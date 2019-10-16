Why Aphria's Beat Is No Reason To Get Excited About The Stock Or The Industry

The market is massively oversupplied, and this will come back to haunt the sector as more capacity is being built.

Aphria (APHA) published well-received results on Tuesday, sending the stock 20% higher with other stocks in the sector profiting in its slipstream. Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) and Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), for example, were up 7% and 6%, respectively by noon. The market liked that Aphria managed to beat EPS estimates, and I think that the reaffirmed guidance was also seen as a positive by the market.

There are a couple of reasons to not get too excited about these results, however. First, the beat was in EPS only, revenue was quite sub-par. Second, EPS is not very informative, and cash flow was C$100m negative. Note that all dollar-figures in this article refer to Canadian dollars.

Quarterly Revenue and production

The most relevant information for other Canadian cannabis producers is not the distribution activities in Germany, but the dried product produced and sold in Canada. Interestingly, production (in kilograms) increased by 7%, while production increased by 39%. More than anything else, this is evidence of rising inventory. Production cost per gram (not adjusted for sales mix) increased. The positive is that pricing remained stable, but it is doubtful whether that will be of much help if production keeps growing while sales lag.

Source: 1Q20 MD&A.

Revenue outlook

The fiscal 2020 revenue guidance of $650-700m implies about $275m in Cannabis sales or $245m for the remaining three quarters, most of which will be in the last two quarters, mostly in anticipation of vapes and edibles. I think it is a bit too optimistic to be so bullish about THC vapes because they have killed people in the US and the FDA warns against using them. I bet the Big Tobacco lobby is working lawmakers around the world to get (non-OEM) THC vapes banned.

Interestingly, an analyst in the earnings call pressed management on their projected market share in Canada. This is an interesting subject, as almost all cannabis companies expect to gain market share, which they need in order to sell their full capacity. The cold truth is that not everyone can gain market share at the same time.

I compiled a chart that shows cannabis supply and demand in Canada using full market demand and supply from only 6 companies. As you can see below, current sales exceed legal demand (distributors build inventory), licensed producers build inventory and existing capacity is not yet fully utilized as companies are ramping up production. Even if the black market shrinks at a record pace (which is unlikely as they are quite competitive on price), the new supply that is currently being built will more than fully compensate that.

*Supply includes most recent quarterly figures group of 6 publicly-traded companies, mentioned in table below. Numbers refer to dried equivalent. The actual legal supply is higher as there are almost 200 licensed producers. Supply data source: company reports (MRQ), author's estimates. Demand data source: Health Canada, BNNBloomberg.

The full supply data table can be found below. Clearly, my own estimates are conservative, while this is just a part of the supply. We can only imagine what the production capacity of the other 190 growers is.

Source: company's most recent reported figures, author's own calculations, author's estimates (in red). *Planned capacity includes only actual plans that will be carried out, preferably with that capacity already under construction. Canopy capacity estimate is based on company revenue (not weight) projections. Current capacity at Canopy (OTC:CGC) and Tilray (TLRY) is likely higher. Weight sold estimate of Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) is revenue divided by $6.13 per gram, in line with company revenue per gram estimates for FV purposes by Supreme.

Cash is king

Earnings is a theoretical concept, which in the case of Aphria is pushed up by inventory revaluation and non-operating income. Cash flow is key, or as the management stated in the Tuesday's call:

"We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and a cash position including $464 million of cash and marketable securities, as they say, cash is king."

Mr. Simon in Q1 2020 earnings conference call

In the same call, management stated that they used $100m in cash, $35m of which was an earn-out, so a one-off. The company also spent a further $45m on CapEx and working capital and repaid some debt. This leaves a negative operating cash flow of $15m. In the next quarter, CapEx will be around $25m, but limiting inventory build relies on increasing sales and that is what should worry shareholders.

The company carries harvested cannabis at $3.50 per gram (p. 18, MD&A), this means that if the company doubles both production and sales, it sees a quarterly inventory build of $32m (+9,260 kg inventory times $3500). If the production reaches full capacity of roughly 29 thousand kilograms per quarter, and the company somehow doubles sales to 12,000 kg, it will be still stuck with 17,000 kg of inventory at a carrying value of $60m. This means that there will be an inventory build of $60m per quarter. Worst-case scenario: the company ramps-up production and does not grow sales because it fails to take market share from the black market or its competition. In that worst-case scenario, we have an $80m quarterly, or $320m annual inventory build. The cash position of $464m starts to look quite small compared to that figure.

We can slice or dice the numbers how we like, but facts remain that the company is ramping up production while the market simply can't absorb the combined capacity by all producers. It is sheer madness to assume that Aphria can sell its fully ramped-up production at the same margins it does now while everyone else loses market share as they are also ramping up production.

Fiscal 2020 EBITDA outlook

Aphria issued a $88-95m EBITDA guidance for 2020 based on current selling prices as well as with lower production costs as facilities come online and production efficiency improves. So, the company forecasts cash costs per gram to drop under $1 but simply assumes that this will drive margin expansion instead of lower prices. That dynamic is the antithesis of what I argue in my last article about ACB. This type of guidance setting seems common in the sector and it doesn't take an extraordinaryly high grade of intelligence to figure out that not all companies can grow market share at the same time.

Conclusion

To me, it is very clear that Aphria is fighting an uphill battle. It has an increasing amount of product to sell in an increasingly competitive market. The company will also have to spend likely hundreds of millions of its cash on CapEx and a rising inventory. At the same time, the current quarter is not at all a positive for other producers because revenue growth was lagging production growth severely. I see no reason to be bullish about this company or this sector and would advise investors to stay away from both for now.

