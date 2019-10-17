Invitae: It's All About The Financial Model

The financial model also clearly demonstrates the business they are engaged in does not reconcile with the narrative shareholders in the stock are pitching.

Nvta has responded to this slowdown by implementing even more aggressive pricing strategies in an attempt to simply deliver on what they have promised.

We published our recent bearish thesis on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) knowing it was going to ruffle some feathers. Amazon references, a large retail ownership, and media vocal shareholders ensured that. However, we were disappointed to see our work labeled as a short-seller attack. We are long/short investors, and our subscribers can attest to that. While the shorts get all the attention, that doesn’t mean we don’t love growth investing. Making money on the way up is a lot more fun than on the way down. However, when we growth invest, the financial model, business fundamentals, and company narrative must add up. When they don’t you have a problem. In Invitae’s case we firmly believe they don’t.

We know that talking about AI, rare diseases, network effects, socially responsible sharing of data, genomic revolutions, and the next Amazon.com is a lot more fun than putting a financial operating model under the microscope. However, it’s not very helpful talk if it doesn’t comport with financial business model. At that point it is simply bad investing. We felt limiting our initial thesis to the underlying dynamics of the business was a lot more relevant than getting into the nitty gritty details. Yet, we have had several people pepper us with questions with respect to what our thesis implies about Nvta’s near term financial performance. So, we will address that, and our general views with respect to why Invitae shareholders have a hard time digesting this thesis.

Invitae’s Financial Model

We pointed out in our initial report that Invitae’s financial operating disclosures are very limited, and thus the company provides very little for investors to measure them by relative to their peers. That being said we did enough research here to be able to formulate a clear picture.

Invitae discloses that, “In the six months ended June 30, 2019, we generated approximately 198,000 billable tests compared to approximately 131,000 billable tests in the same period in 2018. Approximately 31% of the billable tests we performed in the first six months of 2019 were billable to institutions and patients, and the remainder were billable to third-party payers. their volume from Patient-Direct/Institutions was 31% of billable test volume in h1 2019.”

Based on this we know that Patient-Direct/Institutions was 61,380 tests, and that 3 rd party payor volume was 136,620.

We also know that Invitae’s Medicare revenue is made up of HCT testing, namely, Breast/Ovarian and Lynch Syndrome. We know Invitae bills Medicare under CPT Code 81432 for the sequencing, and that as of Q2 of 2018 they also received approval for reimbursement for the deletion/duplication analysis part of the test under code 81433. They also received deletion/duplication analysis Medicare clearance for Lynch syndrome in Q3 under CPT code 81436.

This table shows CMS pricing for these codes under PAMA for the past two year as well as 2020:

2018 2019 2020 CPT CODE 81432 $838.33 $754.50 $679.05 CPT CODE 81433 $541.89 $487.70 $438.93 CPT CODE 81436 $722.1 $649.89 $584.9

Mgmt stated in February 2019, that Medicare volumes were trending in the 10-12% of total billable volumes. At the 11% midpoint, that works out to 21,780 in Medicare test volume for H1 2019 and based on disclosed Medicare revenue you end up with a $950 Medicare ASP. We also know Invitae’s Patient-Direct price is $250 ( they have been doing some promotional discounting lately in HCT and offering NIPS patient pay at $99 and we’ll touch on that in a bit, but this has been the set rate for the patient pay test-menu and thus logical asp). Put this altogether and you have a nice snapshot of the financial breakdown of the biz.

H1 2019 Rev($ml) Volume ASP Patient-Direct 7.8 31200 $250 Institutions 17.9 30200 $592 Medicare 20.6 21780 $950 insurance 45.5 114840 $396

So, depending where the Medicare HCT mix falls as far BRCA 81432+81433 $1241 test stack reimbursement and Lynch Syndrome you can conclude 75%-80% of overall billable test volume (insurance+patient direct) is roughly 30% gross margin at their disclosed avg cost per test of $252 in q2. This also puts the Medicare HCT business in the 75% gross margin range.

We can now make some simple observations about the company.

Revenue growth dropped from 164% in H1 2018 to 44% in H1 2019 Revenue growth ex-Medicare was 36% in H1 2019 Medicare revenue growth benefited from HCT deletion/duplication analysis reimbursement which they are now lapping going forward. Over 70% of revenue comes from HCT/Reproductive health where they are differentiating on price not science and there is established insurance coverage. This number could be as high as 95% when you factor in HCT testing being paid for by institutions and likely patient direct mix skewed towards these established markets. The DTC/Institutional piece of the pie grew only 15% yr/yr despite this being what bulls in the name like to highlight the most.

Now, let’s consider some other factors.

Based on their financial disclosures, Myriad’s HCT business generated 479.7 million in revenue in the last fiscal year at an avg ASP of $1881. We know that Myriad bills Medicare for their NGS HCT under CPT code 81662. The PAMA set CMS rate for this code in FY 2019 was $2140 (the H2 2018 rate of $2252.93 averaged with the H1 2019 rate of $2027.64) We know based on Myriad disclosures that Medicare HCT revenue for FY 2019 was somewhere between $20ml-$30ml. At the midpoint of $25ml, this means their private-payor ASP for FY 2019 was $1870.

Now some more observations

In our initial report, we pointed out that Invitae’s CEO has criticized Myriad based on the fact that their HCT panel is being reimbursed with the higher priced 81662 CPT code. However, under PAMA, market-based rates are being used to set pricing. Presently, Myriad’s $2027.64 reimbursement rate per HCT test is 8% above their private payor ASP of $1870. Invitae on the hand receives $1241 for the 81432+81433 HCT combo which is 213% above their median commercial insurance test ASP. This raises an interesting concern around the social enterprise narrative Invitae’s CEO is constantly espousing. Invitae is in fact extracting a subsidy from Medicare as market-based demand for their test from insurance companies is far lower than their current Medicare rate. Or you could even argue that Invitae is using investor subsidies as well as those of taxpayers and transferring them to Insurance companies (unlike NVTA shareholders, UNH and other private insurer shareholders expect and like profits). Also, for all the hoopla around Invitae being selected as a UNH preferred lab, one simply needs to look at the numbers. Our research indicates that Invitae is charging UNH $350-$375 per HCT test. Compare that to Myriad’s commercial payor ASP of $1870 or to the fact that Quest/Labcorp bill UNH roughly $1100 for the same test. Just like pharma, UNH is more than happy to take advantage of investor subsidies when its comes to lab diagnostic testing. Despite this huge gap between Invitae and the more established diagnostic labs on pricing, growth has still drastically slowed. And now moving forward this gap is set to narrow. Myriad has guided to modest price declines in FY 2020 as“significant portion” of their commercial payor contracts are up for renewal. And to kick of FY2021 next summer, their UNH contract will also be renewed.

So, what do Invitae shareholders have to look forward to?

Invitae’s largest shareholder, ArkInvest, has stated that they expect revenue to grow at 90% CAGR over the next five years. They have yet to provide a financial model supporting this prediction. However, we would note this forecast, is roughly in line with Invitae’s CEO’s ‘Aspirational Guidance’ of revenue doubling annually for the forseeable future.

Aspirations are nice, but facts are better.

Invitae’s Medicare rate for HCT (assuming CMS continues to cover germline testing in early stage cancer) will decline 10% next year. This is notable because you are also lapping the deletion/duplication analysis reimbursement revenue they only started collecting in q2/q3 2018. This means Medicare growth which was 86% in H1 2019 comes down notably. How much is notably? Well roughly half the growth this year can be attributed to deletion/duplication analysis finally being reimbursed. So, that benefit goes away, and you reduce pricing by 10% across the board. This comes straight out of gross profit and means gross margins in that segment will drop. Our forecast assumes Medicare revenue grows 25% or less next year.

On the ex-Medicare side Invitae is obviously more difficult to model as volume is simply a function of willingness to burn cash using investor subsidies. But we can look at this part of the business organically based on the 36% growth in H1 2019. Myriad’s prices are coming down and the competitive landscape in reproductive health continues to heat up. Also, Ancestry.com announced they will be offering NGS based patient-initiated health testing in 2020 and 23andMe will likely be following suit, so DTC is going to get very competitive. If we were to factor this all in, we’d model organic revenue growth to slow gradually with Invitae exiting 2020 growing roughly 20%. This would get you and overall 2020 growth rate for the business somewhere slightly under 30%.

This is of course were things get interesting. Invitae management is clearly aware of the fact that organic growth for them has fallen off a cliff despite their very aggressive pricing strategy.

Why do we say that?

Simple, just look at what they are doing:

They recently started offering Illumina’s Verinata NIPS at a patient pay price of $99. Our research indicates their outsourcing cost to Illumina on this test is between $200-$400. This is literally selling a dollar for 25c-50c. They started running a $99 patient pay promotion for their HCT during breast cancer awareness month. They did not run this promotion last year. Based on their disclosed $252 cost per test, this is selling a dollar for 40c.

This approach doesn’t comport with a company whose shareholders talk about AI and rare diseases. They are simply going where the established science is and willing to lose whatever it takes to generate revenue growth. Nothing about Invitae’s NIPS strategy makes any financial sense at this point. It’s literally the most crowded market with the most dominant players. Why waste capital there when you could deploy it elsewhere if you in fact were hoping to scientifically disrupt in some way? And the same rationale applies to HCT. So, yes we see serious risks to the current guidance for 2019. Whatever is delivered won’t come with a pretty mix. They are clearly pulling whatever levers they can pull to simply deliver what was promised which to us is like having effectively missed already.

There is nothing healthy about running a laboratory diagnostic business in this manner. Invitae’s message to investors is essentially that testing should be super cheap. But that’s not a good message. The costs per test to name a few includes NGS sequencing, deletion/duplication analysis, collection kits, accession, extraction, HIPPA compliance, genetic counseling, report generation etc. Then you have the marketing/sales overhead. This is not sustainable. You can’t just force all these costs lower by pricing aggressively. Science doesn’t work that way.

But really what choice do they have?

Rare diseases don’t have the volume, and making scientific breakthroughs isn’t easy. Which begs the question what exactly is the rare disease financial model going forward? There is no denying that discovering that a rare disease is linked to a certain gene could be a great business. But how would you make money off the screening? Well, as the disease is rare you’d expect to be able to charge a premium price and control the IP for a stretch in the same way biopharma’s make money. But thanks to Myriad, you can’t patent a naturally occurring gene. So, replicating the lead Myriad developed with respect to variant data from their nearly two decade BRCA monopoly is a problem. You think maybe this is why nobody else in the space is selling this story? Discovering that gene x is linked to disease y is great, but it’s not doing investors any good if every other diagnostic lab can then offer the same test without a 20 year headstart.

Investing Is A For Profit Endeavor

When I hear shareholders in company like Invitae talking about their data sharing as morally good and aiding in drug development, I can’t help but scratch my head. Capitalism and moral arguments don’t mix well, and there is no space in which the two collide more often than life sciences sector. There is nothing moral about making huge profits of life saving scientific breakthroughs. If morality was the goal, any scientific breakthrough would be offered for free to all. Unfortunately, without the profit windfall incentive, there would be very few major scientific breakthroughs. We’ve all witnessed how rough this balancing act can be over the past several years with both the orphan drug pricing gouging drama and now the recent focus on drug distributors perpetuating the opioid crisis. There is no bigger business than the healthcare business, and any company operating in the space without a well-defined strategy to generate windfall profits should be carefully scrutinized by investors.

Consider that Invitae is the number one contributor to Clinvar. This was quickly pointed out to us by several bulls as if this was something we had overlooked. Invitae has gotten to this spot because it’s so heavily subsidized by investors who somehow think this is a good thing. The number two contributor to ClinVar is Illumina. Here is the difference between the two. Illumina financially BENEFITS from sharing variant data. The more labs capable of running genetic tests the greater the demand for their NGS machine and consumables monopoly. What they don’t want is one company controlling critical genetic IP and thus capturing a greater share of industry economic profits. Basically, Invitae’s shareholders are subsidizing everyone else in the industry with their massive losses and free variant data sharing. Thanks, we’ll use this to make money, keep fighting the good fight, regards your competitors. So, shooting to the top of the list because you’re losing the most per test is not something to be proud of if you’re an investor. Really, Illumina is the only company economically incentivized to share as much data as possible because they make money of the equipment. And yeah, the biopharma industry is not going to complain about free data to aid in their research for their next blockbuster drug.

Parting Thoughts

We didn’t bother getting into the looming CMS decision on germline testing because it’s simply a risk on the long side. With Medicare as is Invitae is already experiencing a notable slowdown. Taking it away would essentially cripple the model at this point. We have no clue what will happen, but we are pretty confidant investors in the name haven’t even bothered factoring in just how important Medicare is right now to Invitae. We’ve made that picture clear. But our thesis is still that regardless of what happens with Medicare, Invitae’s financial model doesn’t compute with the story being sold. And anyone expecting 100% growth or for that matter anything but decelerating growth at higher cost has no EVIDENCE to support their case. Because if the growth was there, they wouldn’t be chasing ever diminishing returns with even more aggressive pricing at this point. Simply put, you don’t need to believe the financial model will break down because the data proves it already has.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NVTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Partial hedge with mygn and basket related genetic diagnostic peers