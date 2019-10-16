Pattern Energy Q3 2019 Power Production Preview

Introduction

This article is part of a series tracking and analyzing wind speed data in order to estimate the quarterly power production of Pattern Energy (PEGI). Briefly, Pattern Energy operates a portfolio of wind farms mostly located across the United States and Canada. Thus, it is expected that power production (and consequently, revenue) is linked directly to the wind speeds experienced at each wind farm in the portfolio. Using wind speed data published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), estimates for power production can be derived shortly after the quarter concludes, prior to the official earnings report. For more information on the methodology, limitations, and accuracy of this model, please take a look at this article: Can Wind Speed Data Really Predict Pattern Energy Earnings?

The Track Record So Far

No model is perfect, and this model is very simplistic and uses crude data. However, there seems to be a reasonable correlation between the model predictions and the actual reported results. Below is the historical performance:

Wind Speeds This Quarter

Source: NOAA

Wind speeds in July were mixed, mostly close to average or slightly below average. Areas of below average wind speeds were seen along the coasts in California and Quebec.

Source: NOAA

For August, a larger portion of the continent experienced below average wind speeds. In particular, California had wind speeds below average affecting the Hatchet Ridge and Ocotillo wind farms.

Source: NOAA

September wind speeds picked up a bit and were slightly above average across the continent.

The table below sums up the quarter:

Keep in mind that the model tends to predict a wind index that is lower than actual. It should be noted that this model does not include data for the Santa Isabel, Meikle, and Japan projects; these are assumed to be producing at 100% of long-term averages. Additionally, the North Kent and Belle River projects were added to the portfolio mid-quarter. As a reminder, the wind index represents the theoretical power production given the available wind resource. Actual production may be lower due to maintenance and repairs. Historically, Pattern Energy has been able to maintain production within a few percentage points of this theoretical maximum.

My expectations for the quarter are a wind index in the mid-90 percentile range and actual production in line with the wind index. I invite you to examine the data and draw your own conclusions.

News Items

Buyout rumors: Pattern Energy confirmed reports that it has “drawn interest from third parties and is responding to such inquiries as appropriate.”

Acquisition of North Kent and Belle River projects: These were announced during the second-quarter earnings call. Pattern Energy paid $44M for the interests in the two projects (35MW owned out of 100MW at North Kent and 22MW owned out of 100MW at Belle River). The transaction was completed at a 10X CAFD multiple, implying an incremental $4.4M annual CAFD.

New Term Loan: Pattern Energy has obtained a $250M term loan, which was used to pay down the revolving credit facility. The loan is due in three years and carries an interest rate of LIBOR + 1.175% to 1.425%. This is relatively low cost capital that should provide Pattern Energy with additional liquidity to fund its upcoming repowering and dropdown purchases.

Acquisition of Henvey Inlet and Grady projects: Pattern Energy purchased a 50% (150MW) interest in the Henvey Inlet project for C$252M (~$194M). Additionally, the company has acquired a 51% interest (101MW) in the Grady project for $99.45M. Both transactions were at a 10X multiple of CAFD. Combined, these acquisitions should contribute an incremental $29M annual CAFD.

New Preferred Shares: Pattern Energy issued a new series of preferred shares in a private placement with institutional investors in order to pay for the Henvey Inlet and Grady acquisitions. 10.4M shares were issued at a 1.5% discount to par for net $256M proceeds. This preferred series has a number of interesting features:

The initial distribution rate is 5.625%, which is fixed for 3 years, then increases by 0.5% annually to a cap of 7.625%.

An additional contingent dividend (dividend passthrough) will be paid, equivalent to 12.6% of Pattern Development’s distribution to Pattern Energy, capped at $3.25 per preferred share. (It is unclear if this cap is annual or cumulative.)

The preferred shares are callable in 2024 by conversion to common shares or cash.

Management expects Pattern Development to distribute $17M to Pattern Energy in 2020. This implies a dividend passthrough of $2.1M, which when combined with the base dividend puts the 2020 distribution at approximately 6.45%. Looking forward, if annual distributions from Pattern Development rise to $30M (Pattern Energy has invested $200M and expects 15% returns), the dividend passthrough would rise to $3.8M, or an incremental 1.5% on top of the base dividend. Ultimately, unless called, this preferred series could be yielding in the range of 9% a few years down the road, which is a fairly high cost of capital. It is unclear if the cost of servicing the preferred shares is included in the 10X CAFD acquisition multiple cited by management.

Conclusion

Wind speed data from NOAA suggests that Pattern Energy power production will be slightly below long-term averages in Q3. A flurry of acquisitions has significantly increased Pattern Energy’s expected CAFD going forward. A highly creative preferred share issuance helped fund two major acquisitions at reasonable cost of capital, but could become expensive in several years.

Pattern Energy is expected to report earnings in early November.

