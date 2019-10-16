A Very Healthy Consumer And Strong Execution Boosting JPMorgan
About: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Includes: C, WFC
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
Despite spread compression, JPMorgan delivered a surprisingly strong quarter, with beats at all important earnings lines.
Strong consumer trends were the biggest takeaway from the third quarter, though the wholesale/corporate business is doing well in its own right.
JPMorgan isn't dramatically undervalued, but still priced for a respectable long-term annualized return, particularly relative to risk and quality considerations.
Bank stocks really haven’t been in favor over the past year, as investors fret over the consequences of a reversal in the rate cycle (from tightening to easing), a likely increase in credit costs, and