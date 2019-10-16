MedMen: Losing PharmaCann Will Be Painful

Just weeks after MedMen (otcqb:MMNFF) touted the expiry of its HSR waiting period for the pending PharmaCann acquisition, both parties agreed to terminate the deal. The deal was one of the first major acquisitions announced in the U.S. cannabis sector, just as MedMen was a pioneer in the public markets, so it is truly unfortunate to see its termination. We view this event as a major blow to MedMen's national ambition and will penalize the stock for a long time before investors could regain confidence.

(All amounts in USD)

Why The Deal Failed?

We analyzed the benefits of the PharmaCann deal to MedMen in the past which can be summarized as MedMen's best way of gaining national presence. The acquisition was highly complementary in nature based on the geographical reach of both companies and their operational focus. In a sense, the deal would elevate MedMen from a predominately California-focused company into a national champion of the Multi-State Operator model. However, the deal has faced several obstacles that proved to be too much for both parties.

First of all, the cannabis market has weakened significantly since the deal was announced in December. The Horizons Marijuana Index ETF has fallen 26% since then but, more importantly, MedMen itself has lost 60% of its value in less than one year. PharmaCann was supposed to receive 168 million shares from this deal which was valued at $682 million at the time of announcement. However, based on MedMen's closing share price last Friday, the deal value has contracted substantially to only ~$200 million. Despite broad weakness in the cannabis sector, we think PharmaCann owners likely felt that the deal economics no longer works for them. The company likely prefers to stay as a private company and only access public markets during more favorable market conditions. MedMen's recent struggles both financially and operationally also undermined PharmaCann's confidence in the combined company.

(Source: TSX)

Secondly, the transaction has been subject to a prolonged regulatory review. Despite the initial excitement and the strategic rationale, the company has not been able to reap any benefits from synergies or new licenses that could be developed. It is also likely that, during this period, PharmaCann slowed down its own financing efforts in anticipation of an eventual tie-up with MedMen. The company likely delayed its expansion and buildout activities while waiting for the transaction to close, another reason why the parties are reluctant to pursue the transaction anymore. However, we think the significant deterioration in MedMen's share price and its financial position was probably the key reason for the termination.

MedMen's Loss

In September, we reiterated the strategic benefits that PharmaCann could bring to the MedMen platform in "MedMen: Welcome, PharmaCann". Now that the transaction is terminated, we think it is important to examine MedMen based on its own assets and reposition the stock as a regional player.

First of all, without PharmaCann, the company would have an existing market cap of $590 million which still ranks among the top 10 cannabis companies. However, compared to other MSOs, MedMen has fallen into the second-tier group behind leaders like Curaleaf, Green Thumb, Cresco Labs, and Trulieve. The company's footprint will be concentrated in California, New York, Nevada, Florida, and Arizona going forward with an emerging presence in Illinois and Massachusetts. As part of the termination agreement with PharmaCann, MedMen will forgive $21 million of loans to PharmaCann in exchange for two retail licenses and one cultivation and production license in Illinois, complementing its single retail license currently. MedMen will also receive a license in Virginia as part of the termination. Although still a large MSO, MedMen will have to find other ways to access markets in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan, and Ohio. On the other hand, the termination represents a costly one-year wait for PharmaCann and it had to part ways with valuable licenses in Illinois and Virginia for only $21 million. Both parties are losers in this scenario but the deal economics are probably no longer viable under the current market conditions.

(Source: TSX)

For MedMen, the deal also marks a major setback for the industry pioneer which was one of the first American cannabis companies to list on a Canadian exchange. Since going public, the company has been hurt by excessive management compensation and lavish corporate spending and its failure to consummate the transaction will further tarnish its reputation as a credible acquirer in future mergers and acquisitions. The fact that PharmaCann was willing to give up four licenses, offset by $21 million of MedMen loans, to terminate the deal was a testament of just how unattractive MedMen stocks have become for potential targets.

Looking Ahead

Since the PharmaCann transaction was announced in December 2018, MedMen has been touting the benefits of such a combination in all of its marketing and investor materials. Now that the deal was suddenly terminated even though the HSR waiting period has expired, investors will surely ask themselves whether MedMen remains a viable investment choice for the struggling cannabis sector. We do not believe so as there are several top-notch operators in the sector with better management track records, stronger balance sheets, and superior geographic outreach. For example, we think Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) has been a consistent executor in the space and its management has been prudent with its capital allocation and investment decisions. During the current sector-wide downturn, it is imperative for investors to avoid risky companies with a weak balance sheet and big losses such as MedMen. Our view on MedMen has deteriorated after the deal termination and we think the company will have a harder time finding growth against its weak balance sheet and unstable management team.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.