An Okay Quarter From Citigroup Arguably Not Good Enough

Citi still looks undervalued even on modest growth expectations, but there's little in the third-quarter results that is likely to change minds.

Spread pressure and consumer lending growth are worth watching, as Citi arguably should be doing better here, and the long-term ramifications of the digital-driven expansion strategy are up for debate.

Citi's third-quarter results were relatively lackluster in a reporting cycle that at least initially seems to be delivering better than expected results for larger banks.

Citigroup (C) did manage a beat for the third quarter, but a small beat that was definitely overshadowed by many of its large peers is not what the company/stock needs to shift sentiment in a more positive direction. I don’t want to be too harsh about a quarter that was only a little off in terms of the core drivers, but Citi management isn’t really doing much to instill confidence in a longer-term ROTCE target that the Street already finds dubious.

The good news is that I believe Citi continues to out-earn its cost of capital and will continue to do so. Surplus capital can continue to go towards share buybacks, and the company’s digital-based growth strategy has some chance of separating the company from the pack. I still believe that the slow pace of improvement could attract more aggressive pushes for restructuring and/or new management, and I believe these shares are undervalued, but again, I’ll reiterate that it’s going to take time for this to work out and a lagging large-cap bank at the end of the cycle is not typically a recipe for outsized outperformance.

Is Good Enough Good Enough?

As I often repeat with large bank earnings, seemingly no two analysts ever make the same adjustments to arrive at “core” earnings, so my commentary does differ from Citi’s published results, and may well differ from at least some sell-side reports. In any case, Citi posted a small core EPS beat relative to expectations (either $0.01 or $0.02, as I’ve seen two different consensus numbers). Citi did worse than expected on revenue, with net interest income hurt by greater-than-expected spread pressure, while fee income was better. Expenses were a little worse than expected, though credit quality was a little better.

Revenue was basically flat on a core basis, missing expectations by about 2%. Net interest income was hurt by greater-than-expected spread pressure, with NIM down 11bp qoq (JPMorgan (JPM) was down 8bp) primarily on weaker loan and security yields. Fee income was up on both an annual and sequential basis, and came in a little better than the Street expected.

Operating expenses were up 1% yoy and flat sequentially, and while the absolute number was in line with expectations, the comparatively weaker than expected revenue means that Citi actually underperformed a bit in terms of the efficiency ratio. The miss at the pre-provision profit line was about 1%, with slight annual and sequential declines. On a more positive note, tangible book value was up (up 12% yoy), and Citi’s capital position remains healthy.

Looking at the results a little more broadly, I’d say that Citi saw largely the same trends as JPMorgan – namely, strong trends in the consumer business offsetting some ongoing slowness on the corporate side. Revenue in the branded card business jumped 11%, but curiously Citi’s overall loan experience was the opposite of what Federal Reserve data shows for the “average” large bank in the quarter – Citi’s consumer loans were basically flat (versus low single-digit peer growth), while commercial loans were up about 1% qoq (where peers should be closer to flat). With 3% growth in the LatAm consumer business and 5% growth in the Asian consumer business, Citi’s greater international diversification isn’t really helping or hurting the business right now relative to the U.S. business.

Some Familiar Challenges Left To Address

Given Citi’s skew towards consumer banking (relative to banks like Comerica (CMA), Fifth Third (FITB), M&T (MTB), and PNC (PNC)), I would have expected a little more outperformance, and particularly so given the strong results posted by JPMorgan. This isn’t going to help the perception of Citi as an ongoing laggard.

Likewise, with management once again revising its net interest income lower (after another reduction in guidance in mid-September), the Street has no particular reason to get more bullish with their estimates, nor close that gap between Street consensus for ROTCE and management’s guidance. Although Citi management seems to think they can get to a 13.5% ROTCE in 2020, the Street was below 12.25% going into this quarter, and management’s commentary around 13.5% wasn’t exactly oozing confidence.

It’s also worth noting again that Citi is pursuing a somewhat unusual strategy for growth in its consumer business. Unlike the largely branch-based growth plans of JPMorgan and Bank of America (BAC) and the “branch-lite” or “skinny branch” plans of PNC (among others), Citi is focusing much more heavily on a digital-only plan. The risk here is that Citi attracts rate-shoppers who not only won’t prove to be loyal long-term customers but also won’t show much interest in other Citi products (cross-selling). Time will tell; Citi management has repeatedly defended this strategy, while the managements of peer institutions, including some with much better reputations like JPMorgan, PNC, and U.S. Bancorp (USB), have repeatedly expressed their opinion that a digital-only strategy won’t work.

All of this is taking place against a backdrop of a more challenging late-cycle banking environment. Rate pressures are pretty well understood now, but Citi’s weaker performance non-interest-bearing deposits this past quarter wasn’t/isn’t particularly encouraging, and I am concerned about how the bank’s cost of deposits will shake out over the next 12-18 months.

The Outlook

Although I suppose I’m a little more concerned about Citi’s near-term performance prospects relative to three months ago, the actual reported performance wasn’t much different than I expected, and not enough to lead to meaningful modeling changes. I do expect Citi to be one of the relatively rare banks to generate core pre-provision profit growth in both 2020 and 2021, and that ought to be worth more than is reflected in the share price today. I also continue to have what I believe are pretty moderate expectations for long-term growth, as I value Citi with modeling assumptions that work out to around 2% long-term core earnings growth.

The Bottom Line

I still believe Citi should trade in the mid-$80s, and the market still doesn’t agree, so nothing much has really changed in that regard. Management credibility is clearly an issue here, as is relative performance, and I think Citi is likely to shake out on the weaker side of the curve once more large banks report earnings. With that, the shares remain undervalued and with significant long-term appreciation potential, but legitimate questions remain just as to how and when that “potential” will be realized.

