, unless otherwise noted, show data from the Best Stocks Now database.

Workday Inc. looks to be getting back to “work” after taking a sabbatical this summer. WDAY shares began sliding back in July after hitting an all-time high of $226.83. Finishing 20% down from the $226 level on Friday (10/11/2019) at $180.44. Now that the summer trading doldrums are over, I believe Workday Inc. is poised for a bounce.

Coincidentally, I first wrote about Workday Inc. back in 2014 (It's All In A Workday). When valuing the shares in 2014, I placed a 5-year Price Target of $175 on the shares. WDAY was a relatively young company back then, just 2 years post IPO in March of 2014. A number of the same catalysts for growth exist today and I believe the shares can double again over the next 5-years (coincidentally, my 5-year Price Target is $360.88).

When valuing SaaS plays in the Technology sector, I place a high emphasis on “Visible Sustainable Growth”. Growth accompanied by high visibility increases the probability that lofty growth rates will be “sustainable”, allowing my Best Stocks Now! Rankings to place a higher confidence level on our 5-year price targets. So which factors do we focus on in an effort to judge “visibility” and “sustainability”?

Percentage of Revenues Coming from “Subscriptions”

Typical Contract Length

Renewal Rates and/or Customer Satisfaction Ratings

Current Market Share and Ability to Increase Share (at home and abroad)

Additional Verticals for Cross-Selling Products

Workday Inc. is a Human Resources and Financial Management software maker that has year after year shown well in our Best Stocks Now! rankings. I currently own the shares in the Gunderson Premier Growth and Gunderson Ultra Growth portfolios (I have been in and out of the shares since the IPO in 2012).

Most recently sitting at #176 out of 5335 in our Best Stocks Now! rankings, the prospects are looking good for WDAY to remain inside the Top 250 which I follow closely on a daily basis. Demonstrating the afore mentioned factors for “visible sustainable growth” plays heavily into our high ranking for the shares.

As my previous readers know, my Best Stocks Now rankings blend Fundamental and Technical analysis. I assign a weighting to factors across both disciplines and those stocks scoring the highest make up the upper echelon of my rankings. Historically as an industry, financial analysts have looked at Fundamental and Technical characteristics of stocks in a vacuum. In my 22+ years of experience, I have found that incorporating both into my models allows me to better avoid “value traps” and “high fliers” with great charts, but no visible earnings to back them up.

For full disclosure, Workday, Inc. has continually shown negative GAAP EPS since going public in 2012. This loss is mostly due to stock issued compensation (which management puts a high emphasize on) and reinvestment into the overall business. Meanwhile, “Normalized EPS” has grown at an actual/estimated 20-30% per year (in line with Revenue growth). In light of the GAAP EPS losses, our Best Stocks Now! App’s will focus on “Revenue”, primarily the “sustainability” of these income streams and accompanying growth rates.

Over the last three years, WDAY has continually grown top line revenues at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 33.95% per year, and I believe this trend has a high probability of continuing. Workday Inc.’s SaaS business model generates 85% of their revenues from “subscription” customers. Subscription revenue recognized in Q2 2019 exceeded $757M, a 34% year-over-year increase.

On the second quarter earnings call, management raised their estimated guidance to $3.07 Billion for subscription revenue in fiscal year 2020. WDAY also has a healthy backlog of subscription revenue totaling $7.03B, $4.77B of which will be recognized in the next 24 months. The current subscription backlog weighs heavily in our “visible sustainable growth” investment thesis.

Workday Inc.’s core product, Workday HCM, is a “sticky” vertical with a focus on creating long-term customer relationships. On average, customers typically are onboarded via a 3-year contract. WDAY has been ranked among the highest in the industry for customer satisfaction, increasing the probability that renewal rates will remain high. High renewal rates correlate with “sustainable growth”.

In regard to Market Share, WDAY continues to make gaines. In the most recent quarter, Workday’s customer base included: 40% of the Fortune 500, 50% of the Fortune 100, and 17% of the Global 2000. WDAY continues to attract large multinational companies to their platform, with “international” revenues making up 24% of topline sales (an YoY increase of 35%).

By attracting large companies to their core platform, Workday is opening up new opportunites to “cross-sell” their other products. As a result, WDAY’s Financial Management Services and Adaptive Insights platforms have shown accelerated growth. The Financial Management Services vertical grew revenue at 50% last quarter and is seeing more and more opportunities along side the Adaptive Insights (200 new deals in Q2 2019) solution aquired by Workday Inc. a little over a year ago. Management remains optomistic that these successes will continue into fiscal 2020 and beyond.

As mentioned earlier in the article, “Momentum” also plays heavily into my Best Stocks Now! rankings. Since going public in 2012, Workday Inc. has vastly outperformed the S&P 500 in 3 out of 6 years. Annually averaging 15.3% more than the S&P 500 over the last three years (26.9% to 11.6%) and 35.7% over the last 12-months (44.6% to 8.9%). Keep in mind that these figures take into account the recent 20% drop in the stock price over the last 3-months. In spite of the recent correction, WDAY continues to be an alpha generator in my portfolios.

Lastly, let’s take a look at the chart. For the most part, the technicals looked very healthy coming out of Q4 2018 and continuing into the first 6 ½ months of the year. After hitting an all-time high of $226.83 in July, the chart quickly broke down, falling below the 50-day moving average by month’s end. The stock looks to have built a base around the $170 mark with support at the $165 level. The 50-day moving average is close to showing a positive slope possibly signaling better days are ahead for the share price.

After a rough last 3 months, Workday Inc. continues to recover its’ place atop my Best Stocks Now! rankings. I am interested in hearing what comes out of their “Analyst Day” in Orlando on October 15th. Any positive revisions to guidance by WDAY’s management team could be a catalyst for more upgrades like the one by Goldman Sachs on Friday, October 11th. After Heather Bellini’s upgrade, the shares rose $6.12 or 3.51%.

Personally, I continue to remain “Very Bullish” on WDAY (I hold it in both my Premier Growth and Ultra Growth portfolios at Gunderson Capital Management) and currently have a 5-Year target price of $366.88 for the shares (100% over the recent closing price on 10/11/2019).

As with all “highly valued” stocks, any hiccup in earnings and/or guidance can create immediate selling pressure. However, Workday Inc. continues to check our criteria boxes for “visible sustainable growth”, reducing the risk of “surprise” misses and subsequent corrections to the stock price.



